LE Miami Reception – Asian Night Bazaar at The Setai Miami Beach
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Nav, Rich the Kid, Chantel Jeffries, and Others

World Red Eye | June 28, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 19

LE Miami Reception – Asian Night Bazaar at The Setai Miami Beach: The Setai hosted an Asian Night Bazaar Reception during LE Miami. With the addition of aerial performances to the dynamic lineup of contortionists, geisha girls and fire dancers that Asian Night Bazaar is known for, The Setai, Miami Beach’s annual cocktail reception during LE Miami, was more than just lights and fire.

Veronica Swift and The Shelly Berg Trio
World Red Eye

Summer Jazz Series with Veronica Swift and The Shelly Berg Trio at Faena Theater: Faena Theater’s third annual Summer Jazz Series continued with an intimate performance by singer Veronica Swift and The Shelly Berg Trio.

Nav and Bryson Tiller
World Red Eye

June 20

Bryson Tiller, Nav and Zoey Dollaz at Story Thursdays: Thursday night at Story was lit as Bryson Tiller, Nav and Zoey Dollaz were spotted there.

Jane Penny
World Red Eye

Currents featuring Tops, presented by Defy at PAMM: Guests flocked to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for the second edition of Currents, presented by Defy, a progressive audio-visual immersive cultural experience.

Anastasia Koutsioukis and Pavia Rosati
World Red Eye

June 21

Business For Breakfast at Cecconi’s featuring Pavia Rosati: How to Travel Anywhere For Work or Fun: Anastasia Koutsioukis, the owner/creative Director of Mrs. Mandolin and Mandolin Aegean Bistro, hosts Business For Breakfast at Cecconi’s, inviting a range of leaders, self-made entrepreneurs and creative innovators to share insights on their career experiences and challenges over breakfast and coffee.

Chantel Jeffries and Austin McBroom
World Red Eye

Austin McBroom, Chantel Jeffries, and Jay Critch at LIV: LIV set the pace for the weekend as Chantel Jeffries rocked the club with body moving beats and Austin McBroom and Jay Critch served as her hype men for the night.

Rich the Kid
World Red Eye

June 22

Rich the Kid at E11even Saturdays: Rich the Kid walked into E11even on Saturday night and took center stage for an epic performance.

Opening Reception of Via Emilia Garden
World Red Eye

June 23

Opening Reception of Via Emilia Garden in Midtown Miami: Nonna Beppa Hospitality celebrated the grand opening of Via Emilia Garden located in Midtown Miami.

DJ Stevie J, Ryan Babel, Moacyr Timas, Gini Wijnaldum, Jetro Willems, and DJ Don P
World Red Eye

Gini Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel, Jetro Willems, Zoey Dollaz, Icy Narco and Jay Critch at LIV on Sunday: Celebs rolled into LIV on Sunday as soccer players Gini Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel, and Jetro Willems were spotted partying off the field when they got behind the DJ booth.

Gini Wijnaldum and Chuckie
World Red Eye

June 24

Gini Wijnaldum and Chuckie at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell turned up on Monday with beats provided by Chuckie.

Gibson Kagni and Alesh Ancira
World Red Eye

June 24

Yooforic VIP Launch Celebration at Mandrake: Tastemakers and trendsetters joined iconic music producer GProduction at Mandrake for the unveiling of the new Yooforic premium quality hemp oil infused chewing gum.

