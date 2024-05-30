 Internet Discusses Miami's Worsening Commute, Traffic Congestion | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

"Third-World Infrastructure": Readers React to Story About Miami's Worsening Commute

Evidently, New Times readers do not need a study to tell them about Miami's traffic woes.
May 30, 2024
A traffic jam on northbound Interstate 95 — and that was in 2016.
A traffic jam on northbound Interstate 95 — and that was in 2016. Photo by miamibrickell/Flickr

Miami deserves free, quality news

We need to raise $4,000 by June 7 to meet our spring campaign goal—if you value Miami New Times, please make a contribution today to help keep our work free and accessible for all.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$1,000
Share this:
Earlier this month, New Times shared a story about a new study that found the average daily commute in Miami has worsened in recent years.

According to the study by business-resource website LLC.org, the typical daily commute in Miami is 58 minutes, which works out to 17 more hours sitting in traffic each year compared to ten years ago. To determine its findings, the study analyzed commute times for full-time workers 16 years and older across the 170 most-populous U.S. cities, along with data from several databases, including the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.

"Among full-time workers, Miami commuters spend 236.86 hours or approximately ten full days in traffic," the study reported.

Those numbers came as no surprise to us. Nor did the fact that when we shared our story on social media, readers were quick to chime in about their own soul-crushing (or "car-crushing," as one commenter punned it) commute.

"And water is wet," an Instagram user wrote.

Observed a Facebook commenter, "What's annoying that you used to be totally fine if you got out the door by 7 a.m. These days, for best results, that needs to be 6 a.m. or even earlier."
Readers made it clear they don't need a study to tell them about the worsening traffic problem in Miami-Dade County — in large part owing to what they call "Third-World infrastructure." They let it be known that they're already living in "traffic all day, almost every day."

"They didn't have to do a 'study,'" wrote an Instagram user. "Talk to anyone like me who has lived here more than ten years, and we will tell. Yes, without a doubt, traffic has gotten worse."

Others quickly pointed out that their daily commute and hours spent in traffic far exceed the study's findings. One user estimated they lose two to three hours per day driving, while another said it takes more than an hour to drive 15 miles.

"Two hours from Cutler Bay to Brickell 😍😍 and then 2 hours from Brickell [t]o Culter Bay," a user wrote.

One commenter suspected the "17 hours might be of a factor of ten."

"Where are the public servants and their plans for smarter and better infrastructure?" they asked.

And who's to blame for Miami's congestion and traffic issues? New Times readers say the culprit is constant high-rise development, more cars on the road, people "cruising" in the left lane, and, of course, elected officials.

"It's called poor city planning," reads one comment. "You have to adjust the traffic patterns, lights, street signs, and public transportation for the population. Unfortunately, city officials are too busy laundering money to actually [do] their jobs. We have the poorest infrastructure for a 'developed' nation; it's pathetic."

One commenter had a useful suggestion to eliminate the traffic woes: "Just drive the opposite way❤️"
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

The Rich

Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

By Naomi Feinstein
Universal Music Boss Demands Attorney Sanctions in Diddy Sex-Trafficking Case

Celebrities

Universal Music Boss Demands Attorney Sanctions in Diddy Sex-Trafficking Case

By Izzy Kapnick
Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

Politics

Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

Real Estate

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation