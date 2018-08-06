Electric Pickle, Wynwood's Longest-Running Nightclub, Announces June 2019 Closure

The Electric Pickle will throw its last ball in the Bolero Room next year, in June.

After nearly ten years of late-night lunacy, the end is in sight for Miami dance institution Electric Pickle.

In a statement posted to social media last Friday, August 3, it was announced the beloved Wynwood nightclub would not be renewing its lease next year and will shut its doors for the final time in June 2019.

The announcement, signed by partners Will Renuart, Tomas Ceddia, and Diego Martinelli, refers to the Pickle as “the little club that could,” and promises that this is not the end for the creative team that helped produce some of the most intimate parties, unforgettable DJ sets, and memorable live shows Miami has seen over the last decade.