 Miami Leads U.S. in Identity Theft Cases in 2024
Miami Tops U.S. as Identity-Theft Hot Spot in 2024

During the first half of 2024, the Miami metro area won the dubious honor of identity-theft capital of the U.S.
August 27, 2024
The Miami metro area leads the nation in identity-theft cases through the first half of 2024.
The Miami metro area leads the nation in identity-theft cases through the first half of 2024.
South Florida is living up to its reputation — though not in a way locals would celebrate.

In the first half of 2024, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area took the crown as the identity-theft capital of the United States, according to an analysis of cases compiled by the Motley Fool's Ascent service.

With 25,434 cases reported through the first half of the year, our sun-soaked stretch of paradise is simultaneously making its mark in tourism and cybercrime.

The state of Florida as a whole is no slouch in the identity theft department, placing third nationwide in the Ascent analysis, notching 54,313 identity-theft reports through June.

Nationwide, the most common type of identity theft is credit card fraud. But that's far from the only game in town. Tax fraud, loan fraud, development fraud,  online romance fraud, and government-document or benefits fraud are also wreaking havoc across the Sunshine State.

What makes Florida a hotbed for identity theft? It could be a perfect storm of factors. We're home to a large population of retirees, who are often seen as easy targets. That, along with a transient population and a constant influx of tourists, creates fertile ground for scammers to thrive.

But it's not all doom and gloom. If you're still reading this, you're a step ahead of the curve, because awareness is the first line of defense against identity theft. Stay vigilant by keeping a close eye on personal information like your bank statements, and only use strong and unique passwords when conducting financial affairs online.

As we look forward to the rest of 2024, let's hope this dubious honor doesn't repeat itself.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
