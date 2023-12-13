Top Party Moments During Miami Art Week 2023

In the name of art, everyone has officially partied their asses off for a week straight yet again. Miami Art Week 2023 went down December 6-10 in the 305, with Art Basel, Design Miami/, NADA, and other art fairs woven within this same timeframe.
The traffic was atrocious, the fashion was on point, and the vibes were, for the most part, stellar — unless you were stuck in the security lines at the overly hyped and crypto-bro-filled Nylon party that was well past its prime. As for the week's best party moments, here are some of the more notable moments you might have missed.
British DJ Fatboy Slim helped kick off Miami Art Week at Wynwood Walls.
Fatboy Slim Kicked Off the Week at Wynwood Walls
At an invite-only affair, the 60-year-old DJ icon known for hits like "The Rockafeller Skank" and "Praise You" played an hour-long set in Wynwood Walls' open courtyard. Prior to the December 4 gig, Wynwood Walls
lead curator Jessica Goldman Srebnick unveiled the space's 2023 artist lineup and theme – The Power of Purpose
. Notable artist attendees included Ron English, Dan Lam, and Greg Mike, as a reclaimed subway car was unveiled as a permanent installation at the museum.
Anitta performed at Jungle Plaza for the unveiling of JR's mural.
Anitta Spun at the Design District
Jungle Plaza
was thumping on December 4. The reason? French artist JR was in town to unveil his mural, The Chronicles of Miami,
adorning the plaza's walls. The following evening at Superblue Miami
, another portion of the mural was unveiled. At Jungle Plaza, Brazilian songstress Anitta performed a DJ set with notables David and Isabela Grutman, Cedric Gervais, and Peggy Gou in attendance.
Lamborghini Revuleto Opera Unica made its debut at Miami Art Week.
Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati Zoomed Through Town
Yes, cars can be canvases, too. On December 6, Lamborghini threw a packed party at the Gallery
, unveiling the hand-crafted Lamborghini Revuleto Opera Unica. The car took 435 hours to paint and 220 hours to customize its interior. On Friday, December 8, Ducati and Bentley hosted guests for a private event at the Rubell Museum
. With the likes of model Tyson Beckford in attendance, the brands jointly announced a new limited-edition motorcycle, the Ducati Diavel for Bentley.
Art was served on plates during Miami Art Week.
Foodies Were Left Satisfied
Okay, so food took center stage this week, too. Highlights included the Resy Lounge, sponsored by American Express and Delta SkyMiles, occupying the Untitled Art
tent at night on South Beach at 12th and Ocean. Portland-based Gregory Gourdet
and Peruvian chef icon Virgilio Martínez
hosted intimate dinners throughout the week. Popular Hollywood and Vegas supper club Delilah hosted a celeb-loaded preview of its new Miami spot on December 6, with Zack Braff, Pierce Brosnan, and Shakira enjoying the atmosphere.
George Clinton performed at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on December 7.
George Clinton Brought the Funk at PAMM
Once folks crawled through the ungodly long line at the PAMM Presents
party on December 7, they were treated to a performance from funk legend George Clinton. The 82-year-old performed hits on a bayside stage as guests sipped on Brugal 1888 concoctions and wines from Justin. Songstress Janelle Monae also popped by toward the end of the set to perform a couple of songs with the icon.
Will.i.am went robotic during Miami Art Week.
Will.i.am Rode Around on a Robot
Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Will.i.am stole the show at the First Robotics & i.am/Angel Foundation Gala
at Loews Miami Beach Hotel
on December 6. Before emceeing a science and STEM-centric fireside chat with First founder Dean Kamen and Ursula Burns, the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, the musician mingled with guests aboard a robot.
Birkenstock opened its first Florida location in Miami's Design District on December 7.
Birkenstock Kicked Open Its First Florida Store
On December 7, globally beloved German shoemaker Birkenstock
opened its fifth U.S. store — and first in the Southeast — in the Design District. The company's latest shoe concoctions were on full display for a packed party, including its new Concepts
collection, featuring bedazzled longhaired cowhide sandals available in four colors, exclusively in Miami. Guests included several influencers and beloved South Florida personalities like Patrick Janelle, NBC6's Miriam Tapia, Chelsea Ambriz, and culture writer Melissa Puppo.
Fat Joe helped welcome the Art of Hip Hop to Miami.
Fat Joe Rocked the Art of Hip Hop
The Art of Hip Hop
opened its permanent space in Wynwood on December 7 with a performance by Bronx icon and Mr. "Lean Back" himself, Fat Joe. NBA star John Wall, fellow rapper Trinidad James, and actor Terrence J were there jammin'. The space debuted its inaugural exhibition, "From the Bronx to the Beach," with a curated collection of sneakers and snaps from famed hip-hop photographers like Janette Beckman and Mike Miller.