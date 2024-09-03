Liberate Your Libido at the Standard Spa's Steamy Se(x)tember

Ever think, I wonder if I need to up my erotic intelligence when it comes to butt play? Wonder no longer.
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is hosting Se(x)tember, a series dedicated to sexual wellness, self-discovery, and pleasure through inclusive workshops and events that allow people to explore their desires and find out a little more about their down-under parts.
Unless you work in marketing or at a clinic, you probably don't know that September is Sexual Health Awareness Month, which is what prompted the hotel to create this steamy schedule. That and members started to show interest in expanded erotic programming after the hotel hosted spa tantra workshops. This is the third Se(x)tember at the Standard, but the first time some events are open to the public. It should be noted that all events are open to patrons 21 and older, and the Standard Spa is an adults-only property.
"When we approach sexual health with positivity and playfulness, it becomes less intimidating and more accessible, empowering our guests and members to make informed and healthy choices without fear or shame," says a spokesperson from the Standard Spa about the vibe at Se(x)tember. "There is still a lot of stigma around sexual health, so putting our Standard spin on the monthlong workshops was important for us to open the dialogue and eliminate any taboo no matter your sexuality."
The lineup is sure to arouse. It kicks off with Soulgasm: A Tantric Experience on Saturday, September 7, which promises couples or singles increased intimacy, love, and connection through creative and healing heart-opening experiences with Kundalini, the horniest of yogas. You can top off this sexy sesh with an indoor bath at the spa.
You know what they say: Don't forget the butt! Find out more about your sensitive bum-bum at the Path to Pleasure Workshop on Friday, September 13. You'll have the chance to make and bring home a glass butt plug — the only real way to say "I love you."
Even the coldest of fish will get fired up, but hopefully not roasted, at Wet & Wild Comedy Night with burlesque on Wednesday, September 18, hosted by Rabbit Hole World and spicy-mouthed comedian Abby Ballin. Watch a screening of the classic teen thriller Cruel Intentions at Dive-In Movie on Thursday, September 26, right where the pool overlooks the dock on Biscayne Bay. Just creepy enough to be titillating, but also romantic, thanks to the view.
You'll have the chance to work with famed sex and intimacy coach Ally Jewel for a real education on how to elevate your time between the sheets at Secrets to Sensational Intimacy on Friday, September 20. Jewel will use the format Erotic Blueprints, featured Netflix show Sex, Love and Goop, to figure out what really turns you on. The idea is to feel comfortable, confident, and liberated, so let your freak flag fly.
And if you're wondering what's in the stars for you and your lover, you can book a session with Sextology: Couple's Compatibility Astrology all month long. You'll find out if they match your freak, and the astrologer will present a "cosmic blueprint" for your future.
Everything is above board at the Standard Spa. "The events will be a mix of instructional and demonstrative, but always within comfortable, safe spaces," the hotel's spokesperson shares. "As it is within our brand DNA, we don't shy away from being a bit cheeky and pushing the envelope, though always in an inclusive and mindful way."
For more information about Standard Spa's Se(x)tember events, visit standardhotels.com.