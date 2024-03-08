Blnk Cnvs Returns to Miami Music Week With a Slate of Can't-Miss Parties

The slate includes two free parties, numerous shows across eight venues, pool events, and late-night sessions to keep the base thumping throughout the week. A lineup this wild stems from a tight-knit team focused on championing dance music.
"We feel some responsibility to carry that torch and keep doing what we're doing and growing Music Week," Paul Reed, cofounder of Blnk Cnvs, tells New Times.
Blnk Cnvs began in 2017 when Reed and Eric Fuller, who met while working for the paint-laden music festival Life in Color, came together with the idea for a new project. Both dance music fanatics, the pair hoped to create a new kind of project, one without limitations or restrictions. "We landed on Blnk Cnvs because we wanted the company to be a blank canvas. We could do anything we wanted," Reed explains. "It was a name that we felt really represented the direction we wanted to go in, being able to grow and not having boundaries because we had felt so bound before."
During the team's first Miami Music Week run, the parties were hosted at one venue. Today, the promoters anticipate hundreds of thousands of fans will attend gigs at any of the eight partnering venues: Nautilus Sonesta, Kimpton Surfcomber, Strawberry Moon, Oasis Wynwood, Mad Club, Mad Live, Mana 320, and Mana Warehouse.
"The people that are behind our company are all huge dance music fans, and we want to provide the best experience possible," Reed adds. "That experience starts from the minute you buy a ticket and follow us on Instagram to the time that you walk out. It's production. It's talent. It's having the right sounds. It's bringing new artists and trying to break them into the market and show people that's who's next. It's all those things."
After the pandemic, Reed and Fuller felt that dance music fans had become displaced, unaware of what events were going on. That's where Reed and Fuller stepped in. Blnk Cnvs partnered with 747 Presents to strengthen the brand, with Jon Reich and Blake Holtzman of 747 helping Reed and Fuller bring their events to a poolside setting.
"We planted our flag in the ground, and we're like, 'Alright, we're going to go huge on Music Week.' 2022 was massive. We added another venue last year. This year, we're up to eight venues. We added another pool, so we just continue to grow. Outside of the Space folks, I think we have the biggest footprint as far as Music Week goes," Reed shares.
For 2024, Blnk Cnvs is hosting a 360-degree, in-the-round venue at Mad Live all week. These parties forego the traditional stage and audience setup in favor of crowd immersion. Similar to Boiler Room, a barricade and a booth sit in the middle of the dance floor, inviting the audience to occupy the surrounding space.
Reed and Fuller are also looking forward to the free parties, a back-to-back with Brownies & Lemonade, and a surprise Miami classic that has sold out Red Rocks but never played Music Week. They also call attention to DJ Heartsring's Teenage Dream arty, Illenium's set, Rezz's new album, and Deadbeats' run.
"I can't imagine not being a part of Music Week — it's incredible," Reed says. "I remember moving to Miami in 2013 and seeing all these events being like, 'Oh, it's the craziest thing ever,' and now, those are our events. Music Week is as healthy as ever. Dance music is as healthy as ever."
Blnk Cnvs Miami Music Week 2024 Events
Wednesday, March 20Prodigy Artist Showcase. With Luci, Niiko x Swae, Ootoro, Waves, Wolfgang Gartner, Yetep, and others. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-744-1714; madclubwynwood.com. Admission is free before midnight with RSVP; tickets cost $10 via tixr.com.
Thursday, March 21Deadbeats vs. Cyclops. With Zeds Dead, Mersiv, Tape B, Dirt Monkey, Cyclops, Smoakland, Sippy, and others. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $60 to $75 via tixr.com.
Gorgon City Presents Enter the Realm. With Biscits, Max Styler, DJ Seinfeld, Azzecca, Hackie Hollander, Riordan, and Tommy Gold. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $70 to $80 via tixr.com.
Nitti & Friends. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Mana 320, 320 NW 23rd St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via tixr.com.
Progressive House Never Died. With Audien, Arty, Lucas & Steve, Kastra, and others. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $50 via tixr.com.
All You Need Miami. With Shiba San, Cid, Amine Edge, Clyde P, Kyle Watson, Nautik, ToBeHonest, and Truth x Lies. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-744-1714; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via tixr.com.
Friday, March 22Brownies & Lemonade Miami. With Alison Wonderland, Apashe, Pauline Herr, San Holo, What So Not, Wavedash, and others. 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $50 to $75 via tixr.com.
Teenage Dreams. With DJ Heartstring and others. 9 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Mana 320, 320 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via tixr.com.
House of Wax Miami. With Westend, Crusy, San Pacho, Truth x Lies, Shiba San, Zuezeu, and Ayybo. 10 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $45 via tixr.com.
Rules Don't Apply Miami. With Walker & Royce. 10 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-744-1714; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via tixr.com.
Saturday, March 23Anjunadeep Open Air Miami. With Anyasa, CRi, Dosem, Luttrell, Durante & Hana, Eli & Fur, Marsha, Sasha, Nicky Elisabeth, Simon Doty, and Nils Hoffmann. 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via tixr.com.
Bedrock Showcase. With John Digweed, Spencer Brown, Sinca, and Davi. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $30 to $50 via tixr.com.
Dead Room. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mana 320, 320 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60 via tixr.com.
Rezz Presents Can You See Me? With Blanke, Eazybaked, Eddie, Sfam, and others. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $55 to $70 via tixr.com.
Markus Schulz. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-744-1714; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via tixr.com.
Sunday, March 24Def Miami. With Detox Unit, Eazybaked, Steller, Nik P, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Mana 320, 320 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via tixr.com.
Louis the Child. With Daniel Allan, Gudfella, Jai Wolf, Laszewo, Memba, and others. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $150 via tixr.com.
Outro. With Armnhmr, Black Carl!, Godlands, Nostalgix, Kill the Noise, Trivecta, Nghtmre, and others. 9 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via tixr.com.
DNBNL. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 via tixr.com.
Darklight Sessions. With Fedde Le Grand and others. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-744-1714; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via tixr.com.
Check out New Times' full listing of Miami Music Week 2024 events here.