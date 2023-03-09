 12 Best Miami Music Week 2024 Parties | Miami New Times
12 Best Miami Music Week 2024 Parties

From Audien and Joris Voorn to Josh Wink and Rebekah, Miami Music Week is packed with events celebrating dance music.
March 11, 2024
Get ready for a beating with hard-techno queen Rebekah at Domicile during Miami Music Week.
Photo by Keyi Studio
Very few weeks out of the year test your endurance, heart, and soul like Miami Music Week (MMW). It's a brutal seven days where everyone stays out late and risks tinnitus (please wear earplugs), all in order to catch a who's who of dance music titans. Yet, it's all worth it in the long run.

Buckle up and take a deep breath — New Times is here to help. After reviewing the hundreds of parties announced, we've whittled it down to a dozen Miami Music Week 2024 events you definitely don't want to miss.
click to enlarge Portrait of Josh Wink
Josh Wink helps kick off Miami Music Week at Paraiso Estereo.
Liaison Artists photo

Josh Wink at Paraiso Estereo

The legend from Philadelphia has a long history with MMW and its predecessor, Winter Music Conference, going back to the '90s. Even to this day, Wink's pre-millennium tracks are still popular with DJs. The curly-haired producer can play everything from house to techno and acid as long as the beat feels liquid and groovy. It is fitting that he returns to Miami at Paraiso Estereo for an extended set on Monday to act as a symbolic torch bearer ready to declare MMW officially open. With Wolf Story and Ben Finx. 10 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Paraiso Estereo, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $26.25 via shotgun.live.
click to enlarge Portrait of Joris Voorn next to a window
Joris Voorn takes over M2 on Thursday, March 21.
Photo by Jackson Loria

Resistance at M2

Music festivals are tough. There is too much walking and pushing your way out of the hordes. Luckily, Ultra's underground brand, Resistance, is returning to M2 in Miami Beach for a five-day showcase of techno and house. It kicks off Wednesday with Reinier Zonneveld's Filth On Acid label party, followed by Joris Voorn's Spectrum event on Thursday. Things get melodic the next day with Artbat and then dark via Amelie Lens and Anfisa Letyago on Friday. It all ends on Sunday with Eric Prydz and company. (Tickets for each event can be purchased separately.) 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, through Sunday, March 24, at M2, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; resistancemiami.com. Ticket prices vary per event.
click to enlarge Portrait of Hiroko Yamamura looking down
Chicago producer Hiroko Yamamura makes an appearance at He.She.They on Wednesday, March 20.
Demand Artists photo

He.She.They at Toejam Backlot

The glitz and glamour of MMW may seem like it eclipsed the underground rave scene. Nonetheless, the queer party series He.She.They aims to take the week back into a dark, steamy dungeon. Attendees can hear brutality fast techno from Sara Landry, Hiroko Yamamura, AK Sports, Victoria, and the German duo Fjaak. Come as you are and dance until you're dripping sweat under the night sky. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami; 305-759-9954; toejambacklot.com. Tickets cost $54.56 to $103.05 via dice.fm
click to enlarge Tale of Us DJing on stage during their Afterlife show
Afterlife takes over Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21.
Afterlife photo

Afterlife at Miami Marine Stadium

It's been many a moon since Miami Marine Stadium was brushed off for a bonafide showing. Spain's Tale of Us is ready to open up the grounds via an arresting visual production to match its tunneling, spell-binding, soul-searching music for two days. The duo always generates some social media attraction with their futuristic production that you would not have found at any rave back in the day. The shows will ultimately determine what the ancient bones of Miami Marine Stadium, or at least its lot, can provide. With Tale of Us, Camelphat, Mathame, Adriatique, Mind Against, and others. 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21, at Miami Marine Stadium, 3601 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; after.life/miami. Tickets cost $75 to $285 via dice.fm.
click to enlarge Portrait of Nick Warren
Nick Warren gets everybody grooving at the 94th Aero Squadron.
Photo by Sauriêl Creative/Sammy Leigh Scholl

Nick Warren, Rodriguez Jr., and Others at 94th Aero Squadron

If you want something away from downtown and the beach, head to this spot next to the airport. Even the legendary Ricardo Villalobos made it to the Aero Squadron to play alongside the planes passing overhead and the venue's oak trees last year. Event organizers Apex and Pitch Park are collaborating to bring Nick Warren, Rodriguez Jr., Nicolas Rada, Simon Vuarambon, and Ruben Karapetyan to the 94th Aero Squadron. Whether you want something truly different for MMW or just want to kill time before your flight, get ready to go on airplane mode. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at 94th Aero Squadron, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com. Tickets cost $27.23 to $100 via dice.fm

Mixmag Presents Pool Party at the National Hotel

Mixmag is bringing back its showcase for another edition of Miami Music Week. The Mixmag Presents series usually takes place at the publication's offices in London or New York, having produced stellar sets from Sofi Tukker, Chris Stussy, and Anifisa Letyago, to name a few. Wednesday's party will take place at the National Hotel and bring a plethora of talent, including Andruss, Archie Hamilton, Art Department, Cali Lanauze, Mason Collective B2B Prunk, and Tony Guerra. 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $25 via dice.fm.
click to enlarge Black and white portrait of Audien
Audien will champion progressive house at Mad Live.
Audien photo

Progressive House Never Died at Mad Live

Progressive house's deep sounds are engrained into the fabric of electronic music. It is simply what made the sound the sound, and numerous producers have kept the subgenre alive and well. Audien, Arty, Lucas & Steve, and Kastra will spin at Mad Club, championing the progressive house flag. Anthem-styled techno is back in vogue, yet those deep, hard-hitting grooves of progressive music need no resurgence because they never went away. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com/mad-live. Tickets cost $50 via tixr.com.
click to enlarge Portrait of Rebekah
Go hard with Rebekah at Domicile.
Photo by Keyi Studio

Rebekah at Domicile

Rebekah's superlatives include being a master at spinning unabashedly hard techno that would not sit right for more commercial venues. She also continues to serve as a prominent voice against sexual assault in dance music. Fans should not have to worry about subtle sounds at her upcoming show at Domicile. Instead, expect a barrage of bass and cymbals that will indeed make for a good time and provide a juicy contrast to the EDM only a few miles away. With Cilla, Gioh Cecato, Bafomet, and Madison Kay. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; Instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $20.39 to $33.95 via dice.fm.
click to enlarge Black and white portrait of Seth Troxler
Seth Troxler goes back-to-back with Kerri Chandler on Sunday, March 24.
Photo by Brian Park

Seth Troxler B2B Kerri Chandler at Do Not Sit on the Furniture

Dubfire once remarked that Seth Troxler was the ultimate DJ to go back-to-back with. His ability to match with any artist on the decks is a talent few can master. Then there is Chandler, a masterclass at the highest caliber, who just released 73 tracks for free on his Bandcamp account. Both harbor an old-school spirit. Troxler takes on vinyl, and Chandler still mixes with magnetic tapes from time to time. Put together, and it's hard to know how this night will unfold. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-550-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $90.93 via dice.fm.
click to enlarge Charlie Sparks sits on a ledge
Charlie Sparks will deliver techno beats at Factory Town.
Apelago photo

Factory 93 Presents at Factory Town

Located at the edge of Hialeah, Factory Town acts somewhat like a raver's playground. The immense compound is hosting a near-week of shows, but it's ending it all with a crescendo of fast, nonstop techno. DJs like Ultrathem, Parfait, I Hate Models, Charlie Sparks, Dyen, and 999999999 will be playing inside one of the warehouses at Factory Town. It would only seem appropriate to end MMW on a fast note near an industrial part of town. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-484-6235; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $62.21 via dice.fm.
click to enlarge Portrait of Pascal Moscheni
Italian producer Pascal Moscheni will spin at Floyd during the My Friend Misty party.
Mambo photo

My Friend Misty at Floyd

Before saying goodbye to MMW, My Friend Misty invites you to enter its Shangri-la at Floyd. The dance floor is smoky, almost invisible sometimes, and roses adorn the inside of the club. Disco, romantic house, techno, and rock play through the speakers, while tucked away in a side room is a space dedicated to the mythical Misty's home. It's a foyer one night; the other, it's her bedroom. With Pascal Moscheni, Sinopoli & Maccabi, and Differ. 11 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $21 via dice.fm.

MMW Closing Party at Club Space

Want to end MMW with a bang? Club Space has you covered with a 24-hour (maybe more) marathon that'll end sometime around Tuesday. The lineup is still a mystery, but judging by previous years, you could see the likes of Loco Dice, Marco Carola, the Martinez Brothers, and Nicole Moudaber make an appearance. But be warned: one hour can easily bleed into nine while on the dance floor. 11 p.m. Sunday., March 24, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-616-6742; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $50 to $175 via dice.fm.

Check out New Times' full listing of Miami Music Week 2024 events.
Grant Albert was born and raised in Miami with little intent to move elsewhere. In addition to the New Times, you can read Grant's works on Mixmag, Beatportal, and NPR. Most importantly, he likes music — a lot of music.
