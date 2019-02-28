The Ten Best Clubs in Wynwood

On any given weekend, Wynwood — Miami's former industrial district–turned–trendy arts hub — is crawling with revelers in search of a fun spot to party and a selfie in front of a mural. Though the most exclusive clubs are still mainly located in Miami Beach, the mainland is where the real fun happens.

From taco shops to bars, these are the ten best places to party in Wynwood.

Continue Reading

1. The Electric Pickle. Produce at Publix has a shelf life longer than most clubs in Miami. But the Electric Pickle has withstood the test of time and remained a Wynwood favorite since 2009. But after nearly ten years of sweating and ass-shaking at this dance institution, the neighborhood's longest-running nightclub will close its doors in June 2019. Pay your respects and spend one last decadent night dancing in the upstairs Bolero Room before it closes forever. Long live the Pickle. 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com.

EXPAND Get down at Gramps. Photo by Monica McGivern

2. Gramps. Think of Gramps as your kid who's on the honor roll: You're proud of their above-average success, and you just can't stop boasting about their accomplishments. A pillar of Miami's music scene, this Wynwood gem has consistently booked some of the best shows in town and has been ranked on New Times' lists of Miami's best outdoor music venues and best rock clubs. Its backroom, Shirley's, was also named best intimate spot to catch live music. The squat orange spot on NW 24th Street is divided into three areas: The main room is equipped with a large bar, comfy booths, and arcade games. Shirley's is where you can catch smaller shows, while the larger ones are usually held on the spacious patio, which boasts a covered dance area, an additional bar, and a pizza stand. Double Stubble, the bar's Thursday-night dance party and drag show, is where you'll find the real Wynwood fun. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

EXPAND Catch local acts performing weekly at Las Rosas. Photo by Karli Evans

3. Las Rosas. Though technically not in Wynwood, this rock bar on NW Seventh Avenue in Allapattah is just a hop, skip, and a jump west of the epicenter of the vibrant arts district. There's free parking behind the bar — try finding that in Wynwood. Whether you're looking to shoot some pool, play arcade games, or catch local bands in Las Rosas' backroom, this dimly lit spot with a dive-bar vibe supplies nothing but the essentials. Grab a seat at one of the booths in the main room, throw back a few tequila cocktails, and escape the Wynwood chaos at this low-key neighborhood joint. The backyard also offers plenty of seating. 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com.

EXPAND Try trading your vintage goods for a chance to score a bar tab at Barter. Photo by Karli Evans

4. Barter. Feeling thirsty and have a bunch of old stuff hanging around your house that you want to purge? Here’s your chance to trade your vintage items at Wynwood’s new hangout, Barter, for a chance to score a bar tab. The indoor/outdoor spot, opened in December 2018 in the former King Automotive repair shop, serves lunch, dinner, and tasty cocktails, along with a solid rotation of weekly programming. Now's the time to start sweet-talking your abuela . 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami; 305-310-9720; barterwynwood.com.

Head to Wynwood. Photo by Alexander Oliva

5. Rácket. This superchic cocktail bar, located on NW 24th Street just steps from Gramps, is an upscale spot to sip craft cocktails. A sophisticated reprieve from the area's boisterous weekend antics, Rácket is by far one of the area's nicest spots to hang. The elegant space, which is divided into two areas, boasts a small tiki-inspired rum and tequila bar and a few seating options in the covered atrium. In the main room, guests can shoot pool, play arcade games, dance to '00s hip-hop, and order drinks from what's described on Rácket's site as a "central sky-lit, live wood-edge, rolled steel island bar." Pero, like, superfancy , bro. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com.

EXPAND Call 1-800-Lucky for a good time. Photo by Karli Evans

6. 1-800-Lucky. This Wynwood venue is by no means a traditional nightclub. Instead, it's a 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace where Miamians can stuff their faces at seven food booths, drink, dance, sing karaoke, and shop for vinyl. But on weekends, the one-stop shop's patio near the bar turns into a dance floor equipped with a DJ. Be prepared to wait in a long line to enter this hot spot. But once you're in, don't miss the fish-shaped ice-cream cones at Taiyaki. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

EXPAND Check out Coyo's back room. Photo by Chris Carter

7. Coyo Taco. Not only does this neighborhood joint serve some of the Magic City's tastiest tacos, but also hidden in the back lies a tiny club that was named one of Miami's most unlikely music venues. Past the taqueria's restrooms and down the hall is a space where taco lovers can party almost every night of the week on a 200-capacity dance floor. If you're not quite ready for your weekend of debauchery in Wynwood to end, staying up way past your bedtime at Coyo Taco’s Murk Mondays is a good place to start. 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

Wood Tavern Photo by Daniel De Las Casas

8. Wood Tavern. If there's one thing that remains constant in the ever-evolving neighborhood, it's this OG bar on the main strip. Wood is a no-frills place that has rightfully earned its stripes by offering cheap daily drink specials and a casual atmosphere. Find communal tables, a spacious patio, indoor and outdoor bars, games, and a range of musical selections. Popular nights include Taco Tuesdays (free Mexican street taco buffet from 6 to 9 p.m.), Girls Rule Wednesdays (free house-brand liquor for ladies from 8 to 11 p.m.), and Backyard Boogie Sundays ($25 Sunday punch pitchers and $15 Tecate buckets from 3 p.m. to midnight). 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-748-2828; woodtavern.com.

El Patio is decked out with furniture imported from Colombia. Photo by Karli Evans

9. El Patio Wynwood. You might've heard this Wynwood spot is the place to be Saturday night, which explains why lines to get in form as early as 11 p.m. Though there are plenty of other party places with shorter wait times, this 3,500-square-foot space offers something different from the rest. In 2017, New Times dubbed El Patio one of Miami's best Latin clubs and described it as having a "cozy abuela vibe while still offering a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere." For some serious daytime partying, stop by for Sancocho Sundays, an eight-hour happy hour from 1 to 9 p.m. 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com.

Come play pool at Boombox. Photo by 52Chefs Photography

10. Boombox. The '90s ruled. If you fondly remember teens unironically walking around in chunky Skechers, this new hangout in the former Bardot space is for you. Delivering "old-school '90s vibes with new-school twists,” Boombox is a nightlife concept from the cofounders of Beaker & Gray and Mason Eatery. Boombox offers solid nightly music programming with rotating music themes featuring local bands and DJs throughout the week. Throw back a few "terribly wonderful drinks from the '80s and '90s" with co-workers during happy hour Monday through Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-814-4548; boomboxmiami.com.