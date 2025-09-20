 Review: Anuel AA Brought a Divided Crowd to Miami | Miami New Times
Review: Anuel AA Brought Flash, Fire, and a Divided Crowd to Kaseya Center

Diehard fans got a fiery spectacle with hits and props at the Miami show, but casual listeners couldn't ignore the cracks.
September 20, 2025
During Anuel's show at the Kaseya Center, Blessd's cameo helped shake things up.
Anuel and Blessd press photo via NV Marketing & Public Relations
When it comes to reggaeton stars commanding Miami's biggest stages, the track record at the Kaseya Center has been inconsistent. Many artists headline the arena only to find entire sections closed off, unable to fully sell the place out. But on Thursday night, Anuel AA broke that trend. Against the odds, the controversial Puerto Rican superstar came close to filling the venue to capacity — a testament to the loyalty of his fan base, even as his broader reputation in the Latin music world grows more complicated.

The crowd itself reflected Miami at its rawest — not necessarily the polished, influencer-heavy demographic you might see at a Karol G or Rauw Alejandro show, but instead a younger, grittier audience. Kids in knockoff designer fits, groups from Hialeah, and a buzzing floor crowd gave the night a more authentic, street-level energy.

Still, the first frustration came before the music even started: Anuel didn't hit the stage until 11 p.m. — an unusually late start, especially considering that most arena shows are wrapping up by then.

When the lights finally dropped, Anuel made his entrance in dramatic fashion. Descending from the rafters on a floating bridge while clutching a neon cross-shaped microphone, the scene felt ripped straight out of the Weeknd's Starboy era. Behind him, a massive LED wall flashed images, dancers rotated through elaborated costumes, pyrotechnics flared, and fireworks exploded at seemingly random intervals.

From the start, it was clear: this tour leans heavily on production to carry the weight. And to be fair, the visuals were impressive — from the long catwalk leading to a raised square platform at center stage to the barrage of lights that transformed the arena into a nightclub on steroids.

Musically, the show wasted little time serving up fan favorites. Within the first 20 minutes, Anuel cycled through "Ella Quiere Beber," "Secreto," and "La Jeepeta," giving the crowd exactly what they came for. The sing-alongs were thunderous, and the floor shook under the weight of thousands of voices chanting back the hooks.

But the pace slowed as the set stretched on. At nearly two and a half hours, the concert felt overstuffed, and some of Anuel's tricks — like cutting the music to let the audience sing a cappella, or repeating his signature catchphrases for crowd call-and-response — started to wear thin after the fifth or sixth time. What initially felt like an authentic connection slowly drifted toward formula.

The reliance on backing tracks and heavy autotune didn't help. In moments, the vocals bordered on painful, especially for casual fans less invested in Anuel's larger-than-life persona.

Part of the night's unpredictability came from the audience itself. Midway through the show, a fight broke out on the floor level, briefly distracting everyone around.

Part of the night's unpredictability came from the audience itself. Midway through the show, a fight broke out on the floor level, briefly distracting everyone around. Later, during Colombian artist Blessd's guest set, a fan rushed the stage in an attempt to get close to him. Blessd handled it humorously, admitting he had no idea what the fan was trying to say, before continuing his set unfazed.

Blessd's cameo — a tight 30-minute mini-set about an hour into the concert — helped shake things up. His youthful energy paired well with Anuel when they shared the stage for a handful of songs, though it also highlighted how much fresher and hungrier the rising stars in Latin music can feel compared to Anuel's somewhat mechanical performance.

Prince Royce, who joined Anuel for a short segment, was the one true surprise guest of the evening. While the collaboration brought excitement, many fans were left wanting more. Back in 2022, Anuel's Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren tour in Miami featured a parade of surprise appearances from heavyweights like Maluma, Ozuna, and even Wisin. By comparison, just getting Royce felt like a letdown.

Anuel remains one of the most polarizing figures in Latin music. His catalog of hits speaks for itself, but his career has been marked by constant beefs, high-profile feuds, and a very public split with Karol G, who has since surpassed him in popularity alongside her partner Feid. For diehard Anuel loyalists, Friday's show delivered — a spectacle of fire, smoke, and crowd-pleasing anthems. But for casual fans, the cracks were harder to ignore.

In many ways, the concert reflected Anuel himself: flashy, unpredictable, occasionally thrilling, but often weighed down by repetition and controversy. For those who wanted to scream along to "Secreto" and "Bebecita" at full volume, the night was a win. For everyone else, it was hard not to wonder if a Feid ticket might have been the better investment.
Osvaldo Espino
Osvaldo Espino is an entertainment writer who focuses primarily on music. He graduated from the University of Miami's School of Communications, where he studied film and journalism. He is also a former staff writer for the school's paper, the Miami Hurricane
