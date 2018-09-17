The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Twerker-gone-country singer Miley Cyrus surpassed her father Billy Ray Cyrus's level of fame long ago, but now there's another Cyrus coming for the family crown. You can find out if Miley's younger sister measures up when Noah Cyrus plays Revolution Live this Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale.You can see Drake & Migos at the American Airlines Arena that same night or Friday — or both — as they co-headline two back-to-back shows.
Here's your music calendar for September 10 through 16. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.
Monday, Sept. 17
A-Train: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
DJ April Yount: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band: 8:30 a.m., Free. Government Center Metrorail Station, 101 NW First St., Miami, 305-375-4831.
Russ Spiegel: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Børns: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Exmortus: 7 p.m., $12-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Taylor Vega Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Terrestrial Funk: With Of Course Dave, 4 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Wasabi: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Miniworld Beat Trio, 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Alfredo Chacon Cuban Jazz Quartet: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Anthony Pisano: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With John Daversa, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Ambori Jani and Carlo Barbacci, 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Chris Lake: 10 p.m., $15-$35. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Cuffing Season: With Zelly Vibes, Hadar Adora, Jae Mazor, and Drea Real, 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Darin Epsilon: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
El Arka: 8 p.m., $20. 345 NW 24th St, Miami, Miami.
Electric Kif & Groove Orient: 7:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Joe Maz: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Lovelorn: With Holly Hunt, Sandratz, and Lone Wolf, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Noriel: 11 p.m., $30. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.
Tony Succar & Mixtura Band: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Zach Deputy: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday, Sept. 21
Above the Skyline: 6 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Blak Sea: 9 p.m., $10. Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach, 786-671-5483, miamilivevenue.com.
Darius: 10 p.m., $15-$25. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Desorden Publico: 9 p.m., $30. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.
Drake & Migos: 7 p.m., $55.50-$195.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Eric Dlux: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.
Gary Campbell Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Irakli: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Junglepussy: 7 p.m., $15. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-702-3257, hangar305.com.
New Caracas: 7:30 p.m., $20. Miami Light Project Inc, 404 Northwest 26th Street, Miami.
Nic Ntaya: 10 p.m., $15. Ocho Live Bar, 1728 SW 8th St., Miami.
Pepe Montes & His Conjunto: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Roni Size: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Sandrino: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Sonny East & Alejandro Elizondo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
Super8 & Tab and Kyau & Albert: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Tamboka: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Twen & Butthole: With Sandratz, Fat Sun, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Xotix Yeyo: 9 p.m., Free. Stache, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Saturday, Sept. 22
20th-Annual Medical Marijuana Concert: With Telekinetic Walrus, SunGhosts, Rhythm Flow, and others, 3 p.m., $25. Wow House, 3100 NW Seventh Ave., Miami.
Adult. & Plack Blague: 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.
Bacalao Men: 7 p.m., $25. Bousa Brewing Co., 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami, 786-338-8035, bousabrewing.com.
Cane Hill: 6 p.m., $13-$16. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Capt. Ridiculous & Will Renuart: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Cecilia St. King: 7 p.m., $30-$40. 2 SW 12th Ave, 2 Southwest 12th Ave., Boca Raton.
Descemer Bueno: 8 p.m., $32-$162. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Drake & Migos: 7 p.m., $55.50-$209.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Hispanic Heritage Festival 2018: With Proyecto Uno, Jimmy El Leon, El Che Lopez, Circuito 7, Oro Solido, and others, 6 p.m., Free. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov.
Joris Voorn: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.
Juana Molina: With Afrobeta, 7 p.m., $30/$35. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.
Mija: 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Noah Cyrus: 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Oigo: 7 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.
One Night in September: With Squire, Dude Skywalker, and Nii Tei, 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Other Body, Vacancy, Witchbender, & Ta Bien: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Rose Max & Ramatis Moraes: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Tito Puente Jr.: 9 p.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.
Twiddle: 8 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Zendatta, the Police Tribute Band Experience: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Sunday, Sept. 23
El Chaval: 10 p.m., $20. Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 NW Seventh St., Miami, 786-334-6868, battingcagemiami.com.
Gender Blender: With Ian Iachamoe, Juju Pie, and Pigface & the Destroyers, 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
A Good Rosé: 7 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables, 305-441-7902, openstageclub.com.
Niall Horan: 7 p.m., $21.50-$99. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Reggae Sundays: With Pulga Negus Negast, 2 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Ski Mask the Slump God: 8 p.m., $30. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 855-925-6027, watscocenter.com.
