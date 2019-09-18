You don't always need a special occasion to go for a girls' night out on the town. So why not hit one of the many local restaurants, bars, and lounges offering special ladies' nights during the week? With discounted drinks, food, and memorable scenes for your Instagram feed, they make for some incredible settings to blow off steam with your squad.
We've put together a handy guide to the local spots showing the most love for local ladies. Most incorporate music to their special nights, so you might
Here are the ten best ladies' nights in Miami.
1-800-Lucky 143 NW 23rd St., Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.comKick back with your crew at this 10,000-square-foot Wynwood food hall, which combines seven eateries, two bars, a karaoke room, and a small convenience store/record shop under one vibrant roof. Thursday nights, 1-800-Lucky welcomes ladies from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with select free drinks redeemable at the bar that can be enjoyed anywhere on the premises. Stick around after happy hour — starting at 8 p.m., the venue throws its
The Anderson709 NE 79th St., Miami
786-401-6330
theandersonmiami.com
This '80's-themed Upper East lounge has ladies' night covered Thursdays, when the mixologists behind the bar's unique craft cocktails menu shake free
Ball & Chain1513 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-643-7820
ballandchainmiami.com
You've downed plenty of drinks and had a filling dinner, so what's next for your girls' night out in Miami? Dancing. Because of its genuinely unpretentious vibe, Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho is one of the best nightspots in town. Get the fuel you'll need to dance your Wednesday night away with free
Basement Miami
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4600
basementmiami.com
Head to Basement with a full battery charge on your phone — the lounge inside the Edition is one of the most I
Cantina La Veinte
495 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-623-6135
cantinala20.com
Planning your next fun trip to Mexico with the girls? While you are trying to coordinate, this Mexican cantina will do the trick. Cantina La Veinte inside the Epic Hotel offers free margaritas every Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. at its upstairs and downstairs bars. If you and your friends are single, this is also a great place to mingle. The atmosphere is festive and casual and people pop in and out all night long.
El Patio Wynwood
167 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-409-2241
elpatiowynwood.com
No.3 Social50 NW 24th St., Miami
305-395-5811
no3social.com
Named New Times' reader's choice for Best Ladies' Night this year, this swanky Wynwood rooftop bar, lounge, and music venue rises above all expectations of a traditional night on the town. Every Thursday starting at 7 p.m., ladies enjoy 50 percent off specialty cocktails such as the Dirty Beet, made with tequila, beet juice, jalapeño, and ancho
Quinto La Huella
788 Brickell Plaza, Miami
786-805-4646
east-miami.com
Start your week off on the right foot at Quinto La Huella. Nestled inside Brickell's East hotel, this Uruguayan eatery is a Monday destination for the lush ladies in town with complimentary rosé from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of its La Previa happy hour experience. Make your way here straight out of the office if you want to sit down and relax at the bar; otherwise enjoy your wine at one of the dining rooms, the grill room, or find your way to the rooftop patio to get some fresh air. The restaurant features a great menu of South American meats, seafood,
Sweet Caroline
1111 SW First Ave., Miami
786-673-2522
sweetcarolinebar.com
It's hump day — time to get together with your besties and sing your blues away. There's always something happening at this intimate Brickell karaoke bar, but on
Villa Azur
309 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-763-8688
villaazurmiami.com
There's always a reason to grab a drink on Monday night. In South Beach, Villa Azur has everything you and your friends need for a great time out under one glitzy roof: fifty percent off the restaurant’s upscale French Mediterranean food (think oysters, lobster salad, truffle brie, and filet) and cocktail menus. The atmosphere is La Côte d’Azur très-chic, so make sure you dress to impress.
