Cumbiamba Is a New Miami Cumbia Band with a Gigantic Sound

Cumbiamba's first performance was explosive and unforgettable, even though the band formed and started practicing this summer. "Everyone is seasoned in their own right as musicians. When we first came together to play this type of music, we had to find our rhythm as a band, but once it came together, we definitely felt like we opened some type of portal," says Alexandre Merbouti, the singer and guitar player who formed the band.
Cumbiamba consists of three guitarists: Merbouti, Luis Garcia, and Julian Gheiler. Other band members include Caro Gutiérrez on bass, Cody Mentelos on drums, Jorge Guerra on percussion, Vane "Quita Almas" Tavera-Cambana on vocals and guiro, Sarah Penello on flute and vocals, and Kevin Zapata on keyboards.
Back in May, Merbouti went to a Los Mirlos show, a Peruvian Cumbia band, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, and was inspired to put together his own Cumbia band. "It was one of those shows where you couldn't stop dancing; it had an infectious effect on the audience. I thought that Miami could use more of this type of energy," says Merbouti.
Cumbiamba's first performance made it clear that not only are Miamians ready to dance to Cumbia, but they are responding to what Chicha music specifically brings. Chicha's hypnotic feel comes from the combination of percussion and rhythms of Andean music with electric guitars and psychedelic rock. It's known for having more subtle percussion and high-pitched guitar riffs that give it a specific surf rock feel that is not really seen being played live in Miami.
"Lately, guitar hasn't been at the forefront of music. It's been more electronic. And we are coming in with three guitars and full harmonies," says Merbouti.
When Merbouti witnessed the type of energy that the Los Mirlos show brought to Miami, he sent out a call through Instagram to see if there was interest from other local musicians. "Cumbiamba is actually my wish fulfillment from my walk across Puente de Los Suspiros in Barranco earlier this year. I wished for an amazing band to make Cumbia with, not thinking the opportunity to join this project in Miami would happen so shortly after," says Vane "Quita Almas" Tavera-Cambana.
The nine and sometimes ten-piece band organically formed their sound through curiosity and genre exploration. "When there are that many people playing, it becomes its own sound. We sounded gigantic at practices. The more we started playing, we would look at each other as if to say, 'we made that,'" says Merbouti.
Cumbiamaba's first performance included their original song "Spooky Cumbia" and a Cumbia version of "Happy Together" in Spanish, plus original lyrics speaking to the reality of immigrant communities being targeted and taken by ICE. "Si tú quieres deportarnos, debes deportarnos a todos," the band sang.
Cumbia is derived from Afro-Colombian coastal communities and became a symbol of cultural identity and resistance through preserving African heritage.
From how the band got together to the flow and exploration of their practices to how their first performance came together and the response, Cumbiamba is experiencing incredible momentum.
"People are hungry for something live and less aggressively clubby. More warm and groovy energy rather than everything having to be sexy. People knew it was going to be an authentic and warm experience, at least that’s how it felt like to me," says Merbouti.
The band is tapping into something that feels ancestral yet timely. "I see Cumbia as a reflection of diasporic synthesis that started in Colombia and has spread regionally, where each regional interpretation breathes a new life to the genre; I love seeing that play out in the context of Miami's diasporic community," says Caro Gutiérrez.
Cumbiamba is currently working on writing songs and practicing for their next performance with Mala Onda.
Cumbiamba with Moonbeam Mike. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave, Miami; lasrosasmiami.com. Admission is free.