The Ten Best Dance Clubs in Miami

We can fight it all we want, but nothing will change Miami's identity as a party city. As long as it's pumping out great nightclubs like candy, the 305 will be known as one of the best places in the world to get wasted.

Honestly, it's something we should be proud of — one of our town's defining features. Everywhere else, things close at 2 a.m. Miamians don't even leave the house till 1 in the morning. Where's a girl supposed to get a drink and watch the sun rise in Los Angeles, New York City, or Chicago?

Whether you're looking to get down and dirty, go all night and into the next day, or Instagram yourself looking better than everyone else, Miami has the perfect party scene for you and your fabulous friends. Here are our ten favorite dance clubs, and though these only scratch the surface, they're definitely the must-see attractions.

The Terrace at Space is lit up with sunshine and smiles. Adinayev

1. Club Space. This downtown all-night rage fest is a living institution of Miami nightlife. It was originally opened on the Beach by nightlife kingpin Luis Puig in the '90s, but he soon moved it to downtown, effectively opening the then-blighted area to after-hours entertainment. Today it's the home base of a new generation. The people of III Points, Link Miami Rebels, and others have all come together to breathe new, forward-thinking life into the venue. Open Saturday from 11 p.m. till whatever time Sunday they decide to close, Club Space brings world-class house and techno DJs to perform fantasy marathon sets every weekend. They say you're not a real Miamian until you've seen the sun rise on its famous Terrace, so what are you waiting for? Get out there. 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-495-8712; clubspace.com.

Treehouse is a top spot to cut a rug. Pedro Rivera

2. Treehouse. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a treehouse in their backyard. But if you call Miami home, you have one that churns out house and techno on the regular. The treehouse-themed venue, dubbed best dance club by New Times in 2018, is a top spot to cut a rug. Boasting indoor-outdoor areas and cutting-edge bookings, this low-key South Beach spot delivers a solid night of unadulterated fun without the douchebaggery. 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com.

EXPAND Story is for music lovers looking for a grand experience. Karli Evans

3. Story. Meet LIV's cooler little sister. Unlike LIV, Story offers plenty of room on the dance floor for those who wish to do more than pose for selfies in the VIP area. You'll find all the glitz and glamour — bright lights on bottles, scantily clad dancers in extravagant masks, massive drops of confetti, lasers shooting every which way, and everything else you'd expect from the megaclub experience. The decor is all neon angles and triangles, giving the club a literal edgy sensibility. Bookings include icons of hip-hop and house — everyone from Oliver Heldens to Travis Scott and Steve Aoki. If you're a music lover looking for a grand, over-the-top experience, Story is your best bet. 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com.

It's never too late or too early to party at E11even. George Martinez

4. E11even. Since it opened in February 2014, this bacchanalian wonderland has never closed. It's a 24/7/365 party palace, a veritable feast for the senses. E11even doesn't like to be called a strip club, but, yes, the female dancers are quite naked. They won't take off their bottoms, though, and they do perform athletic feats. Offering performances by Cirque du Soleil-caliber aerial ballerinas and dancers, E11even prefers the term “cabaret.” It's also a bona fide megaclub with a two-tier dance floor, a lavish selection of champagne rooms, and a massive stage and DJ booth where grade-A talent comes to play. Drake, Rae Sremmurd, Marshmello, Diplo, and others have made E11even their favorite spot in town. The rooftop has its own bar and restaurant for when you want to watch the sun rise. It's never too late or too early to party at E11even. 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com.

5. Ball & Chain. Readers voted this Calle Ocho landmark as Miami’s best Latin club. So when locals claim something is the best, you heed their advice. If you want to get down in true Miami fashion, hitting the dance floor at this historic spot is your best option. The club’s Saturday-night party, La Pachanga, is one of the town's best weekly get-downs, and this publication has called it "the spot for Saturday-night dancing that makes your body hurt so good, waking up for Sunday-morning brunch is not an option." 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

LIV is the epitome of Miami Beach megaclub decadence and style. Alexander Oliva

6. LIV. When it comes to Miami Beach megaclub decadence and style, there's no other that hits the mark like LIV. This is the as-seen-in-music-videos atmosphere of your dreams. This is the place Kanye once rapped about. This is the club the Chainsmokers made fun of in "#Selfie." If you're looking to dance, though, beware: You'll spend the majority of your time trying to figure out where to stand while being pushed by passersby and beefy security guards. If you have a table or know someone with a table, this is as opulent and exclusive as it gets. Expect confetti, sparklers on expensive bottles, half-naked dancers, and all the smoke and lasers your lungs and eyes can handle. You can hate, but when you're here, you're gonna have a good time, and it's something you have to try at least once. Sunday is the king of hip-hop — you might run into Lil Wayne and most definitely will see Floyd Mayweather. The majority of nights are dedicated to EDM excess. Pick your poison, and be sure to come loaded with cash. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com.

Party at the Electric Pickle before it's too late. Karli Evans

7. Electric Pickle. If you're looking for a down-and-dirty, casual, sweaty, all-night, dark, booming dance box, look no further. This hair-down establishment has no room for pretension — unless you're talking about good house and techno, because in that case, these people are prepared to go full Berlin. Electric Pickle was one of the first spots in the Wynwood Arts District, so it has OG status. But after nearly ten years of this dance institution, the neighborhood's best nightclub will close its doors this June. Downstairs is Melinda’s, a mezcaleria and nacho bar. Upstairs is where the magic happens. Get lost in the groove under the neon spaceship. Go ahead and dance on the couches. This place gets packed at peak hours, around 2 or 3 a.m. 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com.

EXPAND DJ Behrouz at the Electric Pickle. Chris Carter

8. Do Not Sit on the Furniture. Founded and headed by the internationally renowned DJ Behrouz and his wife, this bohemian house hangout is a far cry from the ostentation of its South Beach neighbors. It's an intimate, dimly lit room full of organic accents, and it features one of (allegedly) three disco-ball sharks in the world. Behrouz and his wife moved to SoBe from San Francisco, and here they offer a bit of that friendly, everyone-welcome atmosphere of the West Coast. Heavily influenced by Burning Man culture, the club hosts some marathon nights that begin with light yoga and meditation in the backyard. The place is lined with golden cassette tapes, and the one rule is simple to follow: Do not sit on the couches and chairs. Get up and dance whenever possible. The music is gonna make you move anyway. Might as well give in to your best debauched self. 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/DoNotSit.

EXPAND Basement is Miami's favorite adult playground. Karli Evans

9. Basement. Where else can you drink, dance, party, bowl, and ice-skate? Basement is so dank that Drake once rented out the whole place to skate with Rihanna during Miami Music Week. It's a rather intimate space with room for dancing, although it can get cramped, so make sure you get there early enough to avoid the long line. Dubbed one of Miami's most exclusive clubs, this adult playground is not to be missed. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com.

EXPAND Rockwell Justin Namon

10. Rockwell. Hip-hop lives at Rockwell. Headed by South Beach nightlife impresario Chris Paciello, this is a luxurious spot for A-listers who want to get grimy with bass but still feel fancy. It's for ballers and shot callers, people who like their champagne to come with fireworks. Women here wear six-inch heels all night. Live out your music-video fantasies with acts such as DJ Irie, DJ Entice, and Torey Lanez. Dance-music DJs have been known to come through, but rap is definitely the house specialty. 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com.