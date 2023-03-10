10 Best Pool Parties During Miami Music Week 2024

DJ Mag Presents Pool Party at Sagamore Hotel

There's nothing wrong if you spend the entirety of Miami Music Week (MMW), officially March 19-24, inside a dark warehouse venue night after night. However, even ravers need sun.While hotel pools often aren't the best venues for dance music — there can be sound bleed and noise restrictions — if you have to nurse a hangover while sipping on a bloody mary, let it at least have a good soundtrack. Luckily, promoters, record labels, and artists are invading every poolside space imaginable. For those looking for relaxation next week, it's going to be a challenge finding a hotel pool in Miami or Miami Beach that ishosting a party.But for those looking to keep the party going 24/7, read on for' picks for the ten best Miami Music Week 2024 pool parties — all of which come with a dose of heavy beats.In the world of EDM,is an authority, particularly with its "Top 100 DJs" and "Top 100 Clubs" lists being must-be-ons for entities near and far. Come Miami Music Week, its pool party at Sagamore Hotel is just that, too, with Aqutie, Chloé Caillet, Joseph Capriati, Louie Vega, and others slated to perform at its annual showcase.pool party? On Miami Beach? During this nutty and often pricey week? Yes, it exists. On Thursday, the Clevelander hosts a pretty sweet lineup with Jamaican singer Omi — known for his 2012 smash "Cheerleader" — Aza, Dan Russel, and others. Pro tip: Spend the dough you saved on admission on a yard-long frosé — or three.Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach will again be the place to be during MMW with a schedule that brings Damian Lazarus (March 22), Meduza (March 23), and James Hype (March 24). But before that, its Breakaway Beach bash on March 21 kicks off the whole shebang. The lineup includes EDM powerhouse Kaskade, Canadian duo Loud Luxury, and reality star turned DJ Brody Jenner.Dutch producer Mau P is still riding high on the success of "Drugs From Amsterdam," his 2022 smash that has made him a household name. It feels like this year, the 27-year-old is finally enjoying headliner status during MMW, with a party at Floyd on March 23. But before that, he'll warm up the crowd at his Mau P's Backyard pool party at the Kimpton Surfcomber on March 21. The bill also features Dennis Ferrer, Detlef, LF System, Andruss, Sosa, and Tini Gessler.Who will show up at this annual spectacle? That is TBD. But, in recent years, electronic heavyweights like David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Zedd, and Bebe Rexha have made appearances. Heads up, though: Even if you RSVP, this one fills up pretty fast — it's first come, first served. So, make sure you get there early to get in.Danny Tenaglia is about as big of a legend as it gets in dance music. The Brooklyn native is a Miami regular but has never brought his signature Hard & Soul party to the 305, which weaves in all his classic cuts, newer tracks, and maybe some unreleased gems. That changes on March 22 with his throwdown at the Epic Hotel alongside Steve Lawler, Chus, Ralph Falcon, and Harry Romero.More than a dozen DJs will thump it poolside for this 11-hour-plus fiesta. Insomniac Records is behind it, and with a mantra of "Sounds that never sleep," the vibe will never sleep during this Friday shindig. Acts to show some love to include Miami-bred duo with an Afro-tech buzz Calussa and Croatian house overlord Matroda.Not every bangin' pool party needs to be near the ocean. Case in point: Bambossa Records' fete will be at Arlo Wynwood's pool on March 23. Harry Romero, whose house style dabbles in everything from Latin to drum-heavy goodness, headlines the affair. Sirus Hood, Francisco Allendes, and others will offer support.The National is home to more than just the longest infinity pool in South Beach. It has a lengthy roster of MMW gigs, too. Throughout the week, it will have events like thebash (March 20), Sonny Fodera (March 22), and Green Velvet (March 23). Its Sunday closer is icing on the cake with Darius Syrossian, Gene Farris, and KC Lights spinning poolside.Strawberry Moon is no stranger to great pool parties, hosting them regularly throughout the year. In addition to Cash Cash (March 22) and others playing the deco-meets-beach poolscape, veteran DJ MK — known for '90s smashes like "Always" and "Love Changes" — will close out its week on March 24. If you want to save money, Strawberry Moon offers an all-week pass for $150 during MMW.