The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

From classic-rock luminaries to today's most promising up-and-comers, it's a big week for concerts in South Florida. The badass women of Heart will stop in West Palm Beach Friday with guests Elle King and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and a revamped Queen with frontman Adam Lambert will hit the BB&T Saturday. For fans of the new school, rapper Yeek is set to play the Ground this Thursday night, and singer Khalid is slated to headline at the AA Arena Saturday night.

Here's your music calendar for August 12 through 19. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, August 12

Chizzle: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Kenneth Jimenez Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mata & Mala: 8 p.m., Free. The Club, 14247 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-409-3920.

Tony Perez: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center, 111 NW First Street, Miami.

Tuesday, August 13

Iron Lyon: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Nicole Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, August 14

Archila B2B Differ: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Buddha Gonzalez & the Maggot Overlords: With Off Orbit, Martini Martini, and Pocket of Lollipops., 9 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

The French Horn Collective: 7 p.m., Free. Doma, 35 NE 26th St., Miami, 786-953-6946, domawynwood.com.

Jessica Who: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Lobby Lounge Jazz: With LaVie Ensemble., 6:30 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Saunders Sermon: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Ambori Jani and Taylor Davis., 8:30 p.m., TBA. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, August 15

Ahlan Wright: 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.

Atomik and Hellfrost: With Double Barrel Justice, Absolver, and Münchausen., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

The Dixie Highway Crasher: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Do Not Sit Gets Deep: With Surreal Flight and Jason Rader., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Ken Burkhart: 8 p.m., Free. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Kool & the Gang: 8 p.m., $40-$60. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Myke Towers: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Rafa Barrios: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Truth Cult, Palomino Blond, Insilio, and UHU: 8 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Yeek: 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Friday, August 16

1349: With Cloak, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Afrogalactic Brothers: 9 p.m., $10. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Bliss: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Bobby Lee Rodgers: 10 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Catching Flies: 11 p.m., $10-$30. The Ground, 34 Northeast 11th Street, Miami.

Chee and Craze: 9 p.m., $10-$30. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Chico: With Electric Supply Company, Analog, and Matchstick Johnny., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Dirty South: 11 p.m., $10-$25. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Ethics: With Secondcity, Cocodrills, and Gonz, 11 p.m., $11.25. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Heart: With Elle King and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts., 7 p.m., $29.50-$1,009. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

La Jungla: 8 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Leather & Lace: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Little Jesus: With Jaialai., 8 p.m., $10. 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.

Pedro the Lion: With MewithoutYou, 7:30 p.m., $24.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Pillowtalk R&B Open Mic: With Hoosh, Cynfully Sweet, and Keymah Renee, 10 p.m., $7. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Rick Ross: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Robert Papacica Duo: With Leo Folsom., 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Soul Brothers: With Apache and Gad, 9 p.m., $10.25-$30.25. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, sbe.com/nightlife/locations/hyde-beach.

Spinser Tracy and Louie Arson: With DJ Spliff in the Bowl, 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Tim Green: With Dude Skywalker and Nii Tei., 10 p.m., Free-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Umphrey's McGee: With Magic City Hippies, 7 p.m., $30. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Zarabanda: With Kenyi Succar., 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Saturday, August 17

Brad Paisley: With Chris Lane and Riley Green., 7:30 p.m., $36.75-$999. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Cabaleta: 8 p.m., Free. Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-796-2727, concretebeachbrewery.com.

Carlos Oliva y Los Sobrinos del Juez: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis: 1:30 p.m., $48.10. 7:30 p.m., $48.10. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Diana Fuentes: 8 p.m., $35-$79. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Discos Tabu Showcase: With Dark But Gray, Meca Meca, Wolffer, and Durango 95, 3 p.m., $20. Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-606-1314, proyectotulum.com.

Dubros: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Gabriel & Dresden: 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Gold Dust Lounge: 10 p.m. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Goldcap: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Justin Martin, Catz n' Dogz, and Nick Monaco: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Khalid: With Clairo, 7:30 p.m., $35.95-$99.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Live & Bush: With Our Lady Peace, 7 p.m., $25-$999. Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Lost Kings: 11 p.m., $40. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Miguelito Diaz & Sus Amigos: 8 p.m., $20-$35. Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami, 305-575-5057, manuelartimetheater.com.

Outatime! and Bay Street: With Superhaunted, Dyneside, For the Best, and Vntrs., 7 p.m., $10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Pepe Montes and His Conjunto: With Danis LaClave., 10 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert: 8 p.m., $55-$185. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.

Rubber Duckie: With Stanton Warriors., 12 p.m., $20-$30. BalQony, 505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-2222.

Scott Yoder: With Pleaser, Lion Country Ferrari, and Ssupertasterr., 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Shift: 10 p.m., $23. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Solar: With Ella Romand, Miichii, and Nii Tei., 11 p.m., $20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sunrise Sessions After-Hours: With Ivano Bellini, 3 a.m., $22.50. Booby Trap on the River, 3615 NW South River Dr., Miami, 305-637-9200.

Thomas Von Party: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Yamit and the Vinyl Blvd.: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Sunday, August 18

Crown the Empire: With Attila, Veil of Maya, and Hawk, 5 p.m., $21.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Hippiefest: 6:30 p.m., $39-$69. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Relic: With Fiin, Memek, and others., 4 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Rodolfo Zuniga Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Slum Village: 9 p.m., $20-$250. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.