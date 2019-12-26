Miami Films Among Those Selected to Screen at Sundance Film Festival

It was a chilly winter night in New York City when filmmaker Kareem Tabsch answered a seemingly ordinary phone call. The O Cinema founder was visiting the Big Apple for a screening of his film, The Last Resort. That night he received the news that his latest project, a documentary about Walter Mercado, had just been selected to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The independent film festival announced their lineup earlier this month, and Miami is well represented among the 118 films selected. In addition to the world premiere of Tabsch’s Mucho Mucho Amor, the gathering will also be screening two Borscht-supported shorts and Borscht’s first-ever feature film, Omniboat.

Although Tabsch’s documentary, Mucho Mucho Amor, may seem timely in light of the astrologer's passing in November, he and his co-director and co-producer, Cristina Constantini and Alex Fumero, have been working on it for over two years.

“Like every Latino of a certain generation, Walter Mercado was a staple of my household,” shares Tabsch. "When Mercado appeared on television screens, he had the power to command a room and silence a crowd. Even though his catch phrase proclaimed love and peace, his message ran deeper than that.

“He was uniquely his own. In a very macho Latino culture, he presented his non binary gender expression and it was so brave.”

For Latino audiences, Mercado also represents a form of warm nostalgia. “You think of Walter today and so many of us think of our abuelitas,” says the Cuban-American filmmaker. “The memory takes us back to childhood. It takes us back to sitting with our grandparents. In making this film, we realized that was a universal experience [for Latinos].”

Tabsch describes the Puerto Rican television personality as a cross between Mr. Rogers and Oprah who just happens to be much more sparkly. “As U.S. Latinos we have our own heroes, and I think it’s important to recognize them, celebrate them, and honor them. And this film is very much that,” says Tabsch.

The fact that an international film festival of Sundance's prominence has recognized a film like Mucho Mucho Amor is not only a huge win for Tabsch and his team, but a huge win for Latino culture as well.

“It’s a huge recognition not just for Miami film, but for film created by, for, and about Latinos,” says Tabsch. “We’re telling our own stories.”

EXPAND Omniboat will be Borscht's first-ever feature film. Lucas Leyva

Borscht artistic director Lucas Leyva will be joining Tabsch at Sundance to premiere his labor of love Omniboat.

Dana Bassett, Borscht's executive interim director, describes Omniboat as a family affair. The filmmaking team wanted to work with those who have supported the semi-annual local film festival since its inception ten years ago.

“This film presents a perspective on Miami that is locally bred and [produces] high quality work, and I think that’s what Sundance responded to,” she says.

Omniboat is not only Borscht’s first feature-length film, but it also marks the 20th project to screen at Sundance. “It’s always surreal to get this sort of validation from something like Sundance,” adds Leyva. “Growing up in Miami, it never even seemed like a possibility that you could make work down here and it would make it all the way to Sundance.”

The idea for Omniboat came about when filmmaker Leyva was out trying to pitch a passion project. He found himself joking to potential investors that it would be a better investment to buy a speedboat than to invest in independent cinema.

“What started off as a joke got out of hand, and a lot of the meetings that we couldn’t get before, we started getting,” says Leyva.

Someone eventually bought the filmmaker a boat. Leyva then decided to text some friends — 15 to be precise — and asked them to make some movie magic.

All the directors involved in the project — The Daniels, Hannah Fidell, Alexa Lim Haas, Lucas Leyva, Olivia Lloyd, Jillian Mayer, The Meza Brothers, Terence Nance, Brett Potter, Dylan Redford, Xander Robin, Julian Yuri Rodriguez, and Celia Rowlson-Hall — got together for a retreat in Miami, where they spent time discussing the film and riding the speedboat.

“Each director sort of had their own vision, but we all worked together to make one movie versus just a series of shorts,” explains Leyva. “Omniboat follows the life of this speedboat as it changes hands and goes from person to person and situation to situation — all while using a tapestry of life in Miami.”

No matter what the outcome of Sundances is, Leyva assures New Times that a local screening will take place in Miami at some point. “Miami is the movie’s home. It was made here and we really want to share it with the people who helped make it possible.”

Borscht still has the cigar speedboat; Leyva plans on taking it with him to Sundance and offering it up for sale along with the rights to the film. Buy a movie, get a free speedboat.

“It’s the most Miami hustle,” he says.