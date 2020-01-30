Someone Hid a Walter Mercado Shrine on Miami Dade College Kendall Campus

The 305 still clearly possesses mucho, mucho amor for the late astrologist and pop culture icon Walter Mercado. The evidence? An impromptu shrine has been found behind a stairwell at the Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, seemingly placed there by a devoted fan.

A picture of Mercado serves as the centerpiece of the tribute, and below it lies all types of offerings. Some iconic Mercado trademarks can be found, like the words “Mucho Amor” and a set of mini tarot cards. Whoever created the shrine got creative by embellishing it with quintessential Miami iconography such as a mini Café Bustelo bag, a mini green Publix bag, a bottle of Royal Violets perfume, an incredibly tiny Goya sazón packet and an equally small Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies tin (famously used by Latino families to store anything but Danish butter cookies).

EXPAND The shrine includes plenty of classic Miami symbols. Photo by Eric Hjerpe

Twenty-one-year-old Miami Dade College student Eric Hjerpe tells New Times he was just trying to find his next class for the day when he stumbled upon the hidden fixture.

“I was looking around the building for my class and while I was descending the stairs, I thought it would be cool to take a look under them to see if there was anything interesting," he says. "I was expecting [to find] graffiti or something."

Hjerpe's discovery was shared on Twitter on January 14. He says the diminutive Mercado altar is still there more than two weeks onward from the initial find. Much like the battery-powered candle that appears to still be flickering at the shrine, it seems that Miami’s love for Mercado will also continue to burn.

The Mercado shrine was placed behind a stairwell. Photo by Eric Hjerpe

Starting in 1970, Mercado delivered flamboyant horoscope predictions and advice to Latinos on a daily basis, capturing the attention of roughly 120 million people each night thanks to his larger-than-life personality and wisdom. His beloved segment, which ran on the show Primer Impacto, eventually spread to include Miami and other Latino markets in the U.S., broadening Mercado’s already massive reach. Audiences felt drawn to the gender-nonconforming psychic, who dressed in glamorous robes and addressed each Zodiac sign intimately, making viewers feel as though he was speaking directly to them.

Although Mercado did live in Miami part-time, he passed away in his home country of Puerto Rico from kidney failure on November 2, 2019. He was 87-years-old.

The Magic City has expressed its appreciation for Mercado in several ways over the years, including the recently premiered documentary Mucho Mucho Amor as well as a museum exhibit hosted at HistoryMiami. In August of 2019, the museum showcased “Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado,” a month-long exhibit that celebrated the career and life of the famous astrologer. His capes, tarot cards, jewelry, and other memorabilia were on full display, and he even made an appearance during the exhibit’s opening, emerging from behind glittery golden curtains while riding on a faux golden throne.

You guys wanna see the most #Miami thing ever?? My friend @tiredbuthappy__ found this hidden shrine to Walter Mercado under the stairs at Dade. pic.twitter.com/VRbSo8BKTn — ?Dew? (@_thalula_) January 14, 2020

Also debuting in August of last year was La Cocina Coctelería, a Hialeah-themed bar that became the City of Progress’ first-ever cocktail bar. Tons of typical Hialeah symbols are scattered throughout the bar, including a replica “Ñooo! Que Barato” sign, La Caja China boxes, and yes, tins of Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies. But one of the most notable features of the bar is the women’s restroom, which acts as a shrine to Walter Mercado. Colorful illustrations depicting him and his famous phrase are displayed on the bathroom stall doors, while old books and photos of his are placed throughout.

Perhaps this Mercado admirer didn’t deem it appropriate to pay their respects in a bathroom and felt compelled to create their own private space to show their veneration. Whatever the intent, the sweetness of the sentiment is palpable.