 Florida Revokes Law License of Messianic Rabbi Charged in Jan. 6 Riot | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Florida Supreme Court Revokes Messianic Rabbi's Law License Over January 6 Charge

Michael Stepakoff is the founder of Temple New Jerusalem, a Messianic synagogue where he's served as senior rabbi for more than two decades.
March 6, 2024
Messianic rabbi Michael Stepakoff holds a Shabbat service at his synagogue, Temple New Jerusalem. Stepakoff was sentenced to one year of probation for his conduct during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
Messianic rabbi Michael Stepakoff holds a Shabbat service at his synagogue, Temple New Jerusalem. Stepakoff was sentenced to one year of probation for his conduct during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Screenshot via YouTube
Share this:
An attorney-turned-Messianic rabbi who admitted to intruding in the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot has been banned from practicing law in Florida.

After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge for unlawfully entering the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, Michael Gary Stepakoff was slapped with a disciplinary revocation last month, which is tantamount to disbarment. The 58-year-old Tampa-area man was arrested three weeks after the riot and sentenced last year to one year of probation and two months of home confinement for his conduct on the day the mob stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump.

Stepakoff, who is allowed to seek readmission to the Florida Bar in five years, appears to be the first attorney disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court for January 6-related crimes.

According to prosecutors, Stepakoff spent roughly five minutes inside the Capitol during the riot, later sharing a selfie and other photos on Facebook. "Epic and historical moment," he captioned the group of pictures. In surveillance footage, he can be seen strolling into the Capitol lobby among rioters and snapping photos.

Stepakoff's wife also posted on social media about him entering the building.

"Update on Michael y’all. Please continue to [pray] for his protection and to be safe. He texted me privately and said he is okay but it’s very dangerous where he is," she wrote alongside praying and red heart emojis, according to court documents. "He was inside the Capitol building."

Stepakoff pleaded guilty in September 2021 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months' imprisonment.

In the sentencing phase, his lawyer argued that a $50 fine would suffice as his penalty, noting that Stepakoff disavowed violence and did not damage or deface property. 

click to enlarge
Michael Stepakoff posted a series of photos on Facebook of himself outside the U.S. Capitol with the caption: “Epic and historical moment."
Screenshot via U.S. Department of Justice
Stepakoff apologized in court for entering the building.

"Entering the Capitol was a terrible mistake on my part," Stepakoff said in 2022. "I deeply regret it. I wish I could take it back, but I can’t. It was not done in defiance or as an act of civil disobedience, but because I failed to properly appreciate the situation."

To no avail, prosecutors sought two weeks of jail time for Stepakoff, arguing that as an attorney seasoned in criminal law, he should have known his acts were illegal.

During sentencing, the presiding federal judge said Stepakoff was portraying himself as an oblivious "Mr. Magoo-like character" but that he knew or should have known the gravity of what was transpiring around him.

A former criminal defense attorney, Stepakoff received a six-month suspension of his law license in 2006 after he allegedly suggested his 94-year-old client invest $30,000 in a real estate development company, without disclosing that he was part owner of the business.

According to Stepakoff's counsel, he left the legal profession and pursued his full-time rabbinical career that same year.

Stepakoff is the founder of Temple New Jerusalem, a Messianic synagogue in Tarpon Springs where he's served as senior rabbi for more than two decades. Messianic Judaism, which is rejected as a form of Judaism by major denominations, follows Jewish law but endorses the belief that Jesus is the messiah.

He holds weekly services at the synagogue on Saturday mornings. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
University of Miami Student Dies in Scooter Accident on Campus Commute

News

University of Miami Student Dies in Scooter Accident on Campus Commute

By Naomi Feinstein
Conservative-Leaning Judge Rips DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act for Infringing on Free Speech

Government

Conservative-Leaning Judge Rips DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act for Infringing on Free Speech

By Izzy Kapnick
Miami City Attorney’s Office Grapples With Resignations Amid Méndez Turmoil

Government

Miami City Attorney’s Office Grapples With Resignations Amid Méndez Turmoil

By Naomi Feinstein
Win-Now Window: 5 Reasons the Dolphins Must Re-Sign Tua Tagovailoa

Sports

Win-Now Window: 5 Reasons the Dolphins Must Re-Sign Tua Tagovailoa

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation