10 Best Latin Clubs in Miami

Whether you're looking to dance to Bad Bunny or Aventura, Miami's Latin nightclubs have got you covered.
August 6, 2024
Hoy Como Ayer regularly has a live band performing to a crowd ready to dance.
Hoy Como Ayer photo

Miami is known around the world for its wild, lavish nightlife scene, attracting millions of tourists every year. Part of the reason for such an energetic late-night scene is the large Latin-American population, which has helped define Miami's nightlife. While dance music and hip-hop tend to hog most of the limelight, there's no denying the Magic City is home to a long-established Latin club scene catering to expats looking for a taste of home and tourists who want to put their dance move to use.

Whether you want to dance salsa all night or get down and dirty to some perreo, Miami has plenty of options for those of us who enjoy everything from Bad Bunny to Aventura.
click to enlarge The decor at Bal & Chain
Ball & Chain has history dating back to the 1930s.
Ball & Chain photo

Ball & Chain

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-643-7820
ballandchainmiami.com
The most traditional option on this list and a staple in Miami's nightlife, Ball & Chain is an institution in which salsa and live music take over the night. With a history dating back to the 1930s, before Little Havana and Calle Ocho were the heart of Miami's Cuban culture, Ball & Chain was originally just a saloon and dancehall west of Miami's mainland. It wasn't until the 1950s that it began to host Cuban acts, as many refugees were escaping the country at the time. Now, it's the hot spot for Calle Ocho's late-night escapades, where live music is a hallmark of the venue. If you want to learn some salsa or drink a great mojito, Ball & Chain is your spot.

Candela

900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-360-5569
candelabarbrickell.com
Candela is one of those clubs that is almost a rite of passage. If you've ever been bar hopping and running around Brickell during the weekend, then you've definitely stumbled across this venue on the second floor of the Mary Brickell Village. In this space, you'll hear some of the most dedicated reggaeton and urbano DJs play tracks that are beyond the mainstream agenda, never being afraid to pop out the occasional deep cut into the mix. Hookah clouds and bottle service signs are all over the club, as the dance floor is filled with some of Miami's regulars.

El Palenque

1115 NW 22nd Ave., Miami
305-505-7702
instagram.com/elpalenquenightclub
Reggaeton and tropical music tend to rule the soundscape of Miami, but there is a spot for those who enjoy the occasional regional Mexican vibe as well. Located in Little Havana, near the Marlins Stadium, El Palenque is where you can get a bit of every vibe. Some nights will feature that classic perreo vibe where an early morning twerk-off may occur. Saturday nights are dedicated to regional Mexican music, bringing various bandas down to the 305. It's definitely a spot to check out after most of the Wynwood clubs have closed at 3 a.m. and you're still looking for something fun to check out.
click to enlarge The outdoor area at El Patio
El Patio in Wynwood's go-to spot for Latin music.
Photo by World Red Eye

El Patio

167 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-780-4380
elpatiowynwood.com
Located in Wynwood, El Patio has become the go-to spot for local reggaeton enthusiasts, with the venue hosting various nights to get the party going. Radio Perreo, Mi Gente Salsa, and Levántate Latin Afro House are just some of the variety of options that El Patio brings to the table. El Patio is not only a club but also hosts game-day watch parties and an in-house taqueria with a variety of food options available during the day, including a happy hour that runs early into the afternoon and later into the evening.
click to enlarge The interior at Hoy Como Ayer
After a five-year hiatus, Hoy Como Ayer has reopened.
Hoy Como Ayer photo

Hoy Como Ayer

2212 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-506-1537
hoycomoayer.miami
Recently reopened and saved from becoming whatever monstrosity the city planners were planning to gentrify it into, landmark bar and live music venue Hoy Como Ayer has brought back even more live salsa acts to Calle Ocho. Similar to Ball & Chain, Hoy Como Ayer has been important to the history of Miami's nightlife, having hosted its residents for decades. Now that the five-year hiatus is over, everyone can go back to dancing the night away in the main room and drinking at the wine bar known as La Sala. With plenty of classic Caribbean cocktails, the night is set for you to dance until last call.

La Otra

55 NE 24th St., Miami
786-927-3585
laotramiami.com
Nestled in its own corner of Wynwood, La Otra has been serving some of the most fun nights for those who love that Latin pop and perreo sound. With ladies' night on Saturday nights and plenty of events for those who are eager to indulge in Miami's Latin nightlife scene, La Otra has become a cornerstone of the ever-evolving Wynwood neighborhood. Not only does it have various nights dedicated to Latin music, but the club also indulges in house and techno sounds.
click to enlarge The dancers at Mango's Tropical Cafe
Mango's Tropical Cafe has been an Ocean Drive staple for decades.
Mango's Tropical Cafe photo

Mango's Tropical Cafe

900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-673-4422
mangos.com
The South Beach staple is definitely your uncle's favorite spot (at least mine), attracting an older, touristy crowd at times. During the day, you can indulge in their "mambo" wings and the rest of their Caribbean-inspired menu. By the time 7 p.m. hits the clock, it's time for the daily salsa lesson, built to help entry-level and veteran dancers alike. At 8, the Latin cabaret show begins with dinner, and the show has become an iconic spectacle of the club. After that, the party goes until 5 a.m. as the fabulous Latin sounds and dances mixed with some Caribbean cocktails take you into the night.
click to enlarge The interior of Mayami
After dark, Mayami turns into a Latin music hot spot.
Mayami photo

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-660-1341
mayamiwynwood.com
Even though Miami isn't known for its Mexican cuisine, Mayami tries its best to bring the south-of-the-border energy to Wynwood. By day, it's a concept restaurant serving Mexican-Asian fusion fare; by night, the restaurant turns into a bumping dance space with plenty of hookah and cocktail options to choose from. Latin, house, and Afrobeats take over the 10,000-square-foot Mayan Revival-inspired space. With a large indoor-outdoor area, it's the perfect place to do mezcal shots while dancing to the latest Latin club hits.

Perro Negro

2328 N. Miami Ave., Miami
clubperronegro.com
Looking for something that's centered more on perreo and the reggaeton sound? Head over to Perro Negro, an import from Medellín's Poblado club district that has become a staple for those who want a more lavish club experience mixed with the dimly dark aesthetics of a Blade movie. Since opening less than a year ago, artists like Feid, Ryan Castro, and Blessd have all popped by and partied in what's probably the closest thing they have to an authentic Colombian club. Also, yes, this is also the club that Bad Bunny sang about on his last album.
click to enlarge The courtyard at Pilo's Tequila Garden
Pilo's Tequila Garden regularly hosts Latin music parties.
Pilo's Tequila Garden photo

Pilo's Tequila Garden

158 NW 24th St., Miami
305-204-1452
pilostequilagarden.com
What better than an outdoor club dedicated to good vibes and tequila? With a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space, retractable roof, and an assortment of tequilas to choose from, Pilo's was built to hold some of the hottest Latin parties. With its "Llevame Contigo" Friday nights, Pilo's has become a hot spot for a good night in Wynwood. And if you get hungry, there's no need to leave since the club also hosts its own cantina, which sells an assortment of quesadillas and tacos to help with your drunk munchies.
