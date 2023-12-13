 8 Party Highlights During Art Basel Miami 2023 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Top Party Moments During Miami Art Week 2023

Anitta spinning, Will.i.am. riding a robot, and George Clinton getting funky? Yes, another Miami Art Week Art has come and gone.
December 13, 2023
Brazilian singer Anitta showed off her DJ skills during Miami Art Week.
Brazilian singer Anitta showed off her DJ skills during Miami Art Week. BFA photo
Share this:
In the name of art, everyone has officially partied their asses off for a week straight yet again. Miami Art Week 2023 went down December 6-10 in the 305, with Art Basel, Design Miami/, NADA, and other art fairs woven within this same timeframe.

The traffic was atrocious, the fashion was on point, and the vibes were, for the most part, stellar — unless you were stuck in the security lines at the overly hyped and crypto-bro-filled Nylon party that was well past its prime. As for the week's best party moments, here are some of the more notable moments you might have missed.
click to enlarge The crowd cheers as British DJ Fatboy Slim plays music.
British DJ Fatboy Slim helped kick off Miami Art Week at Wynwood Walls.
World Red Eye photo

Fatboy Slim Kicked Off the Week at Wynwood Walls

At an invite-only affair, the 60-year-old DJ icon known for hits like "The Rockafeller Skank" and "Praise You" played an hour-long set in Wynwood Walls' open courtyard. Prior to the December 4 gig, Wynwood Walls lead curator Jessica Goldman Srebnick unveiled the space's 2023 artist lineup and theme – The Power of Purpose. Notable artist attendees included Ron English, Dan Lam, and Greg Mike, as a reclaimed subway car was unveiled as a permanent installation at the museum.
click to enlarge Brazilian singer DJs while being surrounded by dancers as the crowd cheers.
Anitta performed at Jungle Plaza for the unveiling of JR's mural.
World Red Eye photo

Anitta Spun at the Design District

Jungle Plaza was thumping on December 4. The reason? French artist JR was in town to unveil his mural, The Chronicles of Miami, adorning the plaza's walls. The following evening at Superblue Miami, another portion of the mural was unveiled. At Jungle Plaza, Brazilian songstress Anitta performed a DJ set with notables David and Isabela Grutman, Cedric Gervais, and Peggy Gou in attendance.
click to enlarge The Lamborghini Revuleto Opera Unica painted purple with accent colors around the edges
Lamborghini Revuleto Opera Unica made its debut at Miami Art Week.
Lamborghini photo

Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati Zoomed Through Town

Yes, cars can be canvases, too. On December 6, Lamborghini threw a packed party at the Gallery, unveiling the hand-crafted Lamborghini Revuleto Opera Unica. The car took 435 hours to paint and 220 hours to customize its interior. On Friday, December 8, Ducati and Bentley hosted guests for a private event at the Rubell Museum. With the likes of model Tyson Beckford in attendance, the brands jointly announced a new limited-edition motorcycle, the Ducati Diavel for Bentley.
click to enlarge The food server smiles at the camera as he prepares sample bites.
Art was served on plates during Miami Art Week.
Photo by Jesse Scott

Foodies Were Left Satisfied

Okay, so food took center stage this week, too. Highlights included the Resy Lounge, sponsored by American Express and Delta SkyMiles, occupying the Untitled Art tent at night on South Beach at 12th and Ocean. Portland-based Gregory Gourdet and Peruvian chef icon Virgilio Martínez hosted intimate dinners throughout the week. Popular Hollywood and Vegas supper club Delilah hosted a celeb-loaded preview of its new Miami spot on December 6, with Zack Braff, Pierce Brosnan, and Shakira enjoying the atmosphere.
click to enlarge George Clinton, wearing a bedazzled hat, sings into the microphone
George Clinton performed at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on December 7.
Photo by Jesse Scott

George Clinton Brought the Funk at PAMM

Once folks crawled through the ungodly long line at the PAMM Presents party on December 7, they were treated to a performance from funk legend George Clinton. The 82-year-old performed hits on a bayside stage as guests sipped on Brugal 1888 concoctions and wines from Justin. Songstress Janelle Monae also popped by toward the end of the set to perform a couple of songs with the icon.
click to enlarge Singer and producer Will.I.Am smiles at the camera while seated in a robot
Will.i.am went robotic during Miami Art Week.
Getty Images photo

Will.i.am Rode Around on a Robot

Black Eyed Peas frontman and producer Will.i.am stole the show at the First Robotics & i.am/Angel Foundation Gala at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on December 6. Before emceeing a science and STEM-centric fireside chat with First founder Dean Kamen and Ursula Burns, the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company, the musician mingled with guests aboard a robot.
click to enlarge A crowd gathered inside the Birkenstock store in Miami.
Birkenstock opened its first Florida location in Miami's Design District on December 7.
Birkenstock photo

Birkenstock Kicked Open Its First Florida Store

On December 7, globally beloved German shoemaker Birkenstock opened its fifth U.S. store — and first in the Southeast — in the Design District. The company's latest shoe concoctions were on full display for a packed party, including its new Concepts collection, featuring bedazzled longhaired cowhide sandals available in four colors, exclusively in Miami. Guests included several influencers and beloved South Florida personalities like Patrick Janelle, NBC6's Miriam Tapia, Chelsea Ambriz, and culture writer Melissa Puppo.
click to enlarge Fat Joe signing a wall at the Art of Hip Hop in Miami.
Fat Joe helped welcome the Art of Hip Hop to Miami.
Photo by Disem

Fat Joe Rocked the Art of Hip Hop

The Art of Hip Hop opened its permanent space in Wynwood on December 7 with a performance by Bronx icon and Mr. "Lean Back" himself, Fat Joe. NBA star John Wall, fellow rapper Trinidad James, and actor Terrence J were there jammin'. The space debuted its inaugural exhibition, "From the Bronx to the Beach," with a curated collection of sneakers and snaps from famed hip-hop photographers like Janette Beckman and Mike Miller. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott

Trending

Miami Art Week Is Over, but There's Still Plenty to See at Museums and Galleries

Visual Art

Miami Art Week Is Over, but There's Still Plenty to See at Museums and Galleries

By Douglas Markowitz
The King Mango Strut Parade Is the Most Fun You'll Have in the New Year

Arts & Culture News

The King Mango Strut Parade Is the Most Fun You'll Have in the New Year

By Liz Tracy
Something's in the Air at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Visual Art

Something's in the Air at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

By Douglas Markowitz
The 20 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 20 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation