Miami Coronavirus Cancellations: Music Events

It began March 4 when a source told the Miami Herald the city planned to cancel Ultra Music Festival owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Two days later, it became official when Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that Ultra and — to the shock of many — Calle Ocho would be suspended. Since then, other events have been canceled around the region. Expect many more to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Here, in alphabetical order, is a list of all changes, postponements, and cancellations of Miami music events we know of to date. If you hear of a cancellation, email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

American Airlines Arena. According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez's order, all large events at the American Airlines Arena are to be suspended. The arena announced on THAventura (March 12), Cher (March 24), and Ricardo Montaner (March 29).

Calle Ocho Music Festival. On Friday, March 6, the City of Miami announced it was pulling the permit for Calle Ocho. Kiwanis of Little Havana president Jorge Fernandez responded to the news by saying, "The effect this will have on the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana will be detrimental to the organization’s ability to provide services and programs to underserved kids in the City for the upcoming year."

Diana Ross. The Fillmore Miami Beach announced that "due to circumstances outside of our control, we regret to inform you that Diana Ross has been postponed until further notice." The venue says the rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time. Her performances were originally scheduled to take place Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13.

Get Lost. Damian Lazarus' 24-hour Miami Music Week event has been postponed. The party was set to take place Saturday, March 21, in Hialeah; however, that city and the county have banned all large gatherings.

Jazz in the Gardens. Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert announced Wednesday, March 11, that he was postponing the city's signature music festival and all its surrounding events. Jazz in the Gardens was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15.

LIV Nightclub. LIV, David Grutman's nightclub at the Fontainebleau, has announced that it is temporarily pausing all operations out of an abundance of caution and that any prepurchased tickets will be refunded.

Story Nightclub. David Grutman's South Beach nightclub Story announced on Instagram that it has paused operations. As with LIV (above), the club will refund all prepurchased tickets.

Ultra Music Festival. On Friday, March 6, organizers announced that the city had pulled the permit for the festival owing to concerns over the coronavirus. Scheduled to talk place Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, the festival announced it would not issue refunds but allow people who purchased tickets to use them at a later date.

Winter Music Conference. Originally set to take place Tuesday, March 17, through Thursday, March 19, WMC was canceled March 9. Because it was run by the same organization that puts on Ultra Music Festival, the cancellation was expected.