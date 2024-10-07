Eyes on Miami: Aaron Paul, Karolina Kurkova, Robin Thicke, and Others

Aaron Paul at the Grand Opening of the Residences at Mandarin Oriental
Swire Properties celebrated the grand opening of Mandarin Oriental Residences' sales pavilion in style. The star-studded event occurred at the exclusive Brickell Key, featuring gourmet dishes by Michelin-starred chefs Richard Ekkebus and Antonio Guida and cocktails crafted by award-winning Mandarin Oriental mixologists. Notable guests included actor Aaron Paul, philanthropist and NBA legend Alonzo Mourning, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
The Underline Sneaker Ball at Brickell City Centre
Friends of the Underline proudly presents the inaugural Underline Sneaker Ball hosted by Swire Properties. At Miami's premier moveable feast and luxe sneaker event, guests experienced immersive food stations, a fashion show, pop-up entertainment, and a curated silent auction featuring exciting items like a Windstar cruise, a stay at Casa Chameleon in Costa Rica, and a Cannondale bike.
Latin Grammy Exhibition at the Gary Nader Art Centre
The Gary Nader Art Centre is honored to announce the opening of "The Latin Grammy Academy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art," a landmark exhibition celebrating the profound intersection of Latin music and visual arts.
The Collection Hosts Maserati GT2 Stradale Private Preview Event
The Collection Maserati hosted an exclusive private preview of the Maserati GT2 Stradale, providing clients personalized one-on-one appointments.
Noble 33 Brings Modern Italian Cuisine to Miami With Sparrow Italia
Noble 33, the parent company behind Toca Madera, Meduza Mediterrania, Casa Madera, and 1587 Prime, is bringing Sparrow Italia — a unique tribute to Italy's national bird — to Miami. It will offer a diverse, contemporary approach to Italian cuisine overseas.
An Evening of Discovery at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science
The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosted over 150 cultural philanthropists, civic leaders, and science enthusiasts for "An Evening of Discovery: Journey to Space." This signature fundraising event supported the museum's exhibitions and community programs.
Laidback Luke at Strawberry Moon Saturdays Strawberry Moon was electric on Saturday as Laidback Luke took over the decks, delivering a set that had everyone on their feet. With the sun shining bright and drinks flowing, guests danced around the pool, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere and infectious beats.