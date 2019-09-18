You don't always need a special occasion to go for a girls' night out on the town. So why not hit one of the many local restaurants, bars, and lounges offering special ladies' nights during the week? With discounted drinks, food, and memorable scenes for your Instagram feed, they make for some incredible settings to blow off steam with your squad.

We've put together a handy guide to the local spots showing the most love for local ladies. Most incorporate music to their special nights, so you might want eschew your fancy heels for something more comfortable.

Here are the ten best ladies' nights in Miami.

EXPAND Grab a free drink at the bar and head to your favorite eatery at 1-800-Lucky. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

1800lucky.comKick back with your crew at this 10,000-square-foot Wynwood food hall, which combines seven eateries, two bars, a karaoke room, and a small convenience store/record shop under one vibrant roof. Thursday nights, 1-800-Lucky welcomes ladies from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with select free drinks redeemable at the bar that can be enjoyed anywhere on the premises. Stick around after happy hour — starting at 8 p.m., the venue throws its Ripefruit Party with DJ Craze.

EXPAND Free and discounted well drinks are available at the Anderson Thursday nights. The Anderson

The Anderson 709 NE 79th St., Miami

786-401-6330

theandersonmiami.com

This '80's-themed Upper East lounge has ladies' night covered Thursdays, when the mixologists behind the bar's unique craft cocktails menu shake free well spirits from 8 to 9 p.m. Pro tip: pair those drinks with made-to-order tacos. From 9 to 10 p.m. drinks cost $3 and well cocktails cost just $6 from 10 to 11 p.m. As for entertainment, there is a rotating schedule of live musicians and DJ acts.

EXPAND Drink up before karaoke on the Pineapple Stage. Gil Bitton / Ball & Chain

Ball & Chain 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-643-7820

ballandchainmiami.com

You've downed plenty of drinks and had a filling dinner, so what's next for your girls' night out in Miami? Dancing. Because of its genuinely unpretentious vibe, Ball & Chain on Calle Ocho is one of the best nightspots in town. Get the fuel you'll need to dance your Wednesday night away with free well drinks from 8 to 10 p.m. and get your karaoke on in front of an audience on the Pineapple Stage. If you want a break from dancing and singing, you can people-watch from the indoor or outdoor bars. You'll want to arrive early as the line to get inside can be quite long.

EXPAND Bring your girl squad — and your phone — to Basement Miami. Photo by Monica McGivern

Basement Miami

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4600

Head to Basement with a full battery charge on your phone — the lounge inside the Edition is one of the most I nstagrammable places in Miami. Featuring a nightclub, bowling alley, and ice-skating rink, the venue treats girl squads to complimentary ice skating in its 2,000 square-foot neon indoor rink every Wednesday. Then it's on to sipping on free boozy slushies from 10 p.m. to midnight and dancing to killer beats.

EXPAND Mingle over margaritas at Cantina La Veinte. Courtesy of Cantina La Veinte

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave., Miami

786-623-6135

Planning your next fun trip to Mexico with the girls? While you are trying to coordinate, this Mexican cantina will do the trick. Cantina La Veinte inside the Epic Hotel offers free margaritas every Wednesday from 5 to 10 p.m. at its upstairs and downstairs bars. If you and your friends are single, this is also a great place to mingle. The atmosphere is festive and casual and people pop in and out all night long.



EXPAND Powerful ladies head to Las Poderosas at El Patio Wynwood Tuesday nights. Photo by Mauricio Bermudez & Roy

El Patio Wynwood

167 NW 23rd St., Miami

786-409-2241

Drop in on El Patio Wynwood on Tuesdays to experience a night of cocktail-fueled debauchery honoring the fabulous women in town. Colorful decor and a warm crowd d ancing to merengue, salsa, reggaeton, and other Latin music make this backyard party bar uniquely Miami. "Las Fabulosas" ladies nights feature a cracking soundtrack of six women DJs and bottles of Moët Ice Rosé go for $80 all night long, so bring your crew and share.

EXPAND Las Poderosas ladies' night at El Patio Wynwood No. 3 Social

No.3 Social 50 NW 24th St., Miami

305-395-5811

no3social.com

Named New Times' reader's choice for Best Ladies' Night this year, this swanky Wynwood rooftop bar, lounge, and music venue rises above all expectations of a traditional night on the town. Every Thursday starting at 7 p.m., ladies enjoy 50 percent off specialty cocktails such as the Dirty Beet, made with tequila, beet juice, jalapeño, and ancho reyes ($7). Pair cocktails with a small bites menu while dancing to DJ Hilda Jay's banging Latin beats over stunning city views.

EXPAND Rosé all day — or at least from 5 to 8 p.m. — at Quinto La Huella. Courtesy of East Miami Hotel

Quinto La Huella

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

786-805-4646

Start your week off on the right foot at Quinto La Huella. Nestled inside Brickell's East hotel, this Uruguayan eatery is a Monday destination for the lush ladies in town with complimentary rosé from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of its La Previa happy hour experience. Make your way here straight out of the office if you want to sit down and relax at the bar; otherwise enjoy your wine at one of the dining rooms, the grill room, or find your way to the rooftop patio to get some fresh air. The restaurant features a great menu of South American meats, seafood, and pastas for you and your crew to enjoy along with your drinks.

EXPAND Sing "Sweet Caroline" at Sweet Caroline after a few free glasses of wine and bubbly. Photo by Guillaume Baberin

Sweet Caroline

1111 SW First Ave., Miami

786-673-2522

It's hump day — time to get together with your besties and sing your blues away. There's always something happening at this intimate Brickell karaoke bar, but on Wednesdays it offers a special where ladies drink free cocktails, bubbly, and wine from 6 p.m. to midnight. You'll have plenty of liquid courage to sing your heart out to "Holiday" and "Don't Stop Believing."

EXPAND Dress to impress at Villa Azur. Villa Azur

Villa Azur

309 23rd St., Miami Beach

305-763-8688

There's always a reason to grab a drink on Monday night. In South Beach, Villa Azur has everything you and your friends need for a great time out under one glitzy roof: fifty percent off the restaurant’s upscale French Mediterranean food (think oysters, lobster salad, truffle brie, and filet) and cocktail menus. The atmosphere is La Côte d’Azur très-chic, so make sure you dress to impress.