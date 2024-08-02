 Best Pool Parties in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

10 Best Pool Party Spots in Miami

From Hyde Beach to the Fontainebleau, grab a lounge chair at any of these Miami pool party hot spots.
August 2, 2024
Pool party spots like the Clevelander are the reason people keep coming back to Miami.
Pool party spots like the Clevelander are the reason people keep coming back to Miami. Clevelander South Beach photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Whereas some folks like their days by the pool to be ever-tranquil, this list is for those with that dash of wild child in them.

Sure, you can kick it on the beach under a striped umbrella or stay cozy on a plush daybed in many spots around Miami, but certain places do it right when it comes time to party hardy. From elegant rooftops with curated beats to all-out ragers with an ocean view, a perfect setting for you and your crew awaits.

Beyond weekly happenings, you'll especially want to keep an eye on these spots for special events or performances, particularly during some of Miami's biggest happenings, like Miami Music Week and Miami Art Week.

Here are the ten best pool party spots in Miami for soaking it all in.
click to enlarge
The Fontainebleau's Arkadia Day Club allows guests to splurge poolside.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach photo

Arkadia Day Club at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
800-548-8886
fontainebleau.com
The Fontainebleau exudes the beachside elegance that Miami dreams are made of, but the property also knows how to have a damn good time. Case and point: Arkadia Day Club, the hotel's 21-and-over pool party experience, goes down every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. In addition to daybed and chair options aplenty, the "Ultra Cabana" option here is a must if you're looking to splurge, complete with a 46-inch HDTV, personal attendants, and more. If you somehow have energy left and a change of clothes after your Arkadia adventure, you can walk over to LIV afterward.
click to enlarge Aerial shot of Arlo Wynwood's pool deck
In a short time, Arlo Wynwood's rooftop pool has become an essential hot spot for parties.
Arlo Hotels photo

Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Crt., Miami
786-522-6600
arlohotels.com
Hip as its surrounding neighborhood, the Arlo opened in Wynwood in 2022. Its rooftop poolscape has quickly become a place to be on a regular basis and provides a city-vibed alternative to the pools aplenty along Miami Beach. Amid Arlo's rooftop, you'll find a 76-foot-long heated pool, a bar with crafted cocktails, and select cabanas. The pool regularly hosts parties like the Afrobeats event Stamped and queer fete Midnight Service's day events.
click to enlarge The Mondrian South Beach pool at sunset
In addition to a specular pool, Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian also has breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline.
Mondrian South Beach photo

Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1500
sbe.com
There are plenty of options for poolside fun with ocean vistas in the city, but the best option with a stunning panoramic view of Miami's skyline is perhaps the Mondrian South Beach. Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian has a Mediterranean vibe, with green turf, mega-sized potted plants, white daybeds, and frequent visits from local DJs, adding to the already stellar vibe. Once you've dried off, the on-property restaurant has memorable Mediterranean fare and prime outdoor seating for watching the sunset over the city.
click to enlarge Aerial shot of the pool at the Clevelander
The Clevelander continues to be one of the best party spots on Ocean Drive.
Clevelander South Beach photo

Clevelander South Beach

1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
877-532-4006
clevelander.com
You've seen it on The Jersey Shore and as the backdrop for oodles upon oodles of big-time parties through the years. The Clevelander's pool may be the epicenter of wild times on Ocean Drive, and, for passersby, it's always a raucous spectacle. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the spot hosts pool parties, often complete with dancers, beer pong, and, yes, probably heaps of people twerking up a storm in between. When things get too hot, a liquor-loaded Famous Frozen slushie from its sprawling bar does the trick.
click to enlarge The pool and cabanas at Daer Dayclub
It's totally worth the trip north of the county line to Daer Dayclub.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino photo

Daer Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
954-779-4750
hardrocknightlife.com
Yes, this spot is 20 miles north of downtown Miami, and yes, it is worth the trip. Since opening in 2019 with a performance by the Chainsmokers, Daer Dayclub has hosted the likes of DJ royalty like Tiësto, Zedd, Steve Aoki, and even the Hawk Tuah Girl. Tucked under the shadow of the iconic — or garish, depending on your aesthetic — Guitar Hotel, the spot includes more than 21,000 square feet of wiggle room, two dipping pools, one large central pool, daybeds, and cabanas.
click to enlarge Overhead shot of the pool at the Freehand Miami
Freehand Miami is a hot spot for backpackers and locals alike.
Freehand Miami photo

Freehand Miami

2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach
305-531-2727
freehandhotels.com
With a hostel-gone-upscale vibe, the Freehand Miami's pool is a good vibe itself. Quaint in size and dotted with vibrant umbrellas and lounge chairs, this is a hot spot for backpackers and chill locals alike year-round. A distinguisher for Freehand is the Broken Shaker, the bar and street food setup that has become a Miami cocktail institution and is still going strong after changing hands in 2024. Where other pools may serve up a sad daiquiri, Broken Shaker has an incredible handcrafted cocktail menu.
click to enlarge People party in and around the pool at Hyde Beach
Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach is more than your average poolside experience.
SLS South Beach photo

Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach

1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-1701
sbe.com
Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach is more than just a pool. There's a giant painted rubber ducky statue, random mirrors dotted about, and a beautiful tree canopy. There are more than 8,000 square feet of wonder to explore at this indoor-outdoor entertainment hot spot. Recently, the likes of 2 Chainz, Sofi Tukker, Kaskade, and Fatboy Slim have graced its stage, adding much more to the experience.
click to enlarge The pool at the Kimpton Surfcomber
The pool at the Kimpton Surfcomber becomes the place to be during Miami Music Week and Miami Art Week.
Kimpton Surfcomber photo

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-532-7715
surfcomber.com
Come Miami Music Week, the hotel becomes the city's party epicenter with some of the best DJs spinning poolside. That bumpin' ambiance radiates year-round, with parties set against a serene ocean view. For the ultimate party vibe, Surfcomber's cabanas are lined with teak and typically have some cozy yellow rocking chairs.
click to enlarge People partying around the pool at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach
Nautilus Sonesta regularly hosts events and DJs at its pool.
Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach photo

Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach

1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-503-5700
sonesta.com
Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach's outdoor spaces are equally enticing as its art deco confines. Anchoring its backyard — just steps from the Atlantic Ocean — is a nearly 1,900-square-foot heated saltwater pool, smaller pool, daybeds, and cabanas aplenty. During the summer months, on the first Sunday of the month, the property hosts its Nauti Sundaze series, boasting curated DJ lineups. In addition to regular pool parties with some of the city's best DJs, keep an eye out for special events, especially during Miami Music Week, the Fourth of July, and Miami Art Week.
click to enlarge The pool deck at Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach
Located at the Goodtime Hotel, Strawberry Moon hosts DJs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Photo by Matthew Taylor-Gross

Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel

601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-687-0234
strawberrymoonmiami.com
Since landing in Miami Beach in 2021, the Goodtime Hotel has quickly become a place to be. Pharrell Williams and David Grutman are the masterminds behind it, after all. Part of the well-deserved buzz has been its poolside offering, Strawberry Moon. Tucked on the third-floor deck of the hotel, pinstripe awnings, pastel tiling, and art deco accents complete the ambiance. While hoppin' nearly every day of the week, its pool parties with guest DJs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are the pinnacle of Miami pool-itude.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
South Beach Running Legend Robert "Raven" Kraft Just Wants to Sing

Miami Life

South Beach Running Legend Robert "Raven" Kraft Just Wants to Sing

By David Rolland
10 Best Miami Strip Club Songs of 2024

Nightlife

10 Best Miami Strip Club Songs of 2024

By Francisco Alvarado
Gordo's New Album, Diamante, Sparkles With Collabs

EDM + Dance Music

Gordo's New Album, Diamante, Sparkles With Collabs

By Osvaldo Espino
Myke Towers Will Bring La Pantera Negra Tour to the Kaseya Center

Just Announced

Myke Towers Will Bring La Pantera Negra Tour to the Kaseya Center

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation