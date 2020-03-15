 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Rep. Matt Gaetz went from mockingly wearing a gas mask on the floor of Congress last week to self-isolating.
Rep. Matt Gaetz went from mockingly wearing a gas mask on the floor of Congress last week to self-isolating.
Here Are All the Florida Politicians Who Self-Quarantined for Coronavirus

Manuel Madrid | March 15, 2020 | 9:00am
The COVID-19 outbreak has shown that — while elected officials, professional athletes, and celebrities might get special treatment with testing — the novel coronavirus doesn't discriminate when it comes to infection. World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have begun to govern while in quarantine.

As the virus spreads, a growing number of Floridians have taken up working from home, and that includes politicians. Given the lack of available coronavirus tests nationwide, it's possible that number could increase over the coming weeks.

Rep. Matt Gaetz went from mockingly wearing a gas mask on the floor of Congress last week to self-isolating after potentially being exposed to coronavirus at a conference for conservative activists and elected officials. In attendance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were various prominent Republican politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, who had spent much of that week downplaying the risks of the global pandemic. A few days later, Gaetz and others at the conference were informed that an attendee had been confirmed as carrying the novel coronavirus.

As a result, Gaetz and other GOP legislators such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were forced to self-quarantine. Luckily for Gaetz, he had the option of taking paid sick leave — a benefit many Floridians lack thanks to a bill Gaetz backed in 2013. The bill, which was signed into law by former Gov. Rick Scott, blocked cities and counties from passing their own paid sick leave legislation. Gaetz, who said he slept in a Walmart parking lot on his way back to Florida, tested negative for coronavirus a few days ago and is now, presumably, out of quarantine.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is, at the time of writing, the first and only major Florida politician to test positive for COVID-19. Thursday, Suarez published a video in which he said he had entered self-quarantine after having contact with a Brazilian official who later was found to be infected. The next day, Suarez confirmed in a statement to New Times that he had tested positive for the virus himself. 

Suarez was one of many local and national politicians to meet with Bolsonaro during his trip to the U.S. The mayor said he felt healthy and strong, but he promised to take every precaution to ensure the virus didn't spread.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez were two other politicians who risked potential infection during Bolsonaro's visit. Both were present at a meeting with a Brazilian delegation in downtown Miami, at which the Brazilian president's communications director, Fabio Wajngarten, also was present. Wajngarten would later reportedly test positive for COVID-19, jeopardizing the health of Scott, Gimenez, and even President Donald Trump, who hosted the delegation at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Scott and Gimenez went into self-quarantine shortly after receiving the news about Wajngarten. In less than 24 hours, a Gimenez spokesperson announced that the mayor had tested negative for coronavirus — a stunning turnaround given how long it's taken the general public to be administered tests, never mind receiving test results.

As for Scott, he said in a statement that the U.S. Senate's attending physician did not require that he be tested or go into self-quarantine, but Scott said he would be doing so out of an abundance of caution. 

 
Manuel Madrid is a staff writer for Miami New Times. The child of Venezuelan immigrants, he grew up in Pompano Beach. He studied finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a writing fellow for the magazine The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., before moving back to South Florida.

