Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement to New Times, he confirmed a report in the Miami Herald.

"I was informed that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Suarez wrote. "I feel completely healthy and strong. However, I am doing the responsible thing by working with the County's Health Department to take every precaution to ensure that not only my family is healthy, but everyone I have come in contact with is healthy as well."

Suarez earlier this week met with Brazilian government officials, one of whom later tested positive for the virus. Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, spent four days in Florida this week and met with Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio as well as Miami and Miami-Dade Mayors Francis Suarez and Carlos Gimenez. Bolsonaro was visiting U.S. business leaders amid an economic downturn in Brazil.

Suarez, Scott, and Gimenez went into self-quarantine yesterday as a precaution. Gimenez has tested negative for COVID-19.

