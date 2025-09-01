 Photos: DJ Khaled Performs at LIV, and Other Miami Celeb Sightings | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, St. Lucia, and Others

The DJ performed at LIV, and Bad Bunny’s Lala restaurant teamed up with the Identidad Cocktail Bar for "Una Noche en Miami."
September 1, 2025
Image: DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled World Red Eye photo
DJ Khaled lives in Miami, so he can't stay away from LIV for too long. This week, World Red Eye captured the DJ performing at the Miami Beach nightclub. Meanwhile, back on the mainland, Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican restaurant, Lala, teamed up with the James Beard Award–winning Identidad Cocktail Bar for the "Una Noche en Miami" takeover at Sexy Fish.

Here are more of the many celebrity sightings you might've missed around the city recently.

DJ Khaled at LIV

DJ Khaled
World Red Eye photo
DJ Khaled hyped up the crowd at LIV as guests packed the club to celebrate an epic weekend in Miami.

Miami Race for Inclusion's Summer Happy Hour 2025 at the Tips Golf

Meghan McLean, Elisa Llodra, Rick Lopez, Sergio Xiques, and Diego Betancourt
World Red Eye photo
Special Olympics Florida hosted its August Happy Hour at the Tips Golf in Brickell, drawing more than 60 supporters for an evening of fun and connection. In collaboration with the host venue and Oneder Shot, guests enjoyed high-tech Trackman iO simulators, craft cocktails and bites, and a lively lounge atmosphere — all while building excitement for December's Miami Race for Inclusion.

"Una Noche En Miami" With Identidad and Lala at Sexy Fish

Chuck Rivera, Gabriel Morales, and Edrick Colon
World Red Eye photo
Puerto Rico brought its flavors and flair to the Magic City during "Una Noche en Miami," where guests experienced the island’s signature cocktail culture. Bad Bunny’s Lala teamed up with the James Beard Award–winning Identidad Cocktail Bar, treating the crowd to a night filled with Boricua spirit.

Family FUNraiser at Frost Science

Emily Turek and David Mendelson
World Red Eye photo
Families came together at Frost Science for the Family FUNraiser, a lively afternoon filled with activities, exploration, and community spirit. Guests enjoyed interactive exhibits and special programming in support of the museum’s mission to inspire a love for science and discovery.

Angélica Fuentes Celebrates the Launch of the "Nowful" Wellness System

Juliana Molina and Angelica Fuentes
World Red Eye photo
Powerful women, influencers, media, and tastemakers gathered at the Ironside Glassbox in Miami for an insightful morning of transformation.

"Proper Presents" Debuts With St. Lucia at the Shelborne by Proper

St. Lucia
World Red Eye photo
The Shelborne by Proper proudly introduced "Proper Presents," a series celebrating the convergence of music, culture, and atmosphere in one of Miami Beach’s most lauded settings. The series kicked off with a one-night-only DJ set from acclaimed duo St. Lucia.

Honoring Seth Browarnik With the Key to the City of Miami

Seth Browarnik and Francis Suarez
World Red Eye photo
Mayor Francis Suarez honored Seth Browarnik, founder and CEO of World Red Eye (WRE), with the Key to the City of Miami in celebration of his more than two decades of capturing pivotal moments in the Magic City.
