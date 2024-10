Eyes on Miami: Aaron Paul, Karolina Kurkova, Robin Thicke, and Others

click to enlarge Aaron Paul, Christian Glauser Benz, Henry Bott, Romero Britto, and Lucas Vidal World Red Eye

New TimesSwire Properties celebrated the grand opening of Mandarin Oriental Residences' sales pavilion in style. The star-studded event occurred at the exclusive Brickell Key, featuring gourmet dishes by Michelin-starred chefs Richard Ekkebus and Antonio Guida and cocktails crafted by award-winning Mandarin Oriental mixologists. Notable guests included actor Aaron Paul, philanthropist and NBA legend Alonzo Mourning, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.Friends of the Underline proudly presents the inaugural Underline Sneaker Ball hosted by Swire Properties. At Miami's premier moveable feast and luxe sneaker event, guests experienced immersive food stations, a fashion show, pop-up entertainment, and a curated silent auction featuring exciting items like a Windstar cruise, a stay at Casa Chameleon in Costa Rica, and a Cannondale bike.The Gary Nader Art Centre is honored to announce the opening of "The Latin Grammy Academy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art," a landmark exhibition celebrating the profound intersection of Latin music and visual arts.The Collection Maserati hosted an exclusive private preview of the Maserati GT2 Stradale, providing clients personalized one-on-one appointments.Noble 33, the parent company behind Toca Madera, Meduza Mediterrania, Casa Madera, and 1587 Prime, is bringing Sparrow Italia — a unique tribute to Italy's national bird — to Miami. It will offer a diverse, contemporary approach to Italian cuisine overseas.The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosted over 150 cultural philanthropists, civic leaders, and science enthusiasts for "An Evening of Discovery: Journey to Space." This signature fundraising event supported the museum's exhibitions and community programs. Laidback Luke at Strawberry Moon Saturdays Strawberry Moon was electric on Saturday as Laidback Luke took over the decks, delivering a set that had everyone on their feet. With the sun shining bright and drinks flowing, guests danced around the pool, soaking up the vibrant atmosphere and infectious beats.Robin Thicke performed live at LIV nightclub Friday night for a full house. Guests enjoyed listening to his top hits, endless bottle parades, and good vibes.Dinner at Papi Steak is an unforgettable experience, blending a vibrant atmosphere with mouthwatering dishes. From perfectly cooked steaks to delectable sides, each bite celebrates bold flavors and culinary excellence.On Friday, Hacienda Ramirez Cruz guests enjoyed a vibrant dining experience filled with colorful decor and lively music, making it a perfect place to savor authentic flavors.Hyde Beach's legendary Haus of Hyde Fridays keeps getting better. Partygoers were glowing with energy, mingling and dancing the night away to the irresistible beats. It's the perfect way to start the weekend with delicious drinks, amazing music, and that unbeatable South Beach vibe.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. They ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.The atmosphere at Mynt Lounge was electric on Friday night. A lively crowd filled the venue, all set to celebrate the weekend's arrival.Boho House's atmosphere was all about good vibes and fantastic music. Guests enjoyed a night of handcrafted cocktails, tasty bites, and mingling in the outdoor courtyard. The energy was electric on Saturday evening as partygoers danced the night away, sipped on delicious drinks, and soaked up the fantastic beats.