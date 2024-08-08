Travis Scott's Miami Yacht Clash: One Charge Down, One to Go

It looks like Travis Scott's legal troubles are starting to lighten up a bit, as prosecutors have decided to drop a disorderly intoxication charge related to his wild Miami yacht quarrel in June. But before he can pop the champagne, he has to face one remaining count.
On Thursday morning, August 8, Miami prosecutors officially tossed the disorderly intoxication charge against Scott, legally named Jacques Bermon Webster II. The "Sicko Mode" artist, who didn't bother showing up to the court hearing, isn't out of the woods yet, however, given the state is still pushing forward with a trespassing charge.
Both charges are misdemeanors.
To rewind, back in June, New Times reported that cops were called to the Miami Beach Marina after Scott got into a heated argument with people on a yacht. Police arrived to find Scott standing on the dock, yelling at the vessel's occupants.
The situation seemed to cool down when officers escorted him away, but things took a turn when Scott headed back toward the dock five minutes later, according to the police report. The situation escalated as Scott allegedly got rowdy and began yelling again, resulting in officers slapping cuffs on him.
Scott's attorney, Bradford Cohen, who is known for defending musicians in high-profile criminal cases, told New Times in June that there was "absolutely no physical altercation involved" and that the dispute resulted from a "misunderstanding."
When police asked whether he had been drinking alcohol, the rapper allegedly told them, "It's Miami."
Scott has a trial hearing set for September 10. New Times reached out Thursday to another attorney representing him, Tonja Haddad Coleman, and her office responded by saying, "All documents are filed in the clerk of court in Miami-Dade. Thank you."
So, stay tuned. We may have to wait a few weeks, at a minimum, to see how this one plays out.