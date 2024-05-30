"Third-World Infrastructure": Readers React to Story About Miami's Worsening Commute

According to the study by business-resource website LLC.org, the typical daily commute in Miami is 58 minutes, which works out to 17 more hours sitting in traffic each year compared to ten years ago. To determine its findings, the study analyzed commute times for full-time workers 16 years and older across the 170 most-populous U.S. cities, along with data from several databases, including the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey.
"Among full-time workers, Miami commuters spend 236.86 hours or approximately ten full days in traffic," the study reported.
Those numbers came as no surprise to us. Nor did the fact that when we shared our story on social media, readers were quick to chime in about their own soul-crushing (or "car-crushing," as one commenter punned it) commute.
"And water is wet," an Instagram user wrote.
Observed a Facebook commenter, "What's annoying that you used to be totally fine if you got out the door by 7 a.m. These days, for best results, that needs to be 6 a.m. or even earlier."
Readers made it clear they don't need a study to tell them about the worsening traffic problem in Miami-Dade County — in large part owing to what they call "Third-World infrastructure." They let it be known that they're already living in "traffic all day, almost every day."
"They didn't have to do a 'study,'" wrote an Instagram user. "Talk to anyone like me who has lived here more than ten years, and we will tell. Yes, without a doubt, traffic has gotten worse."
Others quickly pointed out that their daily commute and hours spent in traffic far exceed the study's findings. One user estimated they lose two to three hours per day driving, while another said it takes more than an hour to drive 15 miles.
"Two hours from Cutler Bay to Brickell 😍😍 and then 2 hours from Brickell [t]o Culter Bay," a user wrote.
One commenter suspected the "17 hours might be of a factor of ten."
"Where are the public servants and their plans for smarter and better infrastructure?" they asked.
And who's to blame for Miami's congestion and traffic issues? New Times readers say the culprit is constant high-rise development, more cars on the road, people "cruising" in the left lane, and, of course, elected officials.
"It's called poor city planning," reads one comment. "You have to adjust the traffic patterns, lights, street signs, and public transportation for the population. Unfortunately, city officials are too busy laundering money to actually [do] their jobs. We have the poorest infrastructure for a 'developed' nation; it's pathetic."
One commenter had a useful suggestion to eliminate the traffic woes: "Just drive the opposite way❤️"