"Yes. 100 Percent Fuck You": Miamians Weigh in on Rudest City Ranking

One commenter said Miamians are only rude to ugly people.
August 29, 2024
Deal with it.
Deal with it. Photo by jopstock/Getty Images
Earlier this week, New Times came across a study that ranked Miami the rudest city among the 46 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.

The study found that Miami residents say their neighbors lack self-awareness in public, are loud in shared spaces, are rude to service workers, are not friendly in public, do not respect personal space or hygiene in public, and lack care for others.

OK, so maybe we aren't the sweetest-natured people in the world. And we sure as hell drive like maniacs. But we did wonder whether our ranking took a hit owing to aspects of our awesomely polyglot culture that the uninitiated might interpret as rudeness.

One thing we know for sure: Our readers have opinions they don't hesitate to share. Below is a sampling culled from Reddit, Instagram, X, and Facebook, thematically arranged for optimal edification:

Deal With It!

"We been knew that lol"

"A tale as old as time"

"That is 100 percent correct. Mick Jagger once said, 'Miami is the armpit of the United States.' That is also true"

"Not surprised at all 🖕🏻"

"YES. 100 percent fuck you 🌴"

"I have a sister that lives over there and she’s a bitch"

"It’s PTSD rudeness from the never-ending traffic and construction on the 826, I-95, 836, 874 ,395, 195, 595, Turnpike, and now I-75"

Let Us Count the Ways...

"Holding a door open for someone only for them to pass by and not acknowledge,  standing right in front of the elevator at the lobby and walking in before the load inside walks out, and the reckless and dangerous driving are warm reminders that I’m home"

"Just went out on a Costco run on Biscayne. Watched more than one car speed around an ambulance and a firetruck, probably [on the way] to an accident, with no regard to sirens blazing, followed by more cars tailgating the firetruck to blow through a light or two. Typical Miami ME ME ME ME ME ME"

"In Miami, no one even wants to talk to you. They could be waiting for the bus with nothing else going on and they will still give you a look of disgust if you say 'hello'"

New York Is Worse!

"Because all the New Yorkers are here"

"The people living in downtown/Brickell aren't from Miami"

"Thank you New Yorkers"

New York Is Better!

"That only happens when you’re ugly. In Miami, if you're fairly good-looking, ppl will at least say hello back and crack a smile. In NYC they aren't as discriminatory. Ugly ppl get love too"
