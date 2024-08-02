10 Best Pool Party Spots in Miami

Sure, you can kick it on the beach under a striped umbrella or stay cozy on a plush daybed in many spots around Miami, but certain places do it right when it comes time to party hardy. From elegant rooftops with curated beats to all-out ragers with an ocean view, a perfect setting for you and your crew awaits.
Beyond weekly happenings, you'll especially want to keep an eye on these spots for special events or performances, particularly during some of Miami's biggest happenings, like Miami Music Week and Miami Art Week.
Here are the ten best pool party spots in Miami for soaking it all in.
Arkadia Day Club at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
800-548-8886
fontainebleau.comThe Fontainebleau exudes the beachside elegance that Miami dreams are made of, but the property also knows how to have a damn good time. Case and point: Arkadia Day Club, the hotel's 21-and-over pool party experience, goes down every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to daybed and chair options aplenty, the "Ultra Cabana" option here is a must if you're looking to splurge, complete with a 46-inch HDTV, personal attendants, and more. If you somehow have energy left and a change of clothes after your Arkadia adventure, you can walk over to LIV afterward.
Arlo Wynwood2217 NW Miami Crt., Miami
786-522-6600
arlohotels.comHip as its surrounding neighborhood, the Arlo opened in Wynwood in 2022. Its rooftop poolscape has quickly become a place to be on a regular basis and provides a city-vibed alternative to the pools aplenty along Miami Beach. Amid Arlo's rooftop, you'll find a 76-foot-long heated pool, a bar with crafted cocktails, and select cabanas. The pool regularly hosts parties like the Afrobeats event Stamped and queer fete Midnight Service's day events.
Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1500
sbe.comThere are plenty of options for poolside fun with ocean vistas in the city, but the best option with a stunning panoramic view of Miami's skyline is perhaps the Mondrian South Beach. Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian has a Mediterranean vibe, with green turf, mega-sized potted plants, white daybeds, and frequent visits from local DJs, adding to the already stellar vibe. Once you've dried off, the on-property restaurant has memorable Mediterranean fare and prime outdoor seating for watching the sunset over the city.
Clevelander South Beach1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
877-532-4006
clevelander.comYou've seen it on The Jersey Shore and as the backdrop for oodles upon oodles of big-time parties through the years. The Clevelander's pool may be the epicenter of wild times on Ocean Drive, and, for passersby, it's always a raucous spectacle. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the spot hosts pool parties, often complete with dancers, beer pong, and, yes, probably heaps of people twerking up a storm in between. When things get too hot, a liquor-loaded Famous Frozen slushie from its sprawling bar does the trick.
Daer Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
954-779-4750
hardrocknightlife.comYes, this spot is 20 miles north of downtown Miami, and yes, it is worth the trip. Since opening in 2019 with a performance by the Chainsmokers, Daer Dayclub has hosted the likes of DJ royalty like Tiësto, Zedd, Steve Aoki, and even the Hawk Tuah Girl. Tucked under the shadow of the iconic — or garish, depending on your aesthetic — Guitar Hotel, the spot includes more than 21,000 square feet of wiggle room, two dipping pools, one large central pool, daybeds, and cabanas.
Freehand Miami2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
305-531-2727
freehandhotels.comWith a hostel-gone-upscale vibe, the Freehand Miami's pool is a good vibe itself. Quaint in size and dotted with vibrant umbrellas and lounge chairs, this is a hot spot for backpackers and chill locals alike year-round. A distinguisher for Freehand is the Broken Shaker, the bar and street food setup that has become a Miami cocktail institution and is still going strong after changing hands in 2024. Where other pools may serve up a sad daiquiri, Broken Shaker has an incredible handcrafted cocktail menu.
Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-1701
sbe.comHyde Beach at SLS South Beach is more than just a pool. There's a giant painted rubber ducky statue, random mirrors dotted about, and a beautiful tree canopy. There are more than 8,000 square feet of wonder to explore at this indoor-outdoor entertainment hot spot. Recently, the likes of 2 Chainz, Sofi Tukker, Kaskade, and Fatboy Slim have graced its stage, adding much more to the experience.
Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-7715
surfcomber.comCome Miami Music Week, the hotel becomes the city's party epicenter with some of the best DJs spinning poolside. That bumpin' ambiance radiates year-round, with parties set against a serene ocean view. For the ultimate party vibe, Surfcomber's cabanas are lined with teak and typically have some cozy yellow rocking chairs.
Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-503-5700
sonesta.comNautilus Sonesta Miami Beach's outdoor spaces are equally enticing as its art deco confines. Anchoring its backyard — just steps from the Atlantic Ocean — is a nearly 1,900-square-foot heated saltwater pool, smaller pool, daybeds, and cabanas aplenty. During the summer months, on the first Sunday of the month, the property hosts its Nauti Sundaze series, boasting curated DJ lineups. In addition to regular pool parties with some of the city's best DJs, keep an eye out for special events, especially during Miami Music Week, the Fourth of July, and Miami Art Week.
Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-687-0234
strawberrymoonmiami.comSince landing in Miami Beach in 2021, the Goodtime Hotel has quickly become a place to be. Pharrell Williams and David Grutman are the masterminds behind it, after all. Part of the well-deserved buzz has been its poolside offering, Strawberry Moon. Tucked on the third-floor deck of the hotel, pinstripe awnings, pastel tiling, and art deco accents complete the ambiance. While hoppin' nearly every day of the week, its pool parties with guest DJs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are the pinnacle of Miami pool-itude.