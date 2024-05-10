Veteran Colorado Concert Promoter Named President of AEG's North American Regional Offices

Brent Fedrizzi has been named AEG's president of North American Regional Offices, after serving as co-president and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest regions.
It's a well-deserved promotion: Fedrizzi is one of Colorado's top promoters, responsible for expanding AEG's venue acquisitions and operations and bringing some of the best concerts to the region. He began at the Fey Concert Company under the late, legendary promoter Barry Fey in 1991. Alongside Don Strasburg and the Chuck Morris, Fedrizzi launched Bill Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents in 1998, which later became Live Nation.
"Chuck Morris, with a partnership with Bill Graham Presents in San Francisco, decided to start a fledgling concert operation in Denver," Strasburg recalls. "Chuck reached out to Brent Fedrizzi and myself to be his first two teammates. I knew Brent before then, but it was around then that we joined together and started working together as talent buyers for Bill Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents."
After that company became Live Nation in 2005, Fedrizzi, Morris and Strasburg left to build AEG Rocky Mountain. "We decided to strike out with a new plan with AEG, and we were grateful that AEG had confidence that we could retain our relationships and build something wonderful," Strasburg recalls.
At that time, AEG was growing exponentially, with partnerships with Golden Voice and Coachella. "They had multiple divisions around the country," Strasburg says. "It's a much bigger company now, but it was starting to grow at that point."
And Fedrizzi and Strasburg were instrumental in furthering that growth. "When Brent, Chuck and I started at AEG, we started with the Ogden Theatre and the Bluebird Theater as the venues that we were running and operating. Since then, we've grown to add the Gothic Theatre, the Mission Ballroom, Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, our exclusive relationship with Gerald Ford Amphitheater, and so many more concerts being booked at Red Rocks," Strasburg says. "And then so many other concerts, whether it be at Ball Arena or Dick's Sporting Goods Park or Folsom Field or Mile High Stadium. But we started with the Ogden and Bluebird; that was our backbone."
The duo's dynamic partnership was bolstered by their different musical interests: While Strasburg was busy with Phish's annual run at Dick's, Fedrizzi would be working on Jazz Aspen. "I'm so excited for him and for all of us, because he is going to help bring so much our knowledge and positivity to the entire country while he will still remain connected to us," Strasburg says.
Aside from helping to create Mission Ballroom in 2019, Fedrizzi has also been instrumental in working with Notes Live to launch its Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, which will open in August. Fedrizzi will remain based in Denver, and "will still be very involved with everything we do here," Strasburg adds. "We will make sure that this opportunity in this exciting promotion for Brent only enhances Denver and the larger Colorado music community."
Fedrizzi is also the board chairman for Visit Denver, and is on the board of Colorado Music Hall of Fame as well as the North American Concert Promoters Association. He is a four-time nominee for the Academy of Country Music awards, and a nominee for the International Entertainment Buyers Association's Promoter of the Year.
"I think the proof of our impact is hopefully in everybody's wonderful experiences they get in Denver and the surrounding regions in Colorado," Strasburg says.
This story was originally published by our sister paper, Westword.