Miami Film Festival's Gems 2018 Announces a Lineup of Oscar Hopefuls

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival GEMS 2018 has announced its full line up, and the movies include several Oscar hopefuls from across the globe. Both opening night and closing night films have been submitted for the Foreign Language contest by their respective countries.

Kicking off the festival Thursday, October 11, is Colombia’s Birds of Passage (Pájaros de verano) from director Ciro Guerra, whose 2015 Gems movie Embrace of the Serpent was Colombia’s first movie ever nominated for an Oscar. Spain’s Oscar submission, Champions (Campeones), was also a hit at that country’s box office. It will close the four-day event the following Sunday.

Other films of note include Burning from South Korea. The film won the FIPRESCI critics prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and was nominated for the Palme d'Or. Film critics with the Florida Film Critics Circle, including this writer and Miami New Times’ Juan Barquin, will participate in a panel afterwards to discuss the challenging film as well as the state of art house cinema. Burning has a mainstream connection in that it features a performance by Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead fame.

Another mainstream name at the festival many will recognize is Paul Dano. Wildlife, the There Will Be Blood and Little Miss Sunshine actor's directorial debut, will have its Florida premiere at the event. He co-wrote the script with his partner Zoe Kazan. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal and explores the disintegration of a marriage through the eyes of a couple’s son. Cinematographer Diego García will be present to take part in a conversation about his craft prior to the film. He will also receive Gems’ Art of Light Award and participate in a workshop for film students.

Another celebrity coming for Gems is the Goya-winning Spanish Actress Bárbara Lennie. She will travel to the festival to receive the event’s Precious Gem Award, a prize that was bestowed upon Don Francisco at the 2015 edition of Gems. Most recently, The Florida Project producers Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri received the prize at this year’s 35th Miami Film Festival.

Lennie appears in two movies at Gems: Petra, directed by Jaime Rosalesand; and Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s first-ever Spanish-language film Everybody Knows (Todos lo saben), which unites her with such stars as Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darín. Lennie will probably be familiar to those who attended 2017’s Miami Film Festival, where the prolific actress also appeared in two notable movies. She starred in A Sort of Family, which won that year's Knight Competition Grand Prize, and another film she led, Maria (And Everybody Else) won that Festival’s HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Award.

For the first time ever, Gems has made room for a midnight screening. Border (Gräns) is a contemporary take on the Nordic folktale about trolls from the writer of the slow-burning cult vampire film Let The Right One In. It’s also Sweden’s Oscar submission.

Finally of note, there’s Pawel Pawlikowski’s new drama Cold War. Pawlikowski won Best Director at this year’s Cannes for his follow-up to Ida, the 2014 winner of the Best Foreign-Language Oscar. Cold War, of course, is a candidate for Poland’s 2019 Oscar submission.

Other movies announced include Ben is Back, which stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges. The movie has Oscar buzz for Roberts. There’s director Luis Ortega’s El Ángel, the biggest hit in Argentina’s box office history. There’s also Animal, an Argentina/Spain co-production by filmmaker Armando Bo who won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay for Birdman. Capernaum comes from Lebanon. Director Nadine Labaki won the Jury Prize at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for the film, a guttersnipe drama in the vein of Bicycle Thieves and Pixote.

Seven other films will premiere at this year’s Gems. This year, the two screening rooms at the Tower Theater will be distinctly programmed. The Spotlight Stage can be found in the theater’s larger room, which will feature the higher profile films, many of which are the Oscar hopefuls. The Discovery Stage features the newer filmmakers, many of whom have debut features at the festival. There will also once again be new works in virtual reality. Programmed in partnership with MDC’s Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex (MAGIC), Virtual Escape will allow festivalgoers to experience five projects of 360°, VR and “Alternative Gaming.”

While the VR will happen throughout the event and is ticketed this time ($5), all films screen only once. Though some are premieres that will feature theatrical runs later in the year or even next year, some may not ever play South Florida again. Tickets are now on sale to Miami Film Society members exclusively; sales will open to the general public Monday, Sept. 24.

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival GEMS 2018. October 11-14 at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St, Miami; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets to the Opening Night Film and Party cost $50 for general audiences or $40 for Miami Film Society members. All other screenings cost $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for members and students. Seminars cost $9, or free to MDC students with student ID. VR Escape costs $5. All ticket prices via 844-565-6433 (MIFF) and miamifilmfestival.com.