The Ten Best Halloween Parties in Miami

Many things can scare even the toughest Miamian: Traffic on the Dolphin Expressway, $20 for well drinks at a nightclub, Joe Carollo's name appearing in a news headline. But one thing locals never have to worry about is doing Halloween right.
After the kids have tricked and been treated and the moon rises, the city becomes downright demonic, with parties everywhere you look. The combination of Halloween's near cancellation last year and the fact that it falls on a weekend — albeit a Sunday — leads New Times
to forecast this year's celebrations as murderously good.
So far, the party lineup has not disappointed.
This year, Deadmau5 is taking over the city, Hellgaze promises to drag you to the ninth circle, and Hocus Pocus will conjure up a spell in an industrial venue. Below, check out New Times
' picks of the best Halloween parties (in alphabetical order) for 2021. And be safe!
Baia de Los Muertos at Baia Beach Club
The Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach hosts a Halloween day party guaranteed to get you back home and in bed at a decent hour. Baia de Los Muertos will revive the ghosts of the disco era with marigolds, tombstones, disco balls, and zombies in bell-bottoms. Leading the bayside seance will be Pirate Stereo, Christina Vakdevi, and Michelle Leshem. There'll also be a photo op courtesy of visual artist Mokibaby to make sure you have the perfect Instagram by night's end. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at Baia Beach Club, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1949; baiabeachclubmiami.com. Admission is free.
Day of the Deadmau5
DJ/producer Deadmau5 takes over the Magic City with his weeklong Day of the Deadmau5 event. While the event targets tourists who want to get the full mau5 experience by booking at one of its partner hotels, locals can get in on the action by purchasing the full weekend party pass for $289. That'll give you access to all the events, from the Are You Not Afraid? welcome party at Island Garden to Deadmau5's Unhooked Sunset Show and mau5trap Records Showcase at Oasis Wynwood to the Day of the Deadmau5 headline show at Island Garden. Separately, the mau5 will be spinning at Story Nightclub on Sunday, October 31. Thursday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, at various locations. Tickets cost $289 via pollen.co. 11 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $50 to $65 via tixr.com.
Gender Blender at Las Rosas
Gender Blender has the perfect celebration for those who take their Halloween costumes seriously. The queer party is hosting a freakiest costume contest, offering a $300 prize along with a freak show featuring performances by Persephone von Lips, Opal Am Rah, and Sin Silva. There'll be live music by Real People, Headfoam, and the Mortimers, and a DJ set by Rashida Jones. And if you are hoping to find out what the rest of 2021 holds, Reno will be doing tarot card readings. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday, October 31, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Hellgaze at ATV Records
Are you looking for Hell on Earth? Head to ATV Records on Halloween night for Hellgaze. The queer party promises a 12-hour journey through acid hell with Discwoman's Akua and Dark Entries' Josh Cheon. Additional demonic beats will be provided by Laura of Miami, Brukhein, Ultrathem, Sel.6, Lisa Frank, Alexx in Chainss, and Zei. Despite its dark theme, the party promises to be a safe space where homophobia, transphobia, racism, and misogyny are not welcomed. 5 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com
. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via ra.co
.
Hocus Pocus
Link Miami Rebels is throwing a weekend-long Halloween party called Hocus Pocus — only the party isn't taking place at the promoter's usual venue, Club Space. Instead, it's taking over an industrial space at the edge of Hialeah. But what really makes this party a must-attend is the lineup: Adam Beyer, Bob Moses, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lake, Loco Dice, Moscoman, and Nicole Moudaber will all be there. There are many ticket options, including one-day tickets starting at $29 and VIP passes that include an exclusive chill-out zone and bathrooms for $169. 4 p.m. Friday, October 29, through Sunday, Sunday, October 31, at 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $29 to $169 via frontgatetickets.com.
Malaa at Story Nightclub
South of Fifth nightclub Story welcomes Halloween weekend with French DJ/producer Malaa on Friday, October 29. Malaa recently dropped the track "Soul Trippin'," which takes its cue from old-school house while still using the producer's signature stomping beats. This year, he's also collaborated with countryman DJ Snake on "Ring the Alarm" and "Pondicherry." 11 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.
Marco Carola and Paco Osuna at Club Space
Club Space has never skimped in years past, staging some of Miami's best Halloween weekend all-nighters. This year is no different. While tons of events are planned on the terrace and at Floyd downstairs, Marco Carola and Paco Osuna get behind the decks to cap the weekend off on Sunday. Carola is widely considered to be Italy's techno ambassador, while Spanish producer Osuna is a legend in his own right. Warming things up before the headliners are Alexi Delano and Dandelion. 10 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via eventbrite.com.
Maxim Halloween Party at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Maxim
is still around? Who knew? The men's publication will take over the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, October 31, for its Maxim
Halloween party. The night kicks off with sounds by DJ Ruckus, and rapper Future will perform live. Other inducements include a premium open bar, live performers and an immersive lighting and sound experience. Book a hotel package to enjoy the experience or opt for general admission tickets for $275 a pop. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; maximhalloween.com. Tickets cost $275 to $1,500 via eventbrite.com.
Soul Clap's House of Efunk Halloween
Boston-bred duo Soul Clap brings back its House of Efunk event on Saturday, October 30. The event takes place outdoors at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant near the airport. Conjuring up the spooky beats will be Osunlade, DJ Three, Jubilee, Will Renuart, the Fates, and Terence Tabeau. The party also promises digital dreamscapes by Natasha Tomchin. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-264-2143; 94thmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via ra.co.
Wynwood Fear Factory
Having quickly become a Halloween mainstay, Wynwood Fear Factory returns this year at a yet-to-be-announced location. The DiskoLab-produced event features headliners Diplo, Gorgon City, Meduza, and Claptone over the span of two days. Also on the bill: Elderbrook, Lee Foss, Anabel Englund, Lubelski, and Westend, with more acts set to be announced. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 31, at location TBA; wynwoodfearfactory.com. Tickets cost $40 to $140 via tixr.com.