McDonald's Customer Gets Slapped With Assault Charge for Slapping Coffee onto Manager

If this McDonald's customer ever returns to the drive-thru, he might want to consider a Happy Meal.



Ba-da ba-ba-ba.



Elizar Ravelo was arrested on an assault charge this week for slapping a cup of hot coffee onto a manager at a Miami Springs' McDonald's drive-thru window. Police say the employee was burned in the incident.



"Supposedly, it was about the change or the amount of money he was spending for the food," another manager at the restaurant, Nayib Garcia, tells New Times. "We never expected that from him."



Ravelo is a longtime customer who typically orders a Sausage McMuffin and a senior discount coffee, Garcia says.

Caught on the restaurant's security camera, the incident took place on August 25, two days after Ravelo turned 64.



"Mr. Ravelo claims that [a] McDonald's employee was rude and charged him incorrectly," Miami Springs police chief Armando Guzman tells New Times. "The manager stepped in to warn Ravelo that his language and behavior towards her employee was not appreciated and would not be tolerated. As the manager handed Ravelo the coffee, he threatened to throw the coffee at her. Ravelo then smacked her hand with the coffee toward the manager."



According to Guzman, the coffee splashed onto the victim's arm and upper chest area, scalding her.



Miami Springs police officers arrested Ravelo on Monday, October 2. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a felony battery charge and was released Tuesday morning after posting a $5,000 bond.



He did not return a call from New Times seeking comment.