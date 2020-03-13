Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement to New Times, he confirmed a report in the Miami Herald.
"I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Suarez wrote. "I feel completely healthy and strong. However, I am doing the responsible thing by working with the County's Health Department to take every precaution to ensure that not only my family is healthy, but everyone I have come in contact with is healthy as well."
Suarez earlier this week met with Brazilian government officials, one of whom later tested positive for the virus. Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, spent four days in Florida this week and met with Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio as well as Miami and Miami-Dade Mayors Francis Suarez and Carlos Gimenez. Bolsonaro was visiting U.S. business leaders amid an economic downturn in Brazil.
Suarez, Scott, and Gimenez went into self-quarantine yesterday as a precaution. Gimenez has tested negative for COVID-19.
Here's the full statement from Suarez:
If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever. If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested. After speaking with medical personnel, I will continue to follow Department of Health protocol and remain isolated while I lead our government remotely. The City will continue to function as usual under our comprehensive preparedness plan to ensure operational continuity.
If you suspect you have been in contact with anyone who is sick or are exhibiting any symptoms, like fever, cough, or shortness breath, please call the County Department of Health. Our residents' health and wellness continues to be my absolute priority. For additional guidelines, visit Floridahealth.gov or call the Health Department at 866-779-6121 or the City of Miami's COVID-19 call center 305-960-5027. Thank you.
