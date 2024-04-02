Horny Detective? Homestead Cop Under Investigation for Allegedly Using Badge for Hookups

Pedro Perez was honored by the Homestead Police Department in 2012 as Officer of the Month for his work ethic and a successful burglary investigation. Homestead Police Department photo

A Homestead Police Department detective is under investigation by the internal affairs department over claims that he carried on an inappropriate relationship with a woman, at times allegedly showering her with romantic texts, while he handled a stalking case against her ex-boyfriend, whom he later arrested.In early June 2023, detective Pedro "Pete" Perez was assigned to a case involving the woman's ex-boyfriend, Julio Trejo, who was accused of contacting her from an unknown number and driving by her house in defiance of a restraining order.Perez arrested Trejo on July 14, and he was charged with aggravated stalking and violating a temporary injunction, according to a police report.Months later, Trejo claims, he learned the detective had been canoodling with his ex, the mother of his children, while assigned to the case. He tellshe found texts Perez had sent the woman, including messages telling her how wonderful she smelled and how he wanted to kiss her during the month-long police investigation.Trejo's case is listed as nolle prosequi, meaning prosecutors did not pursue the charges, according to Miami-Dade County court records.In an email to Trejo's attorney, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said the case was "nolle prossed as a result of the victim not wanting to proceed forward and as a result of the lead officer on the case facing disciplinary action due to his involvement with the victim."Perez is a nearly 20-year veteran with the Homestead Police Department. He was once honored with an "Officer of the Month" award, with the city praising his investigative skills and work ethic.Trejo, 32, has a complaint pending with the police department over the detective's alleged misconduct with his ex-girlfriend. He claims to have found the romantic text messages to his ex on his son's Apple Watch, which once belonged to the mother."I discovered old messages from the end of June to early July where Detective Perez states how well [the woman] smelled, and how next time he's not going to mention the kiss and that he's just going to kiss her," the internal affairs complaint reads.Other texts cited in the internal affairs complaint allegedly show the detective saying, "Glad we got that kiss out of the way. Hope it was to your liking."Trejo now questions if the arrest was the product of a personal vendetta given the detective was allegedly hitting on the mother of his children and pursuing her romantically."It wouldn't sit right with anyone knowing that you got arrested by this man and then this comes to light," Trejo tells. "Maybe if he had met her, filed the charges, and someone else went and arrested me in family court, it wouldn't feel so personal."In his complaint, Trejo claims the detective's actions were unprofessional. He claims his ex put a stop to the relationship with Perez once she learned he was married.There have been other alleged reports of questionable victim interactions by Perez in family court or domestic violence investigations. In his situation, Trejo claims, the detective held himself out as a caring figure and then took advantage of a woman in a weak spot."There's a helpful aspect of, 'Don't worry, if your boyfriend does something, reach out to me,' which is what he told her," Trejo adds. "He is coming off as this very helpful guy, which is BS. He just wants to get in her pants."Perez was honored as Homestead's "Officer of the Month" in 2012. He was praised by his peers for his patrol work and diligence in a burglary investigation that led to the capture of several suspects and the recovery of computers stolen from a school. The city said Perez's "work ethic is second to none, with a resolve for a healthier community."Homestead's mayor at the time called Perez "one of the finest officers on the force."A Homestead police spokesperson toldvia email that the detective is still on duty while the investigation unfolds. The spokesperson did not respond to questions regarding the allegations of an inappropriate relationship.A spokesperson for the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, a union that represents Homestead police, declined to comment when reached byPerez has worked for the Homestead Police Department since October 2005, according to his Florida Department of Law Enforcement profile. Prior to joining Homestead's police force, he worked for the Florida International University Police Department.