The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Festival season is rolling right along in Miami. Next up are Jazz in the Gardens and 9 Mile Festival for fans of soul, R&B, reggae, and hip-hop, while Calle Ocho closes out the weekend with performances by some of today's top Latin artists including Gente De Zona. And if you're looking for a weekend full of both fun and sleep, find a babysitter and spend the night at the Frost Museum of Science's sex-themed Overnight Adventure.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Friday

This Friday is the night to book that babysitter. Frost Science's Overnight Adventure, with the overarching theme "The Science of Sex," is for adults aged 21 or older. There will be a sex therapist and sexologist onsite, and you can even learn about the science behind a kiss. Your ticket also includes after-hours access to the galleries, rooftop stargazing (weather permitting), laser shows, two drinks, dinner, and the opportunity to sleep in a Frost gallery. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $125 per person.

Green Day's mid-2000s LP American Idiot gave us hits such as "Holiday," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and its title track. Since then, the album has also taken musical-theater form, earning two Tony Awards along the way. The musical is about post-9/11 life and three dudes who flee their smaller towns for the city. And, yes, there are all kinds of Green Day tunes infused throughout, so prepare those rock fingers. 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, and select showtimes through March 24 at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; areastagecompany.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25.

Saturday

Miami Gardens is getting jazzy for the 14th year. More than 60,000 fans are expected to converge on Hard Rock Stadium this weekend for Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival. Headlining the fest are multiplatinum crooner Lionel Richie, Blackstreet with Teddy Riley and Bobby Brown, and other stars. Beyond the stage, the festival also boasts the Women's Impact Luncheon and the Film, Music, Arts & Culture Conference. Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; jazzinthegardens.com. Tickets and packages cost $72 to $1,203.



Get ready, trans community members and allies: It's TransCon time. The event — boasting job training, workshops, and small group sessions — comes courtesy of the Aqua Foundation for Women, which has raised more than $800,000 for the South Florida community. The organization is also the creator of the popular LGBTQ Family BBQ. 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, at Barry University, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; transcon.miami. Admission is free.

Gary Clark Jr. Photo by Frank Maddocks

The dude has shared the stage with the Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Eric Clapton, and many others. Now you can see Gary Clark Jr. all on his own. He's set to hit the Fillmore during an exciting time: His latest bluesy-rocky-hip-hoppy album, This Land, dropped March 1. Clark, an energetic spectacle in concert, has two live albums under his belt, including 2017's Gary Clark Jr. Live/North America. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets start at $42.50 via livenation.com.



Alfonso Cuarón’s film, Roma, caused quite the stir at this year's Academy Awards by becoming the first film primarily distributed via a streaming service to earn a Best Picture nomination. Lost in the controversy was the substance of the film, which shines a light on the plight of domestic workers in early-'70s Mexico City. This week, the Miami Workers Center, which works year-round to improve the lives of marginalized workers in our city, will refocus the conversation with a screening of the film as part of its Femme Saturdays series. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Miami Workers Center, 745 NW 54th St., Miami. $10 donations are suggested.

Audition created quite the Asian-horror tsunami in the States in 2001. And now, for one night only, Coral Gables Art Cinema is bringing it back for a special late-night showing. Following Japanese widower Shigerharu and his love interest Asami, this creepy flick explores male fears and the stereotype that Japanese women are submissive. In addition to giving you a good scare, your ticket comes with popcorn and access to Gables Cinema's happy hour. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. $8.



Something was missing in Miami's music calendar last year: There was no 9 Mile Music Fest. After taking a year off, the multifaceted hip-hop experience is back to celebrate the 25th year since its inception. And such a milestone calls for a stellar lineup. Slated to perform are Nas, Julian Marley, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Busy Signal, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and other topnotch acts. As is 9 Mile tradition, guests are asked to bring four canned goods to donate. Saturday, March 9, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; 9milemusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $60 for general admission and $175 for VIP.

Haute Tension Photo by Brian Mahar

The Bridge is a haven for local artists looking to collaborate on their creative projects. This Saturday, operating director Nicole Martinez, producer/director Jessica Farr, and playwright Caleb Scott will present a preview of their play, TOBI or The Memory Machines, with support from local bands Afrobeta, Haute Tension, and Shira Lee, as well as local drag performers. Admission gets you access to the open bar, so get an Uber. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $25.

March 5 is the best day of the year — it's 3/05! To honor Miami's area code, the sixth annual 305 Day Block Party is being put on by the kind folks at 3:05 Cafecito. Unfortunately, March 5 falls on a Tuesday this year, so this party is happening Saturday instead. The event will include a number of food, art, and craft vendors, as well as a performance by the one and only Trick Daddy. 3:05 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Leah Arts District, 1501 E. Tenth Ave., Hialeah. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



No, LCD Soundsystem is not playing in Miami this week, but you can catch the next best thing. LCD drummer Pat Mahoney and Run Roc Records head Dennis McNany have teamed up to form Museum of Love. The two are mainstays in the dance space and, apparently, are good buddies as well. The chemistry should make for a magic Saturday evening. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Sunday