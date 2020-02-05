Beloved Wynwood Club Bardot Announces Spring 2020 Return

Few departed Miami spots stoke as much nostalgia as Bardot, the Wynwood bar-meets-nightclub-meets-live venue that helped make the arts district a choice after-hours destination in the early 2010s. When it closed for renovations in 2017 only to be replaced by Boombox — a new venue operated by the owners of the nearby restaurant Beaker & Gray — many assumed it was gone for good, another casualty of hyper-competitive Miami nightlife.

But you know what happens when you assume. Bardot announced in an Instagram post shared Monday that it'll be returning to Wynwood on the eve of III Points' 2020 edition in May.

"The game is on," the post reads. "We plan to open one week before @iiipoints, which comes to town on May 1-2."

The post also states the club is looking for staff, including bartenders and various managers.

Hotelier and restauranteur Amir Ben-Zion, who opened Bardot's initial incarnation in 2009, confirmed to New Times that he is behind the club's reopening. Ben-Zion added that his son Jordan — who spins records under the moniker JBZ and served as a resident DJ at Bardot's first location — will lead the club's new group of resident DJs. He also says that a few of the bar's original staffers ("the Bardot girls") have reached out to him about returning.

"It's an international concept with no limitations, no gender or religion," says Ben-Zion of the club's revival. "Every night is about the music, the fashion, our community. We are a real beautiful melting pot that keeps growing."

One figure that will not be involved with Bardot's second lease on life is Club Space co-owner and III Points co-founder David Sinopoli. After being brought into the fold by fellow III Points figurehead Erica Freshman in 2010, Sinopoli spent several years as the venue's music director. Under his charge, Bardot became known for booking some of the most forward-thinking indie and electronics acts of the early 2010s. The venue hosted a diverse array of artists including a pre-Elon Musk Grimes, DJ Mehdi, Erykah Badu, Junior Boys, Sophie, and Toro y Moi. Two Bardot shows — an Art Basel set by rapper Danny Brown in 2012 and a Winter Music Conference showcase for Australian electronic label Future Classic — made New Times' list of the best concerts of the 2010s.

Although it doesn’t have amenities like a pool table or cigarette ash-stained carpet, downtown Miami club and Space sub-venue Floyd has been regarded by some as a successor to Bardot, owing to its similarly chic vibe and leftfield lineups.

Reached for comment, Sinopoli says he will not be handling the programming at the new Bardot due to his focus on III Points, Space, The Ground, Floyd, and a new venue currently being planned with the people behind The Broken Shaker that's aiming for a summer opening.

"I will not be doing the music there. And I do not know what he has planned for the music," says Sinopoli. "Publicly, I wish him the best. I love him but I am not doing the music there. It was a beautiful time in my era [life] that helped me to [start] III points and I’ll remember it fondly but we are not associated with it.

The club will not return to its original space, which is now occupied by the Sylvester, a cocktail bar that replaced Boombox run by the same owners. The new location has yet to be announced.