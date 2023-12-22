 Living Art Festival in Miami Beach Brings Botanical Art to Lincoln Road | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Botanical Art Installations by Landscape Designers Enhance Lincoln Road

Lincoln Road's Living Art Festival fuses natural elements with artistic creativity.
December 22, 2023
The Living Art Festival is in bloom on Lincoln Road through April 30, 2024.
The Living Art Festival is in bloom on Lincoln Road through April 30, 2024. The Dana Agency phoot
Share this:
Art is everywhere, including in nature. Case in point: The Living Art Festival on Miami Beach is a botanical art installation that fuses natural elements with artistic creativity.

The festival was initiated by the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID) in collaboration with the city of Miami Beach and five local landscape designers: the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, the Miami Beach Garden Club, Habitat, ULU Studio, L&ND Design, and Urban Robot Associates.

Through April 30, 2024, the work of Living Art creators will be exhibited in redesigned landscape planters along Lincoln Road, spanning from Meridian to Washington avenues, particularly between the 400 and 700 blocks.

Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road BID, says that the initiative draws inspiration from international botanical festivals such as the International Garden Festival in Quebec and the Festival des Jardins de la Côte d’Azur in France.

"Each designer [brought] their creative vision to life, enhancing existing planters with custom designs centered around flowers, plants, art, and ground coverings. The goal was to engage and partner with Miami Beach-based landscape architects and the Miami Beach Botanical Garden to expand on the lush landscaping on Lincoln Road and create engaging moments,” Stern says.
click to enlarge Orchid planter hanging from a tree
Beehives, inspired by wild bees, were fabricated using burlap and organic lime-based paint in Miami Beach Botanical Garden and Miami Beach Garden Club's installation.
Lincoln Road BID photo
Ben Noyes, showcasing his work at 690 Euclid Avenue in collaboration with Overland Landscape and Plant the Future, emphasizes that the design not only offers visual stimuli but also engages the senses of hearing, smell, touch, and taste. The inclusivity takes into consideration individuals with sensory disabilities, providing various ways to experience the design.

“We thought about how most landscapes are typically experienced visually and really wanted this to be a space that evokes all the senses,” Noyes says.

Noyes further connects the project to the concept of biophilic design, highlighting the inherent fusion of nature and art and the human connection with nature. The aim is to encourage an immersive experience that engages all the senses in appreciating both art and nature, he says.

Urban Robot Associates is showcasing “Butterfly Wishes,” which repurposes living plants as sculptures, emphasizing their significance and offering a novel perspective on nature. Justine Velez describes the exhibit as “interactive and immersive,” allowing viewers to admire, touch, move, listen, sit, speak, and even inhabit the space.

ULU Studio, a boutique landscape architecture studio whose work is in outdoor spaces for urban parks, and L&ND Design, an environmental planning and landscape designer, updated the planters on the 700 block of Lincoln Road in collaboration with Overland Landscape and Orchidscapes for the installation.

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden joined forces with the Miami Beach Garden Club to reimagine the 600 block of Lincoln Road, which they turned into a pollinator pathway.
click to enlarge President of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District Lyle Stern talking to attendees
Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, at the opening of the Living Art Festival
Lincoln Road BID photo
“We curated a garden with plants capable of supporting pollinators in a challenging urban environment, ” says Derwyn Cowdy of the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. “The organic materials used on the project warmly echo the inherent message. Lincoln Road is a unique shopping experience alongside historic architecture and a botanical garden. Our living art exhibit offers an immersive and educational addition.”

The botanical art was activated on December 12.

“Within a few months, each of these exhibits will have bloomed, transforming Lincoln Road into a flowering, living art garden,” Stern adds.

He predicts plans for the future of the Living Arts Festival.

“Our goal is to grow this exhibit yearly and make it among the go-to immersive botanical exhibits in the world. Given the density of the base we start with (all of Lincoln Road’s plants and trees) — we start from a strong position,” Stern says.

– Jonel Juste, ArtburstMiami.com

Living Art Festival. On view through April 30, 2024, at Lincoln Road, from Meridian to Washington, between 400 and 700 blocks, Miami Beach; 305-600-0219; lincolnroad.com. Admission is free.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Artburst Miami
ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit media source for the arts featuring fresh and original stories by writers dedicated to theater, dance, visual arts, film, music, and more. Don’t miss a story at artburstmiami.com.
Contact: Artburst Miami

Trending

Comedian Nate Bargatze Wraps Up 2023 at Amerant Bank Arena

Comedy

Comedian Nate Bargatze Wraps Up 2023 at Amerant Bank Arena

By Nicholas Olivera
Florida Printmakers Society Is Alive and Thriving Year-Round

Arts & Culture News

Florida Printmakers Society Is Alive and Thriving Year-Round

By Artburst Miami
Miami City Ballet Principal Dancer Dawn Atkins Brings Herself to the Movement

Dance

Miami City Ballet Principal Dancer Dawn Atkins Brings Herself to the Movement

By Tyler Francischine
Miami Roller Rink Will Continue Super Wheels' Legacy

Arts & Culture News

Miami Roller Rink Will Continue Super Wheels' Legacy

By Christine Borges
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation