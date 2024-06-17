 Fastest Route From Boca Raton to Miami: Tri-Rail, Car, Brightline | Miami New Times
By the Numbers: Fastest, Cheapest Route from Palm Beach County to Miami

How much time and money are you willing to spend during your commute to Miami?
June 17, 2024
Brightline trains at a workshop in West Palm Beach, Florida
Brightline trains at a workshop in West Palm Beach, Florida Photo by Patrick Hamilton
Are you sick and tired of sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic driving from Palm Beach County to downtown Miami during your commute?

Well, there are other transit alternatives depending on how much money and time you are willing to spend commuting.

Here is a breakdown of how long it will take you and how much it will cost to travel from Boca Raton to downtown Miami via Brightline, Tri-Rail, or car — with kudos to housing activist and urban design consultant Joe Cohen, who recently drew attention to the comparison.

Brightline

As a direct ride, Brightline is the fastest option at roughly 50 minutes one way. However, it can cost more than $60 for a round trip.

The trains have a luxury feel and offer a cushy work-while-commuting environment. Stations are modern and sleek, with food and drink options, including a full bar at MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami.

Want to sip a vodka on the rocks while you post up in a comfy seat on the way back from work? Brightline is the move if you're willing to shell out the bucks.

Tri-Rail

The trip from Boca to Miami will take you about an hour and 20 minutes one way via Tri-Rail.

The state-run train service opened its transfer to MiamiCentral station in January as an alternative to the Metrorail connection, which makes multiple stops on the way to downtown. Currently, downtown-bound Tri-Rail riders need to switch trains at the Metrorail Transfer station. 

At a cost of only $13 for a round trip, Tri-Rail won't break the bank while saving you the headache of dealing with South Florida drivers.

On July 1, Tri-Rail will open an express route option with a single-seat ride for commuters between West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and MiamiCentral. The route will cut down on the commute time, though the initial schedule is limited. 

Are Tri-Rail's cabins as shiny and polished as Brightline train cars are inside? No. Is Tri-Rail a bit bumpier and louder? Perhaps. Still, there are places to plug in and work on your devices while you commute, plus added functionality not available on Brightline, such as the ability to take your bicycle on the train. Connectivity with Metrorail before MiamiCentral offers an added plus for commuters.

Ye Ole Automobile

Deciding to drive from Boca Raton to Miami is like playing a game of roulette. The trip can be as short as 45 minutes, but when traffic is backed up and drivers are not on their A-game, it can last two hours — and that's just one way.

The drive time is, of course, largely dependent on whether you hit rush hour. You'll be in the thick of it if you leave between 7 and 9 a.m., no doubt.

On top of potentially causing you to slowly lose your grip on sanity, driving will cost at least $10 in gas roundtrip in a standard, non-electric car. You also want to consider the additional costs for parking once you make it to Miami.

There are some advantages to driving down. For one, you won't have to worry about hopping on the Metrorail or spending extra money on Uber to get to your final destination. 
