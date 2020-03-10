 
Ultra Music Festival is not offering refunds for its canceled 2020 edition.
Photo by Daniella Mía

Ultra 2020 Ticketholders Will Not Receive Refunds Following Coronavirus Cancellation

Zach Schlein | March 10, 2020 | 9:30am
As more and more events in Miami and around the world are being canceled in response to the threat of the novel coronavirus, Ultra Music Festival ticketholders received a second bout of bad news last night.

Would-be ravers who had purchased passes to attend this year's now-postponed edition of Ultra were sent emails late Monday night telling them they would not receive refunds for their tickets. As reported by the Miami Herald, the email says festival organizers were "completely devastated by Friday’s news of having to reschedule the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival... following an official order from the City of Miami."

"Although this is heartbreaking for us, we understand that this is far more disappointing and frustrating for you," the email states.

Ultra's statement promises anyone who bought passes to the long-running gathering's 2020 edition can claim other benefits from the festival down the line, ranging from exclusive merchandise to passes to the 2021 or 2022 iteration.

"You will have 30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event you want to attend," the email continues. "Even though the situation is completely beyond our control, we are fully engaged, pushing forward to go above and beyond for you."

The benefits detailed in the email include one ticket to an Ultra Worldwide or Resistance event taking place in 2020. But as the rapid spread of coronavirus and the subsequent event cancellations have shown, the situation remains volatile, and predicting whether Ultra's other global events will happen as scheduled is impossible. 

 
Zach Schlein is the arts and music editor for Miami New Times. Originally from Montville, New Jersey, he holds a BA in political science from the University of Florida and writes primarily about music, culture, and clubbing, with a healthy dose of politics whenever possible. He has been published in The Hill, Mixmag, Time Out Miami, and City Gazettes.

