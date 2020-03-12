 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
The visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — and his coronavirus-carrying press secretary — has had a ripple effect in Miami.
The visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — and his coronavirus-carrying press secretary — has had a ripple effect in Miami.
Photo by Marcelo Camargo / Wikimedia Commons

Bolsonaro's Coronavirus-Carrying Aide Forces Closure of MDC Medical Campus

Manuel Madrid | March 12, 2020 | 4:22pm
AA

Miami Dade College's medical campus has officially closed in response to news that a member of a delegation led by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's press secretary, tested positive for the virus earlier today, according to a report by Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that has been confirmed by various U.S. outlets.

In the past few days, Bolsonaro and Wajngarten made several stops in Florida, including a meet-and-greet Monday with Miami's Brazilian community at the Miami Dade College Auditorium on the school's medical campus. The campus has been temporarily closed, and all extracurricular events college-wide have been canceled. Miami Dade College says it's consulting with local health officials regarding additional actions, but the college has yet to cancel classes on its main campus.

The Brazilian delegation also paid a visit to President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last Saturday, where Wajngarten was photographed with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. But Bolsonaro's South Florida tour didn't stop there. The far-right leader and his aide Monday met with Florida Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio as well as Miami and Miami-Dade Mayors Francis Suarez and Carlos Gimenez.

Related Stories

Suarez and Scott have self-quarantined as a precaution, although both deny experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus. Gimenez also began a self-quarantine today and is awaiting a health assessment to see if testing will be required, according to reporting by NBC Miami.

Trump, for his part, told White House reporters today he's "not concerned" about the news regarding Wajngarten. According to the White House, Trump and Pence do not require any testing themselves because they had "almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive."

As for Bolsonaro, yesterday he dismissed reports about Wajngarten's diagnosis as a fantasy concocted by the media.

 
Manuel Madrid is a staff writer for Miami New Times. The child of Venezuelan immigrants, he grew up in Pompano Beach. He studied finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a writing fellow for the magazine The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., before moving back to South Florida.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >