The King Mango Strut Parade Is the Most Fun You'll Have in the New Year

The King Mango Strut Parade represents everything quirky, cool, and special about Coconut Grove.
December 12, 2023
The King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove will once again poke fun at the headlines and pop culture on Sunday, January 7.
The King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove will once again poke fun at the headlines and pop culture on Sunday, January 7. King Mango Strut Parade photo
For 40 years — minus two during the pandemic — Coconut Grove residents have hosted perhaps South Florida's greatest treasure: the King Mango Strut Parade. Every year, "strutters," as the participants are referred to, bring humor and joy to the streets with their creative, satirical, and sometimes absurd takes on just about anything, though usually the year's most outrageous headlines.

The parade is a creative reaction to the news of the day and a genuine expression of community. This year's theme — "I Can't Get No DeSantisfaction" — hits Floridians where it hurts: square in its mangos. From book banning to going after drag brunches to flying immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, there's no lack of dark, devilish deeds by the state's governor to riff on. This year, batshit New York Rep. George Santos offered a wealth of opportunity for mockery, and you can expect the last president to make an appearance in balloon form wearing his prison finest.

Carl Levin, parade president and 30-year Grove resident, says it's not just a political parade highlighting "the governor of awfulness." They'll also have Barbies on parade and strutters targeting Tom Brady's retirement, the coronation of King Charles, the loss of Jimmy Buffett, all those damn boa constrictors in the Everglades, and, as always, climate change.  

If you are a returning attendee, you can expect some of the usual antics, like the parade of Freds, a gathering of a bunch of guys named Fred. "Years ago, there used to be 20 marching Freds, and now there's like four," Levin says. "We're always looking for more Freds." And you'll always find the Hare Krishnas of Iskcon Miami Outreach in action.
click to enlarge An illustrated poster for the King Mango Strut Parade in Coconut Grove
This year's King Mango Strut Parade poster
Illustration by Brian Butler

The parade represents everything quirky, cool, and special about the Grove. It smartly embraces Miami's signature irreverence and humor as it boils in the blazing hot tropical sunshine. It's one of the things that keeps Coconut Grove a unique little corner of the earth with its protected and plucky personality.

"The most fun part of the Mango Strut Parade is that three hours before, everyone is lined up on Commodore, waiting to start marching. The bands start playing; the Krishnas are chanting, and everybody's got a little cooler of beer. It turns into a block party within a block party," he says.

Many of the neighborhood events that made the Grove special, like the bed races, reggae, and seafood festivals, have all ended. "All of those opportunities for the community to come out and meet friends and neighbors and to come together for no other reason than to laugh," he laments.

Levin wants to acknowledge the dedicated folks who have kept the parade thriving for four decades. But the parade also aims to rope in a new generation of strutters. Mango Strut wants to increase its social media presence to let all of the recent transplants to Miami know about this classic affair. It also wants to increase sponsorships from the bevy of new businesses that opened during the pandemic.

Organizers are looking for more strutters for this year. Anyone with a funny idea can take to the streets. "It takes one person to organize a group, to go, 'Hey, I have a great idea! Let's go ahead.' And then grab their friends," he says. "You can do anything you want, as long as it's funny and you're not advertising your company." Just make the crowd smile.

The volunteer parade community has hosted a series of in-person social gatherings at Grove restaurants leading up to the big day, including one in honor of the unveiling of the 2023 poster by Miami illustrator Brian Butler. These socials have provided Steve Sarsfield of South Florida Video Productions the chance to interview long-time strutters for his upcoming documentary on the parade.

The King Mango Strut Parade typically takes place on the last Sunday of the year, but this year, it's on January 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. It starts with the "dropping of the banana" and includes a grand marshal with a notable, flamboyant flair.

After the parade, stay for the block parties with bands like Afrobeta, School of Rock Band, and Roadkill. The party starts anytime — from 7:30 a.m. with folks mixing bloody marys from their perches on the sidewalk — to the end of the night when the last strutter heads home.

King Mango Strut Parade. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 7, at Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; kingmangostrut.org. Admission is free. To apply to strut, visit kingmangostrut.org/strutter-application.
