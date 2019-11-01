The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Hopefully, you've some room for a yummy weekend ahead. On Friday, the tenth season of Giralda Under the Stars kicks off in Coral Gables with live tunes and alfresco dining along Restaurant Row. Saturday, Veza Sur celebrates its newest bottled offering, Mangolandia, with a mango-inspired party. Finally, on Sunday, enjoy a Friendsgiving feast with the kind folks from Daybreaker MIA.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, November 1

With Halloween in the books, it's time for the best Friday of the month: First Friday. For the Institute of Contemporary Art's shindig, Uprising, the local institution will host several artists inspired by Brazilian Paulo Nazareth's über-politically infused exhibition, "Melee." Pianist Mary Adelyn Kauffman, baritone Jorell Williams, and other musicians will perform tunes by Brazilian composers Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, and others. 6 p.m. Friday at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

It's time for the tenth season of Giralda Under the Stars in Coral Gables. If you've never experienced one of these monthly happenings, it goes down every first Friday through April. Expect local band performances and alfresco dining on the city's Restaurant Row, courtesy of PokeBao, Talavera, Coyo Taco, and others. Restaurant reservations are highly recommended. 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday in Giralda Plaza, 100 block of Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Veza Sur Brewing: See Saturday. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Saturday, November 2



Ready to tango with some mango? If you're a fan of the delicious fruit, then Veza Sur Brewing Co. will be your spot on Saturday. The Wynwood hotspot will transform its outdoor patio into a mango-loving experience to celebrate the release of its Mangolandia blonde ale in its signature stubby bottle. In addition to beer galore, there will be DJs spinning all day long, giveaways, photo ops, and more. Cheers! 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th Street, Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com

It's the Year of the Pig, people, so what better time for the massive P.I.G. 10 event? Presented by chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, this two-day, delicious-smelling spectacle spills out onto the streets of Little Haiti with pork dishes, cold beer, cocktails and oodles of chef talent at its core. Among culinary mavericks are Ghee's Niven Patel, Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist, and Pubbely's Jose Mendin. On the musical front, New York City's Tiki Disco and Austin's the Capor Capes will perform. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $95 via eventbrite.com.

Music. Arts. Wellness. Sustainability. What else could you possibly want? You're going to get all that and more at the Raise the Dead Festival in Wynwood on Saturday. Billed as a "journey through mortality," the event takes place next to a cemetery and is loaded with DJ and musical excellence. Acts on the bill include Audiofly, Sabo, Gab Rhome, and Lovestruckk. Adding to the vibe, there will be a haunted house, fire jugglers, and a wellness dome with yoga, meditation, and other happenings. 3 p.m. Saturday at 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami; raisethedeadmiami.com. Tickets cost $29 to $3,000 via eventbrite.com

A Seventh-Annual Green Day Festival? No, not that kind of Green Day. Instead this festival is put on by the folks at Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy over 100 exhibitors — from craft breweries, food trucks, and artisans — as they take over the streets of downtown Miami Shore. There will also be a massive kids' zone and live tunes. 3:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Miami Shores, NE Second Avenue between 95th and 100th Streets; greendaymiamishores.com. Admission is free.

The Chainsmokers: See Sunday. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Sunday, November 3

The Chainsmokers clearly love South Florida. Last week, the EDM duo attended the grand opening of the Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock, only to perform later that night at American Airlines Arena. On Sunday, the Chainsmokers will return to the Hard Rock to headline Daer Nightclub and Dayclub's opening weekend. From "Paris" to "Roses," enjoy as the duo spins an afternoon set in the dayclub portion of the venue. 11 a.m. Sunday at Daer, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; hardrocknightlife.com. Tickets cost $50 to $60 via tixr.com

Thanksgiving is only a month away, so get in the holiday spirit with good vibes. This Sunday afternoon, Daybreaker MIA will host Dusk: Friendsgiving Fest. The Turkey Day-inspired gathering will serve heaps of yummy grub. Manitoba Harvest will offer a massive culinary spread, and in true Daybreaker fashion, there will be yoga and a big garden party. The location will be revealed closer to the event. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at a location to be announced. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.