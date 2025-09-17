Video: Los Mirlos Bring Amazonian Cumbia to the Miami Beach Bandshell

Today, you are in for a treat. Los Mirlos is a Peruvian band that combines cumbia with psychedelic rock textures. They are the most significant act that has helped spread the sound of cumbia amazonica worldwide and across generations since forming in 1973 in Moyobamba, Peru.
On April 9, Los Mirlos performed a concert at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Their historic set, which even inspired local Miami bands to form, was captured on video and is being released today as an exclusive for New Times. "Our legacy is to maintain the original style of psychedelic Amazonian cumbia that emerged in '73, which we continue to enjoy, and the day I step aside, my children will continue with that style," says Jorge Rodriguez, leader and founder of Los Mirlos.
"The world has shown me it is what it likes, the sound of the guitars that identifies the group, its personality, its identity, and later my grandchildren will come too, because that is my wish and that is why we tour, and why it is such a joy to have played Miami for the first time," he adds.
The video, which runs for over an hour and fifteen minutes, captures Los Mirlos's captivating presence and the power of blending traditional Andean-Amazonian rhythms with avant-garde psychedelia. Throughout the performance, references to the jungle, a place of deep spiritual and musical inspiration for the band, are layered with sonic nods to the vastness of the Andes. It's a hypnotic combination that has defined their sound for decades. Their music remains as fresh and original today as it was 50 years ago, resonating across generations and borders.
This high-definition 4K recording presents the complete live performance, presented by the Rhythm Foundation and the Miami Beach Bandshell. The setting, by the water, adds an extra layer of magic, with Miami's coastal energy as a perfect complement to the band's psychedelic cumbia.
The concert took place just days before Los Mirlos made history as the first Peruvian band to perform at Coachella, a milestone that speaks to their legacy and current relevance. Their continued rise coincides with Gen Z's renewed fascination with traditional genres like salsa, jazz, and cumbia, reimagined through a modern lens.