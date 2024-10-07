 Miami Nightlife Photos: Aaron Paul, Karolina Kurkova, Robin Thicke | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Aaron Paul, Karolina Kurkova, Robin Thicke, and Others

Check out the photos World Red Eye snapped last week at the most exclusive events around Miami.
October 7, 2024
Robin Thicke
Robin Thicke World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Aaron Paul, Christian Glauser Benz, Henry Bott, Romero Britto, and Lucas Vidal
World Red Eye
Aaron Paul at the Grand Opening of the Residences at Mandarin Oriental
Swire Properties celebrated the grand opening of Mandarin Oriental Residences' sales pavilion in style. The star-studded event occurred at the exclusive Brickell Key, featuring gourmet dishes by Michelin-starred chefs Richard Ekkebus and Antonio Guida and cocktails crafted by award-winning Mandarin Oriental mixologists. Notable guests included actor Aaron Paul, philanthropist and NBA legend Alonzo Mourning, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Salma Rahmathulla and Karolina Kurkova
World Red Eye
The Underline Sneaker Ball at Brickell City Centre
Friends of the Underline proudly presents the inaugural Underline Sneaker Ball hosted by Swire Properties. At Miami's premier moveable feast and luxe sneaker event, guests experienced immersive food stations, a fashion show, pop-up entertainment, and a curated silent auction featuring exciting items like a Windstar cruise, a stay at Casa Chameleon in Costa Rica, and a Cannondale bike.
click to enlarge
Nelson Albareda, Emilio Estefan, Gary Nader, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Manuel Abud
World Red Eye
Latin Grammy Exhibition at the Gary Nader Art Centre
The Gary Nader Art Centre is honored to announce the opening of "The Latin Grammy Academy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art," a landmark exhibition celebrating the profound intersection of Latin music and visual arts.
World Red Eye
The Collection Hosts Maserati GT2 Stradale Private Preview Event
The Collection Maserati hosted an exclusive private preview of the Maserati GT2 Stradale, providing clients personalized one-on-one appointments.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Noble 33 Brings Modern Italian Cuisine to Miami With Sparrow Italia
Noble 33, the parent company behind Toca Madera, Meduza Mediterrania, Casa Madera, and 1587 Prime, is bringing Sparrow Italia — a unique tribute to Italy's national bird — to Miami. It will offer a diverse, contemporary approach to Italian cuisine overseas.
click to enlarge
Paul Sutter
World Red Eye
An Evening of Discovery at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science
The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosted over 150 cultural philanthropists, civic leaders, and science enthusiasts for "An Evening of Discovery: Journey to Space." This signature fundraising event supported the museum's exhibitions and community programs.
click to enlarge
Laidback Luke
World Red Eye
Laidback Luke at Strawberry Moon Saturdays Strawberry Moon was electric on Saturday as Laidback Luke took over the decks, delivering a set that had everyone on their feet. With the sun shining bright and drinks flowing, guests danced around the pool, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere and infectious beats.
click to enlarge
Robin Thicke
World Red Eye

Robin Thicke at LIV

Robin Thicke performed live at LIV nightclub Friday night for a full house. Guests enjoyed listening to his top hits, endless bottle parades, and good vibes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Monday at Papi Steak

Dinner at Papi Steak is an unforgettable experience, blending a vibrant atmosphere with mouthwatering dishes. From perfectly cooked steaks to delectable sides, each bite celebrates bold flavors and culinary excellence.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz Fridays

On Friday, Hacienda Ramirez Cruz guests enjoyed a vibrant dining experience filled with colorful decor and lively music, making it a perfect place to savor authentic flavors.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach's legendary Haus of Hyde Fridays keeps getting better. Partygoers were glowing with energy, mingling and dancing the night away to the irresistible beats. It's the perfect way to start the weekend with delicious drinks, amazing music, and that unbeatable South Beach vibe.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. They ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

The atmosphere at Mynt Lounge was electric on Friday night. A lively crowd filled the venue, all set to celebrate the weekend's arrival.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho House's atmosphere was all about good vibes and fantastic music. Guests enjoyed a night of handcrafted cocktails, tasty bites, and mingling in the outdoor courtyard. The energy was electric on Saturday evening as partygoers danced the night away, sipped on delicious drinks, and soaked up the fantastic beats.
