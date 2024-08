Ron DeSantis' Florida Board of Education Appointee Was Once an Aspiring Rapper

click to enlarge In a video for "Blown," a City of God tune posted online more than a decade ago, Foganholi raps from a New York City rooftop at night while sporting sunglasses. Screenshot via Cityofgodband/YouTube

One music video depicts Foganholi and a woman robbing a South Florida convenience store. Screenshot via Icon Mind/ YouTube

In a 2019 video for "Slow Down," three women dance and twerk around a yellow Ferrari while Foganholi raps alongside them. Screenshot via Icon Mind/ YouTube

A New (Florida) Man

Broward School Board candidates, including Foganholi (second from left), recently spoke at a local forum hosted by Moms for Liberty. Screenshot via Scott Travis/YouTube

This just in from the How It Started/How It's Going Department: Before he was Broward County School Board member Daniel Foganholi, he was rapper "Daniel Van Gogh."Foganholi, whom Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to a Florida Board of Education seat after voters rejected him for a second term on the Broward School Board, previously pursued a career as the lead singer in a rap group called City of God and as a solo artist under the stage names "Daniel Van Gogh" and "Muleke Blk." Music videos on YouTube dating back to around 2010 show a baby-faced Foganholi spitting bars about everything from getting women to getting high, with at least one song from 2011 featuring him belting out lyrics about sex.Specifically, his own sexual prowess.Foganoli raps in "Over Yu." In a video for "Blown," a City of God tune posted online more than a decade ago, Foganholi raps from a New York City rooftop at night while sporting sunglasses:GQIn a 2019 video for "Slow Down," released under the "Muleke Mlk" moniker and seemingly shot in or around Miami, three women dance and twerk around a yellow Ferrari while Foganholi raps alongside them.After releasing a mixtape on SoundCloud and Spotify — as well as several music videos, one of which depicts Foganholi and a woman committing an armed robbery at a South Florida convenience store — Foganholi's music career appeared to fizzle out around 2019.He remains a verified artist on Spotify , where the website shows he still has 74 monthly listeners.Foganholi's former rap personas, who sang about topics like women and money to (dare we say) catchy, upbeat rhythms, stand in sharp contrast to the more polished image he presents today.After serving as director of legislative affairs for an orphanage in Brazil, the Coral Springs resident and Florida Atlantic University graduate was appointed by DeSantis to a Broward school board seat in 2022.Foganholi was ineligible for re-election last year because he didn’t live in the district, but he ran for the Coral Springs City Commission and lost.In November 2023, DeSantis again appointed Fohangoli to the school board, this time in a different district. (He replaced Rodney “Rod” Velez, who was elected but ineligible to serve owing to a previous criminal conviction.)As previously reported by, Foganholi, who's 38, was one of several candidates who appeared at a Moms for Liberty-hosted candidate forum ahead of the election, during which he emphasized that he wants to ensure that books in school libraries are "age-appropriate.""Some of these books — and you see it when people come to board meetings and they'll start reading [them] — I feel so uncomfortable when it happens," Foganholi said. "Like as a board member, I put my head down. I'm just like, 'There's no way — there's no way these books are in our libraries.'"Added Foganholi: "As a parent, it scares me."Foganholi was soundly defeated in the August 20 election. But three days later, DeSantis tapped him to serve on the Florida Board of Education, an unpaid post that will grant him oversight over K-12 education policies across the state.According to an August 23 press release from the governor's office, Foganholi will step up to the new role on November 20.In a phone interview with, Foganholi reflected fondly on his time as an up-and-coming rapper.He recalls touring across the nation with his best friends and family, playing rowdy shows at the popular Brickell bar Blackbird Ordinary , and even opening for groups like the Jonas Brothers."We weren't doing it for fame. We weren't doing it for money," Foganholi says. "What I loved doing was making people happy. I loved, you know, entertaining and making people feel good."And I liked that part of it, but I felt my calling was to help people," he adds. "So that was really where my passion was."Then came his pivot to politics and education, which he describes as "an overnight sort of shift." He says he zeroed in on children's education in particular because he believed it was "the biggest payoff" of all."To look at kids and say, 'Man, I'm fighting for them every single day,' is the coolest thing ever," he says. "I got a little soft spot for kids going after their dreams, whether it be football or music or art."Foganholi adds that he believes it's important for children to understand that their careers don't have to follow a straight path."You can have multiple dreams, you can have multiple chapters, and nobody says it's over until it's over, you know," he says.As for his own past life as an artist?"I'm proud of it, I’m proud of the past," he says. "The music? Not so much."