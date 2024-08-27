Study Finds Miami Is Rudest U.S. City

The hits keep coming to the Magic City's reputation.
A new study has found that Miami is the rudest city among the 46 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. Preply, an online tutoring platform, surveyed residents, inquiring about the prominence of "typically rude behaviors" to determine the rudeness level in their city.
These so-called rude behaviors featured in the survey include "lack of self-awareness," "talking on speakerphone in a shared space," "not acknowledging strangers," "lack of care for others," "impoliteness with service staff members," and "not letting others merge in front of them while driving," among other impolite actions.
And what rude behaviors do Miamians exhibit? (Aside from our horrific driving etiquette; that's a given.)
According to the study, Miamians say fellow residents lack self-awareness in public, are loud in shared spaces, are rude to service workers, are not friendly in public, do not respect personal space or hygiene in public, and lack care for others.
Nearly 90 percent of residents say they believe people living in downtown Miami and Brickell are not as nice as those living in the suburbs of Hialeah or Miami Lakes. If you are reading this and want to immediately blame the post-pandemic transplants, think twice because the survey claims that 54 percent of residents say native Miamians are ruder than newcomers.
Philadelphia, Tampa, and Louisville follow Miami in the rankings for cities with the rudest residents. The study says the nicest residents can be found in Omaha, Minneapolis, and San Diego.
TL;DR: The Magic City isn't for the weak. You always have to keep our unofficial slogan in mind: A sunny place for shady people.