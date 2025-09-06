 Review: Kali Uchis Delivered a Transcendent Performance in Miami Show | Miami New Times
Review: Kali Uchis Delivered a Transcendent Performance in Sold-Out Miami Show

The Colombian-American star led her devoted “Kuchis” on an intimate tour of her discography last night at the Kaseya Center.
September 6, 2025
Image: Picture of Kali Uchis singing on stage in front of a screen projecting a heart.
Kali Uchis' setlist was a masterclass in storytelling. Photo by Aileen Delgado
Colombian icon and rising pop sensation Kali Uchis dazzled Miami last night during her sold-out Sincerely, Tour stop at the Kaseya Center. In what marked her first arena tour, the artist delivered a career-defining performance that left not a single empty seat — or a single fan sitting down.

Uchis crafted an experience reminiscent of Taylor Swift's iconic Eras Tour, taking her devoted "Kuchis" on an intimate journey through her entire discography. The setlist was a masterclass in storytelling, beginning with tracks from her latest album Sincerely, then flowing through Orquíedas, Por Vida, Isolation, Sin Miedo, and Red Moon In Venus.

The musical journey was breathtaking, transitioning seamlessly from love ballads to high-energy reggaeton and merengue, ethereal pop, and soulful R&B. She even surprised longtime fans by performing deeper cuts like "Sycamore Tree" from her debut album Por Vida, holding back tears while still celebrating every era of her artistry.
click to enlarge Kali Uchis on stage singing inside a teacup.
Kali Uchis performing "All I Can Say" last night at the Kaseya Center.
Photo by Aileen Delgado
She shared the story behind the beloved song, revealing the humble origins of one of her most experimental tracks. "I was working at a grocery store while also working on my first project, Por Vida," she told the audience. "I didn't know how to produce or sing, so I was just kind of figuring it out. So I thought for this first song, let me just layer my vocals and just make the music that way."

Uchis performed an a cappella version of the song right there on stage, demonstrating the intricate vocal layering that makes up the entire track. Hearing her recreate those harmonies and textures live, with no instrumental backing, showcased not only her growth as an artist but also the raw creativity that emerged from those early days of experimentation.

Composed entirely of her layered vocals, humming, and harmonies, "Sycamore Tree" captures a breathiness and ethereal quality that has become a signature of her sound.
click to enlarge Picture of Kali Uchis sitting on a gigantic swing on stage.
Uchis incorporated striking stage props that elevated each song's narrative.
Photo by Aileen Delgado
The production value was nothing short of spectacular. Uchis incorporated striking stage props that elevated each song's narrative: a motorcycle for "It's Just Us," a gun for "For: You," an elegant teacup for "All I Can Say," and a towering rose for "I Wish You Roses." Her entrance alone was otherworldly, literally floating down onto the stage like a goddess descending from the heavens.

Despite the arena's massive scale, Uchis maintained an intimate connection with her audience. She implemented a kiss cam during "Igual Que Un Ángel", spotlighting couples throughout the stadium, and led passionate sing-alongs for fan favorites "Dead to Me" and " Telepatia." Her decision to release the setlist beforehand via Instagram allowed fans to memorize lyrics and truly sing from their hearts.

The evening's most profound moment came through a deeply personal video montage about her immigrant experience. Featuring old family footage and stories from other immigrant families, Uchis shared her struggle with identity–caught between her Colombian roots and American upbringing. Her message resonated powerfully with the hundreds of Latinos in the arena:

"We have to always educate others that Latinos are people… We are strong, we are hardworking, we are kind, we are much more than established stereotypes. Maybe we're exhausted from fighting to prove that we belong. Maybe I'm not from here or there. Maybe not everyone believes in the American Dream that was sold to immigrants anymore… Without immigrants, there is no America."
click to enlarge Image of Kali Uchis performing at a stage in Miami.
Uchis crafted an experience reminiscent of Taylor Swift's iconic Eras Tour.
Photo by Aileen Delgado
This performance stood in remarkable contrast to her last Miami show during the Red Moon In Venus tour at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, a much smaller venue, where she performed for roughly an hour. Last night's two-hour concert showcased her growth as a performer and her evolution as an artist unafraid to be vulnerable on stage.

After her emotional farewell following "Moonlight," thunderous screams from the crowd drew Uchis back for a spontaneous encore. Rather than performing a predetermined song, she let front-row fans choose, delivering heartfelt snippets of "Miami" from the Isolation era (which Miami fans demanded) and "Fall Apart" from Sincerely.

Kali Uchis didn't just perform last night, she transcended. Her vocals were flawless, her stage presence magnetic, and her energy absolutely electric. Through her dreamy pop melodies, melodic ballads, and vigorous Latin sounds, she created an unforgettable experience that left the entire audience in awe. It wasn't just a concert; it was a celebration of culture, identity, and the power of music to unite us all.
Aileen Delgado
Aileen Delgado's first contribution to Miami New Times dates back to 2020, when as a high school student she reported on Miami's housing affordability crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic. She holds bachelor's degrees in Communication and Sociology from the University of Central Florida. Apart from New Times, her work has been published in outlets including NABJ Black News & Views, the Philadelphia Tribune, MindSite News, and the Miami Laker. When not writing, she works as a freelance photographer.
