Botched Javier Ortiz Investigation Exemplifies Internal Affairs' History of Incompetence and Cover-Ups

Ten days before Christmas last year, Polini Sanon was arrested by notorious Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz for possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges were later dropped, and Sanon, who was arrested on his way home from his job at Wells Fargo bank, later filed a complaint with Internal Affairs over Ortiz's behavior during the arrest. Among his concerns: Ortiz allegedly photographed his girlfriend's work ID.

But the Internal Affairs investigation into Sanon's complaint was anything but thorough, which seems to be typical. Ortiz has racked up 38 citizen complaints regarding 56 different allegations of misconduct during his 14-year tenure as a City of Miami police officer, according to an Internal Affairs summary obtained by New Times. Yet only six of those allegations have been sustained — five for improper procedure and one for discourtesy.

Ortiz did not respond to requests for comment. Nor did the Miami Police Department did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Sanon says Ortiz photographed his girlfriend's work ID after arresting him during a traffic stop. He submitted a recording to Internal Affairs that seemed to confirm this. After handcuffing Sanon over a traffic violation, then calling a K-9 unit to search his car, Ortiz allegedly told Sanon, "This would have all gone smoothly if you hadn't started recording, Mr. ACLU...Now you're going to jail and I'm going home after I finish my shift."

University of Miami Ortiz ordered Sanon's girlfriend, Thamara Cazeau, to step out of the car, where she clearly recorded him photographing her University of Miami work ID. She says he later told her, 'You better be careful, because I do police work over there.'

Sanon spent the night in jail for what might have been a ticket, since the City of Miami agreed to start issuing civil citations for possession of small amounts of pot in February 2017. After the charges were dropped months later, Sanon filed a complaint with Internal Affairs. Audio files, video footage, and a copy of the final write-up of the investigation obtained by New Times reveal the five-month investigation that followed was riddled with problems: Internal Affairs investigators did not review all video footage of the incident — and they misrepresented statements of several police officers on scene that night.

Internal Affairs ultimately failed to sustain allegations of improper procedure and discourtesy against Ortiz for photographing Cazeau's work ID and the statements he made to Sanon and Cazeau.

Some of Ortiz's other alleged misconduct includes posting selfies on Instagram with people he has handcuffed and tasering a defenseless man then lying about it. He even allegedly used his Facebook account to share photos and the cell phone number of Claudia Castillo, a woman who filmed cops speeding, then encouraged his followers to call the number and harass her. He even was recently accused of calling 12-year-old Tamir Rice, the boy who was shot by Cleveland police officers in 2014, a "thug" on Twitter.

Fifty of 56 allegations of misconduct have been written off by Internal Affairs in one way or another: IA classified eight as non-complaints, 22 as inconclusive, five as unsupported, and three as not sustained. Two complaints were withdrawn and one was closed as "information only." In the other nine complaints, IA either cleared (7) or exonerated (2) Ortiz.

The case of Claudia Castillo, the woman who filmed cops speeding, was one of the few complaints sustained by Internal Affairs. But it also highlights the way IA consistently allows investigations to drag on, allowing bad cops to escape repercussions. Though the veracity of Castillo's claims were easily provable via screenshots of Ortiz's online posts doxxing her, it took ten months for IA to conclude he had violated department policy. As a result, Ortiz was simply reprimanded for discourtesy and improper procedure in December, 2016.

In another sustained complaint, IA recently determined Ortiz was guilty of improper procedure when he repeatedly posted selfies of himself smiling in front of handcuffed suspects online. It's unlikely Ortiz will not face any punishment for the violation, though. State law says cops cannot be punished if IA investigations take more than 180 days. In this case, IA waited just long enough for Ortiz to escape any culpability, wrapping up the case after 192 days.

Ortiz was also suspended with pay in March 2017 after Castillo filed a temporary restraining order against him. By October of that year, he was promoted to captain.

Ortiz's sworn statement to IA regarding Sanon's complaint, recorded by IA and shared with New Times, directly contradicts what video footage shows. Although Ortiz contends he did not photograph Cazeau's work ID, the video shows him holding up something small in front of his cell phone in a manner consistent with taking a picture. Yet IA did not question Ortiz about what he was doing in the video.

EXPAND Javier Ortiz Courtesy of Polini Sanon

In the final write-up of the investigation into Sanon's complaint, Sergeant Robert Robinson wrote: "There are no independent witnesses and/or video footage to either prove or disprove the allegation." But Sanon submitted footage, which he believes Internal Affairs failed to review.

"Do you need to review any —" Robinson asks Ortiz at one point during a recording when Ortiz cannot recall the order of events.

"No, the allegations are improper procedure and discourtesy. I was not discourteous at any time, and the improper procedure I know has to do with a cell phone, so when you ask me about that, I'll be able to tell you exactly what's going on," Ortiz said.

"Did you take out your cell phone — or do you have a cell phone that you normally carry with you while you're on patrol?" Robinson asked.

"Yes."

"At any point in time, did you take any photographs of any items on scene?"

"No."

"Did you take any pictures in reference to identification cards?"

"No, but I did take note that she works for the University of Miami medical campus and I run police services at the University of Miami," Ortiz said.

Ortiz denied he said anything to Cazeau about working for the University of Miami. And he denied he said anything discourteous to Sanon. As the interview with Internal Affairs went on, Ortiz continued to contradict himself.

"He was argumentative, wanted a supervisor, I explained to him I was the supervisor," Ortiz said when asked to describe his initial encounter with Sanon.

"Any forms of complaints during the traffic stop on scene?" Robinson asked seven minutes later.

"No, because I would have called a supervisor if they wanted to file a complaint," Ortiz said.

Not only did Robinson fail to ask Ortiz about the video footage showing him holding his phone up to an object on scene, Internal Affairs investigators consistently misrepresented sworn statements from other police officers on the scene in their write-up of the investigation.

"You said that at one point in time you saw smoke coming from the vehicle," Robinson says to rookie officer Christopher Perales during the Internal Affairs investigation, according to audio taken on June 20 and obtained by New Times.

"No, I didn't say I saw smoke," Perales responds.

"You didn't say it was foggy in the vehicle?"

"No, I never said that."

"You sure?" Robinson asks.

"I'm positive," Perales said. "I never said that. I never said there was smoke."

Yet in the final write-up of the Internal Affairs investigation, which Robinson and another officer, Rolando Padron, signed off on July 10, Robinson wrote that Perales said in that very same sworn statement that "Mr. Sanon was uncooperative and an odor of marijuana including a fog was coming from the vehicle." In the entire 25-minute sworn statement, Perales never once said there was a fog coming from the vehicle.

None of the four officers on scene were wearing body cameras, a longstanding problem with Miami Police Officers, despite millions of taxpayer dollars spent on the cameras and reassurances from Chief Jorge Colina that his officers would comply.

Also in Ortiz's statement: "I didn't know if he was videotaping until actually coming to see this case," Ortiz told IA, despite the fact that he acknowledged on camera that Sanon had told him it was recording, and later acknowledged it again when he called Sanon "Mr. ACLU" and said it all would have gone smoothly if Sanon hadn't been filming.

Sanon is disappointed by Internal Affairs lackadaisical investigation. "I have no faith in them," Sanon said of Internal Affairs. "Of course Ortiz is going to feel untouchable, look at everything he's already done."