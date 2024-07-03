 Miami Movie Guide July 2024: "Twisters," "Longlegs," "MaXXXine" | Miami New Times
What Movies to See in Miami Theaters in July

The movies opening in July include MaXXXine, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, and more.
July 3, 2024
Mia Goth stars in MaXXXine
Mia Goth stars in MaXXXine Photo by Justin Lubin
July marks the height of the summer blockbuster season, and this month is no exception. Along with a new Marvel movie and a big-budget sequel to a classic '90s disaster movie, this month brings Sundance-approved dramas, arthouse animation, classic sci-fi thrillers, and high-profile indie horror movies to Miami. Plus, an escape into the cinema means an escape from the one-two punch of unbearable heat and punishing rain that summer in South Florida brings.

Check out New Times' picks for the best films to see in July below.
click to enlarge Still of Isabel Deroy-Olson and Lily Gladstone in Fancy Dance
Isabel Deroy-Olson and Lily Gladstone in Fancy Dance
Apple TV+ photo

Fancy Dance at Savor Cinema

Though it debuted in late June, this independent drama featuring recent Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone will play at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale for the next few weeks. The Killers of the Flower Moon phenom once again leads a drama centered on Native American culture in Oklahoma, although this time, instead of a historical setting, Fancy Dance explores the real lives and real struggles of Indigenous women in the present day. Directed by Erica Tremblay, Gladstone plays Jax, a jobless hustler living on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation struggling to support her niece Roki, whose mother, Tawi, is one of countless Indigenous women who have gone missing. Ignored by the authorities, the two make it a mission to locate the disappeared Tawi before a pivotal powwow. Through Thursday, July 11 at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; fliff.com. Tickets cost $9 to $12.

It's Such a Beautiful Day at Coral Gables Art Cinema

Frequently labeled one of the greatest animated films of all time, Don Hertzfeldt's intimate, epic feat of indie animation is back in theaters with a special surprise: The Texan director's new film, the 22-minute musical short ME, will also screen along with his stick-figure masterpiece.

Our Take

There are very few filmmakers in the history of cinema like Don Hertzfeldt. His style is unique, wringing immense pathos out of simple stick figures. His production process is also idiosyncratic, as he's produced many of his films primarily by himself, working entirely alone on every element from photography and editing to sound and voice acting. Such an approach is almost unheard of in a labor-intense medium like animation. But it's precisely what he did for It's Such a Beautiful Day, which was drawn entirely by hand and filmed on a vintage Richardson 35mm animation camera stand, one of the last in the world that still functioned. Originally three separate shorts compiled into an hour-long feature, the film tells the story of Bill, an otherwise normal guy whose mind is degenerating from an unnamed illness. Hertzfeldt's unique sense of humor goes on display as we see Bill struggle through the trials of daily life in a comedic and sad manner. Eventually, however, Bill's state of mind has degraded too much, and with the director adding special animation effects as the film goes on, It's Such A Beautiful Day turns into something more profound, sorrowful, and poignant than anyone might expect. Bring tissues. 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75.
click to enlarge Still of Mia Goth and Halsey in MaXXXine
Mia Goth and Halsey in MaXXXine
A24 photo

MaXXXine

With their previous films X and Pearl, Ty West and A24 have managed to turn a porno-centric homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre into a popular horror franchise centered on star Mia Goth's double-role as adult film actress and Hollywood hopeful Maxine Minx and listless farm girl-turned-grindhouse slasher Pearl. Now, West and Goth attempt to stick the landing of the trilogy, with Maxine attempting to put her pornographic past behind her and make it as a Hollywood star. Her dreams are threatened, however, by a shadowy killer called the "Night Stalker." Opens Friday, July 5. Check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Legendary actor Donald Sutherland recently died here in Miami at the age of 88. He leaves behind a legacy that includes powerful performances in everything from Don't Look Now to the Hunger Games franchise. Tributes to the actor are rolling throughout July across the community, including a screening of one of his most iconic films, the 1978 remake of the sci-fi horror classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Our Take

There have been three remakes of the 1956 sci-fi horror B-movie Invasion of the Body Snatchers. There's a psychosexual '90s version directed by Abel Ferrara set on a military base and the 2007 Nicole Kidman-starring one that critics were not kind to. But it's the 1978 version, updating the original's Cold War paranoia for the conspiratorial '70s, that feels like the definitive take, or at least the most chillingly entertaining. Director Philip Kaufman moves the action to San Francisco, using expressionistic shadows to blanket the city with an unease that turns into full-blown panic as the invaders take over. Sutherland and co-lead Brooke Adams play a pair of health department officials who begin to notice their friends and relatives seem a bit different — almost as if they've been replaced. They soon realize the entire city is being taken over by alien beings that replace the originals with perfect copies devoid of all emotions and personality — and they're next. Sutherland's constant unsuccessful appeals to authority, from the cops and the mayor to a pretentious celebrity psychiatrist (Leonard Nimoy, in his most notable role outside of Star Trek), serve as a commentary on the post-Watergate breakdown of public belief in the government. The overwhelming creepiness of the film, including some great special effects, make it a must-watch — that and its bleak, iconic ending. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75.

AV Club

Now a New Times Best of Miami award-winner, AV Club returns in July with two free showings of archival films from the Miami-Dade Public Library's collection. Prepare for the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 10, at Gramps in Wynwood with a collection of French-focused films. There's even a vintage Disney short to start. Then, they're teaming with Miami Dade College's Museum of Arts and Design to show a pair of locally made films showcasing Miami in the '80s. They'll screen at the Wolfson Archives at MDC's Downtown campus on Wednesday, July 24. Finally, on Saturday, July 27, Miami artist Kevin Arrow presents hand-picked selections from his own personal collection, including films on graffiti art in '70s New York City and unique animations. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Wolfson Archives, Miami-Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 8, 4th floor, #8406, Miami; moadmdc.org. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Miami-Dade County Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-2665; mdpls.org. All events are free; MDC event requires RSVP via moadmdc.org.

Fly Me to the Moon

More and more people these days believe in conspiracy theories about everything from aliens and the Illuminati to political assassinations and supposedly rigged elections. But one of the most famous of them all is the idea that NASA faked the Apollo program moon landings, a theory that still exists despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. Stanley Kubrick is often involved. Fly Me to the Moon, a new romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum set within the lunar landing program, takes those theories as its premise, with a slight modification: Yes, the moon landing was completely real and successful, but what if, in case something bad happened, NASA had a backup plan? If a breezy romance story about one of the most well-regarded federal agencies lying to the American public sounds like a wonderful time at the cinema, this movie might be for you. Opens Friday, July 12. Check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes .

Longlegs

Out of all the horror films releasing this summer, from A Quiet Place: Day One and The Watchers in June to M. Night Shyamalan's Trap and the Hunter Schaefer-starring Cuckoo in August, Longlegs stands out as potentially one of the most interesting offerings from the genre. Directed by experienced horror specialist Oz Perkins (son of Norman Bates himself, Anthony Perkins), the film stars Maika Monroe, famed among genre fans for her turns in It Follows and The Guest, as an FBI agent tracking a nefarious serial killer dealing in the occult. As if that casting isn't enough for this Silence of the Lambs-esque thriller, the killer is played by none other than Nicolas Cage, who's on a hot streak of crazy characters, thanks to turns in Pig, Dream Scenario, Mandy, and the self-parodying The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Opens Friday, July 12. Check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.

Twisters

Giving a sequel to a beloved hit film decades later can often be risky. For every Blade Runner 2049 or Mad Max: Fury Road, there's a Tron: Legacy or Zoolander 2 that didn't make the cut. Twisters, taking the 1996 disaster movie and adding an "s" to the end like James Cameron did with Aliens, potentially looks like a winner. It's got a great cast, led by up-and-coming leading man Glen Powell and Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones. It also has Lee Isaac Chung of Minari fame in the director's chair, so we might get an interesting take on such blockbuster material. The film once again plunks us down in the tornado-prone state of Oklahoma, where a group of storm-chasers aim to vanquish the destructive weather events with an arsenal of new tech. It's a film that's possibly more relevant than the original in 2024, thanks to the specter of climate change-induced extreme weather. In another '90s callback, there's also a star-studded soundtrack album capitalizing on the current vogue for country music with songs by Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and others. Opens Friday, July 19. Check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.

The People's Joker at Coral Gables Art Cinema

If you've missed the multiple chances you've had to see this wild, trans-gressive pseudo-documentary about one woman's search for her identity through the lens of comic book villainy, here's your possible final shot. After playing at O Cinema in Miami Beach and Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale, The People's Joker will screen for one night only at Coral Gables Art Cinema this month. Part of a wave of transgender-centered cinema that includes I Saw the TV Glow, The People's Joker was nearly blocked from release due to copyright issues. Essentially making an essay film, director Vera Drew uses characters and settings from the DC Comics universe to explore her own transgender identity, in the process also making a statement on how people navigate the obstacle course of identity and self in a world saturated by corporate media. It's a one-of-a-kind film, to be sure. The film will be preceded by a short, The Wedding of Vera Drew and the Joker. The fine folks at Gables Cinema also request adherence to a "strict dress code: dress to impress with clown makeup, any form of cosplay, scantily clad outfits, pajamas, or dysphoria hoodies." Good news for juggalos and jugalettes! 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75.
click to enlarge Still of Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine
Disney photo

Deadpool & Wolverine

If you need any indication that comic book movies are on the way out, look no further than the fact that Marvel has decided to drag poor Hugh Jackman once again back to his iconic role as Wolverine, pairing him with Ryan Reynolds as the obnoxious, referential "Merc-with-a-Mouth" Deadpool in a desperate play for viewership. Far into a post-Avengers: Endgame slump, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has declined significantly, dealing with "bloat, bad VFX, and poorly scripted film and TV," according to The Verge. Its most iconic heroes have all departed, new characters have failed to launch due to lack of recognition and casting scandals, and after a decade-plus of incessant caped-crusaders blanketing cinemas, audiences seem to be sick of comic book heroes, with films flopping due to perceived "superhero fatigue." Deadpool and Wolverine may revive the genre if it's lucky. Or it may provide a swan song for the Marvel era. You can find out for yourself this month. Opens Friday, July 26. Check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.
click to enlarge
Focus Features photo

Dìdi

This Sundance-winning directorial debut from Sean Wang has already earned comparisons to similar skateboarding-focused coming-of-age films like Minding the Gap and Mid '90s, while its examination of growing up online is reminiscent of Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade. Set in California's Bay Area circa 2008, Dìdi ("little brother" in Chinese) follows Chris, a Taiwanese-American boy in his early teens, as he navigates adolescence and young love with the help of skating and early social media. Izaac Wang of Good Boys and Raya and the Last Dragon plays Chris, while the legendary Joan Chen, famed for roles in Twin Peaks and The Last Emperor and director of Xiu Xiu: The Sent-Down Girl, plays the boy's mother. Opening Friday, July 26. Check for showtimes at miaminewtimes.com/miami/movietimes.

City of God at Cosford Cinema

School's out for summer, but the University of Miami's arthouse theater is still running a Sunday matinee series showing classics of world cinema. Our pick of the litter is the extraordinary Brazilian gangland epic City of God, which will screen on July 28.

Our Take

Vividly bringing the favelas of Rio de Janeiro to life, City of God is quite possibly the most famous and beloved Brazilian film of all time (among gringos). The film earned comparisons to Scorsese and four Oscar nominations after it was released in the U.S. in 2003. We follow a variety of characters growing up in the slum of Cidade de Deus, including Rocket, an aspiring photographer who documents the young gangsters and their bloody conflicts, and Li'l Ze, one of the most vicious of the gang leaders. Directors Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund depict the labyrinthine world of the favelas with an extraordinary visual style, keeping the camera moving and spinning at all times and editing at a rapid pace. They also hired many actors from the favelas themselves, resulting in a film as authentic as it is colorful and bold. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Memorial Building Ste. 225, Coral Gables; 305-284-9838; cosfordcinema.com.
