To live in Miami is to sweat constantly. It feels as if summer lasts forever. When we aren't complaining about how hot and sticky we are, we're chugging cold beer to deal with the humidity. But as the end of summer approaches, the thought of spending time outside begins to sound wonderful.

From beachside spots to downtown hangouts, music venues are the best way to enjoy a fall breeze. Rest assured, you probably won't melt into a puddle during that sunset dance party. Here are Miami's five best outdoor music venues.

1306’s garden courtyard. Ian Wilten/Red Bull Content Pool

1306

1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-377-2277

If you walk into 1306 on a random night out in Miami, you'll likely catch an album-release party, an old-school reggaeton dance party, or local bands jamming onstage. The outdoor venue with an indoor bar has hosted all kinds of events, including an infamous Charli XCX pop-up performance in 2018. It's also home to Rolling Bliss' monthly artist showcase and El Perreo, a reggaeton party voted New Times' best party of 2019. The venue offers a large canopy that not only protects guests from rain but also acts as a screen for projections of trippy lights and visuals, giving the space a modern vibe that's balanced by lush plant decor.

Don't forget to pack a blanket if you're in general admission. Karli Evans

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-358-7550

This 2,600-seat, 8,000-capacity amphitheater in Bayfront Park is where you’ll catch acts that won't quite fill the neighboring American Airlines Arena. Situated in bustling downtown Miami with postcard-worthy views of the city's skyline, the park is notably home to Ultra Music Festival. The amphitheater offers reserved seating and general admission, the latter of which is located on the lawn, so pack a blanket.

EXPAND There’s no place that feels more like home than the backyard tiki-hut stage at Gramps. Ian Wilten

Gramps

176 NW 24th St., Miami

305-699-2669

There’s no place that feels more like home than the backyard tiki-hut stage at Gramps. A cursory look at the venue's event calendar is enough to impress: The Wynwood bar boasts performances by diverse midtier touring bands and artists. Larger shows are usually held on the outdoor stage, while smaller ones take place in the backroom, Shirley's. Grab a refreshing Rosemary's Baby cocktail from the bar toward the back of the patio and take a seat for the show. If you like to be in the thick of the action, arrive a little early to guarantee a prime spot. The standing-room area in front of the stage is under a large tent, so if Miami's unpredictable weather strikes, you're covered.

EXPAND This beach venue is a prime spot to take in Miami's beauty under the stars. Luis Olazabal for Rhythm Foundation

North Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-672-5202

We know we're preaching to the choir when we complain that some of our local music venues have been ripped to shreds. But the exact opposite happened in Miami Beach's North Shore Historic District. In 2011, the North Beach Bandshell, built in 1961, underwent a complete makeover, including restoration of the band shell, expanded backstage facilities, improved acoustics, and upgraded theatrical lighting thanks to the City of Miami Beach. Shows and programs at the Bandshell are hard to miss since the Rhythm Foundation, a nonprofit that specializes in presenting international music in the States, received the keys to the venue from the city in 2015. The venue has hosted Devendra Banhart, Juana Molina, Turkuaz, and Snarky Puppy's GroundUp Music Festival. The open-air, beachside spot offers standing and seating options, including several rows of benches. Plus, it's a short, one-block walk from the beach.

Only in Miami can you catch a live band perform inside a giant pineapple. Courtesy of Ball & Chain

Pineapple Stage at Ball & Chain

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-643-7820

Only in Miami do live bands perform inside a giant pineapple. The fruit-shaped stage, located in Ball & Chain's courtyard, is Miami's prime destination for live salsa, Latin jazz, and dancing. Cozy up at a table in front of the stage and enjoy a day of live music at one of Calle Ocho's most iconic landmarks. After you’ve spent an afternoon downing mojitos and dancing at this quintessential Miami spot, head next door for ice cream at Azucar. Try the Abuela Maria flavor, containing guava, cream cheese, and Maria crackers.