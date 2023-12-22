Pablo Fierro Brings a Slow Burn to Club Space

Spanish producer Pablo Fierro's beginnings as a DJ did not start on the sandy beaches of Ibiza or the streets of Madrid. Instead, it was roughly 1,200 miles away in the Canary Islands.
Unsurprisingly, growing up on an island off the West African coast informed Fierro's style of groovy and hypnotic Afro-house. On Friday, December 22, Fierro is set to bring his signature sound to Club Space in downtown Miami.
"I love the people of Miami," Fierro tells New Times via email. "It is such a [multicultural] crowd. Their hunger for new music, their interest, and passion for what we do is what gives me the motivation to give them my best to experience the most amazing musical experience on the dance floor."
Born to a Spanish father and a Moroccan mother, Fierro grew up with a mixture of cultures on the Spanish archipelago.
"My brother and I felt the passion for the music since we were kids," says Fierro. "Not only for the Afro-house that came later but for the folklore and the diversity of our music worldwide, which has been helping us develop our interest in house music to this day."
With Fierro's father being a famous Spanish guitarist in his own right, it begs the question: How did Fierro decide to step behind the ones and twos?
"I've always followed my own path since I was young," Fierro explains. "Considering the influence of my parents and my big brother, who has always been an inspiration, I didn't start with the purpose of becoming a DJ, but I felt the need to compose and create from scratch, release all the ideas in my head and produce my own sounds, which was very rewarding to me because I always had so much fun doing it."
Originating in South Africa in the '90s, Afro-house synchronizes elements from kwaito, tribal, and deep house, according to Untitledmusic. The genre has gained mainstream attention thanks to producers like Black Coffee and Euphonik.
"Afro-house has been established worldwide. It's a cheerful genre, full of rhythms and influences from African artists, as is Black Coffee, who is one of the pioneers of this music genre," Fierro explains. "Nowadays, we can see even in pop and commercial music how it absorbs the African rhythms. I think, in the near future, it will become one of the primary genres of the music industry."
Fierro's brother, John, taught him how to DJ, going on to enmesh himself in the nightlife scene on the Canary Islands back in the 2010s. His signature deep-house sound with a sprinkling of playfulness was evident from the state.
His skills eventually landed him a residency in Ibiza's Club Chinois, and collaborations with other producers quickly followed. Fierro first stepped foot in Miami for a Soundtuary event in 2019.
"I always knew Miami was a place where my sounds would fit in," he says. "I always felt the energy of the people of this city was very similar to mine, and I was right. Since then, Miami has been one of my favorite places to play. It makes me feel special and very happy every time I perform here."
Fierro has capped off his string of 2023 releases on his record label, We're Here, with "Kababo," featuring an assist from South African producer Atmos Blaq.
"'Kababo' is such a special project to me," Fierro explains. "Musically speaking, I wanted to focus on the cinematic scene, ambiance, and sounds inspired by magical fictional movie scenes, not forgetting the rhythms and the essences of ancient Africa. To create these unique sounds, we combined our art with one of my favorite South African producers, Atmos Blaq. He is such a talented and interesting artist, and I'm very honored to have done this project together."
Between the madness of Miami Art Week and the upcoming New Year's Eve festivities, Miami needs something to chill out to — even if it is at a packed nightclub. Luckily, Fierro is more than up for the task.
"I remember my dad had a synthesizer, and I started to record my first beats, and since then, everything started to flow and grow, and my career as an artist began," he says.
Pablo Fierro. With Kerri Chandler, Lauren Lo Sung, Ms. Mada, and Andres Line. 11 p.m. Friday, December 22, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $21 to $40 via dice.fm.