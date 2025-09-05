Gian Marco Brings His Heartfelt “Aún Me Sigo Encontrando” Tour to the U.S.

Back After the Pause

Touring and Rituals

Gian Marco Zignago is back, and he's not doing it halfway. One of the most beloved voices in Latin music, the Peruvian singer-songwriter and three-time Latin Grammy winner is embarking on his Aún Me Sigo Encontrando USA Tour 2025, with 12 shows across the country, including Miami, New York, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco.This tour feels like a celebration of reconnection, with his audience, with the stage, and with the music that has soundtracked lives across generations. It’s a moment Gian Marco himself doesn't take for granted."The United States is always a very special place to tour," he tells. "Beyond living here for many years, you meet people from all over Latin America. It's a mix of cultures, and it's fascinating to see how each city has its own energy. This tour even takes me to places I hadn't performed before, like Denver, and that makes it exciting in a whole different way."Late in 2024, Gian Marco was forced to put his career on hold due to a severe back injury that affected his mobility. The downtime was challenging, but it gave him a renewed perspective. "Beyond the physical part, the biggest challenge was staying positive and understanding that sometimes pauses are part of life," he says. "They can be a gift, a chance to come back stronger."That renewed energy will define his upcoming shows. Backed by his full band, the setlist will weave together his classics — "Se Me Olvidó," "Te Mentiría," "Canta Corazón," "Hoy" — with more intimate, reflective tracks from his latest album,Though he spent many years in Los Angeles, Gian Marco returned to Miami three years ago. "Miami is the swamp I love," he says with a grin. "My kids are here, my friends are here. There's a vibe you just don't get anywhere else. I once heard that if you leave Miami and then come back, it's because you have something unfinished here. I believe that."Miami, he adds, has given him not just professional opportunities but also a chosen family — something that now shapes the way he approaches life and his concerts.The U.S. is going through a time of intense social and political tension, and Gian Marco sees art as a way to offer a pause from the noise. "Our mission as musicians is to entertain," he says. "But I also want people to feel connected, to leave with their hearts a little lighter."His shows — which run about two to two and a half hours — attract audiences from across Latin America. "My Peruvian fans have always been my best radio," he laughs. "But what's beautiful is seeing how people from so many places connect to the songs. A song's destiny is always the people. Once it's out there, it's no longer yours."One of his recent favorite moments was a TikTok video sent by a friend, two kids dancing the Peruvian marinera norteña to a song he wrote for his favorite soccer club. "Those moments move me because they show how music transcends. A song can become an anthem, a memory, a bridge to something bigger."This sense of ownership by the audience is something Gian Marco embraces. It's not uncommon for couples to attend his concerts to hear "their" song, even if they originally shared it with someone else. He jokes about it onstage: "Some of these songs you'll hear tonight you might have sung with a different partner… and that's okay."With a tight schedule, September 4 in New York, September 5 in New Jersey, September 6 in Virginia, September 12 in Miami, September 13 in West Palm Beach, among other dates, there's little time to explore. "On tour, what I look for is a good bed to rest in," he admits. "Sure, in Miami I might crave a ceviche or rotisserie chicken, but most of the time, it's all about the show."The Miami date will take place at the Moss Center in Cutler Bay, a venue he calls one of the most beautiful in the area. "I never take a full theater for granted," he says. "People decide whether to come or not, and that's something I value deeply. Going to a concert is an adventure, buying the ticket, planning with friends, getting dressed up, having a drink… and I want to make sure that adventure ends in joy."Over three decades, Gian Marco has resisted being boxed into a single genre. "I'm not tropical music, I'm not just ballads or pop. I'm a singer-songwriter who blends all of that with stories, roots, and what moves me," he says. That versatility is part of why he connects with both longtime fans and new listeners discovering him on streaming platforms.In a country as large and diverse as the U.S., that authenticity is essential. "I want people to leave my concerts feeling like they experienced something unique, they sang, they laughed, maybe they cried a little, but they took something home with them."For Gian Marco, this tour isn’t just about returning to the stage, it's about reaffirming why he makes music. After a storm that forced him to step back, the Aún Me Sigo Encontrando tour is a chance to reconnect with his roots, his audience, and his purpose as an artist."Every time I step onstage, I treat it like it could be the last time," he says. "Because you never know. And because every concert is unrepeatable."